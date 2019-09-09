Where to Find the 2020 U.S. News Best Colleges

College options in the U.S. are abundant with thousands of schools from coast to coast. That’s good news for students…

That’s good news for students whether they plan to jet off to their dream school or stay close to home. Many students do choose to stay local, according the 2019 American Freshman Survey conducted by researchers at the University of California–Los Angeles. The survey of 120,357 incoming students at 168 colleges and universities found that 17.6% of first-time, full-time students in fall 2017 studied more than 500 miles from home.

But location is only one of many factors for students to consider alongside cost, financial aid, academic programs and more. Students can find top-ranked colleges anywhere in the U.S., but the highest percentage of these schools is on the East Coast.

Of the top 50 schools, including ties, among National Universities — schools that are often research-oriented and offer a full range of undergraduate majors, plus master’s and doctoral programs — 20 are found in the Northeast. The South trails with 15 schools in the top 50. The West placed 10 schools within the top 50 National Universities and the Midwest follows with eight among those ranks.

Likewise, among National Liberal Arts Colleges — schools that emphasize undergraduate education and award at least half of their degrees in the liberal arts fields of study — more than half of the top 50, which includes tied schools, are located in the Northeast: 27. The West follows with the second highest number of top-ranked schools at 11, followed by seven in the Midwest and seven in the South.

