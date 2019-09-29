Why Conservative Investors Should Include Emerging Markets

Investors looking to add some juice to their returns often look to emerging markets. While it’s prudent to also include…

Investors looking to add some juice to their returns often look to emerging markets.

While it’s prudent to also include an allocation into non-U.S. developed market stocks, emerging markets often add a new wrinkle. That’s because they typically return more, over time, but can be much more volatile in the short and medium term.

One way to gauge emerging market performance is through an index, such as the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index, which is up 4.51% this year.

That performance does seem tepid compared to the S&P 500 index of large U.S. stocks, which is up more than 18% for the year. However, the two asset classes often show returns that are not highly correlated. In 2009, 2010, 2012 and 2017, emerging markets outperformed domestic stocks.

The MSCI emerging markets index, one of the more widely used benchmarks, tracks performance of markets in China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, Brazil and 22 other countries, including Mexico, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates.

MSCI deems countries as emerging if they have less well-regulated capital markets and banking systems, among other factors. Many of these nations face unstable political and economic environments, adding to the risk.

Even for investors whose plan requires a more conservative stock allocation, some exposure to emerging markets could be useful. But for many, it’s not something that immediately comes to mind when determining which securities to own.

In the past, stock and bond investors rarely strayed beyond their own nation when seeking opportunities.

There’s a good reason for that. Previous generations did not have the kind of easy access that today’s investors enjoy. If an investor in the 1980s wanted to purchase a stock or a mutual fund, he or she typically would call a broker, who would check company-generated reports and recommend securities to purchase. Pre-internet, it wasn’t feasible for investors to do much of their own research, beyond checking closing prices in the daily newspaper.

This is why investors in prior generations focused on domestic stocks: It was their only option. Today, an investor can easily diversify a portfolio with foreign equities.

While it’s a different world for investors today, it’s still not especially easy for a U.S. investor to directly purchase an individual stock traded on a foreign exchange.

Fortunately, American Depositary Receipts have grown more popular since their invention more than 80 years ago. ADRs trade on U.S. exchanges or over the counter, and give American investors access to equities they could not get otherwise. For example, some of the largest ADRs, by market capitalization, are companies hailing from both emerging and developed markets. Large-cap ADRs include Australia’s BHP Group Ltd. (ticker: BHP); China’s PetroChina Co. Ltd. ( PTR) and China Mobile Ltd. ( CHL) Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro ( PBR).

But what if you want access to emerging market stocks in the form of an allocation rather than taking a flyer on one particular company?

One way is through an exchange-traded fund, such as the Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF ( SCHE). This fund tracks the Financial Times Stock Exchange Emerging Index. This index measures performance of mid-cap and large-cap equities in 23 emerging markets, including China, Taiwan, Brazil and India.

As is the case with domestic indexes, such as the Russell 1000 versus the S&P 500, there are some differences in the components. For that reason, performance of a Russell 1000 ETF will differ from that of an S&P 500 ETF. The same can be said for performance of a FTSE Emerging Index versus the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

However, it’s important to understand that different indexes may still capture similar underlying asset classes. The Russell 1000 and the S&P 500 both track large domestic stocks, while the FTSE Emerging Index and the MSCI Emerging Markets Index track emerging-market equities.

Just as with domestic stocks, the global economy and geopolitical issues have an effect on emerging-market issues. It should come as no surprise that the trade spat between the U.S. and China can send stocks higher or lower, depending on the outlook on any given day. The Shanghai Stock Exchange recently closed lower for the week on concerns that trade talks may not yield an outcome optimal for investors — at least in the short run.

Meanwhile, emerging markets that U.S. investors probably don’t ever consider can sometimes log better-than-expected performance. For example, Turkey’s Borsa Istanbul 100 index finished the week with a gain of 4.66%, outpacing broader emerging market performance.

The point is not to rush out to buy Turkish stocks, although that is certainly possible through an ETF, such as the iShares MSCI Turkey ETF ( TUR). Instead, investors should be aware of the opportunities to include broad emerging-market exposure through index funds. This offers the opportunity for upside potential, while mitigating the risk of overweighting a portfolio with a single country, or worse, a single stock.

