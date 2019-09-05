Where Supreme Court Justices Earned Law Degrees

There are certain things that today’s sitting Supreme Court justices have in common: All nine have law degrees from Ivy…

There are certain things that today’s sitting Supreme Court justices have in common: All nine have law degrees from Ivy League universities, for instance.

Three of the six justices appointed so far in the 21st century earned law degrees from Harvard Law School, and the other three appointed during that time frame earned law degrees at Yale Law School. However, the resumes of Supreme Court justices appointed during the 20th century show a lot more variety in their academic backgrounds.

U.S. News looked into where Supreme Court justices who were appointed in the 20th or 21st century earned their law degrees, and some interesting patterns emerged.

For one, until the 21st century, the majority of Supreme Court justices had a bachelor’s of law degree, commonly known as an LL.B., rather than a Juris Doctor degree, commonly known as a J.D. In the mid-1960s and early 1970s, U.S. law schools began to replace LL.B. programs with J.D. programs. Even though today a J.D. is the standard entry-level credential for lawyers, it is not a requirement to serve on the Supreme Court.

For instance, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has an LL.B. from Columbia University, and former Chief Justice William Rehnquist had an LL.B. from Stanford University. Both ascended to the pinnacle of the legal profession without a J.D.

Another notable pattern is the high proportion of justices who earned their law degrees from elite law schools. Among the 59 justices who were appointed in the 20th and 21st centuries, 38 received law degrees from law schools that are ranked among the top 25 in the 2020 Best Law School rankings.

However, 21 justices in this group did not boast a law degree from a top-25 law school. Eight of these 21 justices earned a law degree from a lower-ranked law school, and one justice earned his law degree from a law school that no longer exists. The other dozen justices did not have law degrees. Among the 12 without law degrees, seven attended law school without receiving a degree, and five did not attend law school at all.

It used to be common for aspiring U.S. attorneys to apprentice for an experienced lawyer and learn about the law through work experience rather than in a school setting, and many Supreme Court justices in the early 20th century chose this nonacademic route. The Supreme Court justices in the past century who did earn formal law degrees earned those degrees from a variety of schools, including both public and private institutions.

Two justices appointed during the 20th century earned more than one law degree — Sherman Minton, who had both an LL.B. from Indiana University–Bloomington and an LL.M. from Yale University, and Lewis Powell, who had both an LL.B. from Washington and Lee University and an LL.M. from Harvard University.

