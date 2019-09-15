What’s the Best Age to Move Into a CCRC?

Many older adults need a little assistance as they age, and there’s a spectrum of senior living options available today:…

Many older adults need a little assistance as they age, and there’s a spectrum of senior living options available today:

— Independent living facilities.

— Assisted living communities.

— Nursing homes.

These three options can solve the needs of a senior who doesn’t want to live alone at home, needs a little extra help or needs round-the-clock-care. But of course, it’s impossible to know what’s ahead for any of us — especially in terms of our health needs or the challenges we might face. And deciding whether you’ll need to move from an assisted living community into a nursing home one day is a challenge many families face.

To that end, there’s a fourth option available, as well — a one-stop-shop type of living arrangement called a continuing care retirement community. CCRCs are structured as the last place a senior will live, covering all their current and future senior living needs, says Dr. Susan D. Leonard, a geriatric medicine specialist at the UCLA Medical Center. “Typically, they include a combination of independent living, assisted living and nursing home care levels. This allows seniors to age in one location and transition to a higher care level as their care needs change, such as due to functional or cognitive decline, without having to move away.”

[RATINGS: Best Nursing Homes.]

The primary difference between CCRCs and other types of senior living arrangements, says Sue Johansen, vice president of partner services with A Place for Mom, a senior referral service based in Seattle is the combination of all three types of care. “CCRCs allow seniors to transition from one type of care to another without disrupting their living situations or communities. Because CCRCs allow seniors to age in place, those seniors are able to develop friendships and communities that remain intact even as the level of care they require changes. When seniors join a continuing care retirement community, they are usually making a decision to spend the rest of their lives as a part of the community.”

CCRCs operate under the concept of “lifecare,” which is designed to care for seniors from retirement through the end of life. This type of care is also known as aging in place. CCRCs cater to seniors who don’t want to worry about moving or finding new care as they age and the level of care they need increases. Because of this long-range outlook, it’s important that seniors thinking about moving into a CCRC carefully consider whether they can happily live there for the rest of their lives.

Among these considerations is money. CCRCs involve a significant financial commitment and may be quite expensive. “CCRCs usually require an up-front investment, known as a ‘buy-in,'” Johansen says. “Up-front fees can range from the low six-figures to more than $1 million. These buy-ins do not include the monthly fees that CCRCs charge. However, once a resident has paid their up-front fee, the monthly rates are locked in at a predetermined level, no matter the type of care required.

Locking in a low monthly fee over the course of many years can be a wise financial decision given the costs of skilled nursing facilities, which are expected to rise to more than $11,000 a month by 2028,” she explains. (A 2018 survey conducted by Genworth Financial found that skilled nursing in a private room costs $8,365 per month, adding up to more than $100,000 per year.)

[SEE: What Is Assisted Living?]

When to Move

CCRCs are designed to cater to seniors at all levels of care needs, and while it’s entirely possible to move into one when you’re a little further along the needs spectrum, most people will find it makes more sense and may be more beneficial to move in sooner rather than later, Johansen says. “There are clear advantages to moving into a CCRC as a ‘young’ senior. One major one is financial — you are locked into a fixed monthly fee after your buy-in costs, no matter the level of care you might need in the future.” Taking advantage of that fixed-monthly fee means that for many residents, moving in while younger and healthier makes a lot more sense financially. The financial specifics will vary by community, and your monthly rate will depend on where the facility is located, what the buy-in rate is and several other factors.

It can also make more sense socially, Johansen says. “Another advantage to joining a CCRC sooner rather than later is the opportunity to form relationships with other community members,” which allows residents to create “a home with friends. This helps seniors maintain an active life and limit the sense of isolation that often comes with retirement and aging.”

This can be especially helpful for seniors who may have recently lost a spouse. “Rather than grieving alone, a CCRC provides these seniors with a strong social network to help them in what can be one of the most difficult and lonely times of their lives,” Johansen adds.

Leonard agrees that there are certain advantages to moving into a CCRC sooner rather than later. “Moving sooner will allow one to still maintain living independently, but get adjusted to the community environment and be in the company of others.” She says most CCRCs are big, highly social settings, which can be great for a senior “who may feel lonely after their loved one dies or feels alone living in their own home. Those who like social activities will also get the benefits of a more lively and interactive setting. Once someone is better adjusted, the services can be customized over time to meet their needs at any point in their life.” CCRCs also eliminate the uncertainty of where a senior will go next if or when care needs change.

Leonard adds that timing the move “depends on when they feel ready. It can be when one is ready to move out of their own home and transition to a senior living environment to be in a larger community with others.”

Choosing a CCRC

Before you choose to move into a CCRC, it’s important to “do research and ask questions,” Leonard says. “Visit and look around to find a place that would be comfortable for you or your loved one. Some may allow a trial weekend or week stay,” to get the feel for whether it’s the right fit. If you have the option to do this, you should. “You are looking for a new place to live and need to feel comfortable. You wouldn’t buy a house or rent an apartment without visiting, right?”

In addition to doing research and visiting, Leonard says you should also make sure to “talk to other residents and ask questions.” Things you should consider include:

— Can you see yourself living here for the rest of your life?

— Do the residents you meet seem like the type of people you’d enjoy living with or around?

— Can you envision being friends with them?

— What sorts of activities are available on the campus and do they sound appealing?

[SEE: When to Move From Independent Living to Assisted Living.]

Finances and Fine Print

Once you’ve found a place you like, it’s important to understand the financial side of the equation. “Many seniors opt to pay for their care in a CCRC by selling their home,” Johansen says. “There might be tax advantages to selling your home the year before you pay the up-front fee. Additionally, you may be able to deduct part of that fee as a pre-paid medical expense.”

A sense of sticker shock from the buy-in fee can be a lot for many people, but it’s important to weigh it in the context of the fixed monthly fee; your rate won’t change once you’re in the community no matter what happens with your health. That’s not the case with other types of senior living options. But it’s important to know what that monthly rate will be. Monthly rates can vary widely depending on the location, and anything from $3,000 to $6,000 per month or more is common.

In addition, find out exactly what you’re getting for that fee — which services and amenities are included — as these details can also vary from community to community.

But one note of caution. Johansen says prospective residents “should also understand the business model of a potential CCRC. Traditionally, CCRCs were run as nonprofit organizations, though today some CCRCs are run by for-profit institutions.” This distinction is important because “if a CCRC is for-profit, you’ll want to understand how a potential sale of the business would affect the resident and their contract.”

For example, if the CCRC is sold to a new owner, that could potentially negate resident contracts or result in a renegotiation of the terms of contracts already in place. As with any contract, read the fine print and make sure you understand what you’re agreeing to. You may want to involve an attorney and/or a financial planner in determining whether you’re getting a good deal and to make sure any contract you or a loved one signs is solid.

Some CCRCs have clauses in their contracts regarding whether or not you can get your money back if you decide it’s not the right fit after all. Some will provide a full refund up to a few months after move in; others have stricter limits. This is why it’s so important to read everything, to ask all the questions you have and to make sure you understand what’s happening before you sign on the dotted line.

Leonard adds that it’s also important to get a clear understanding of what services are available and assess the “professionalism of staff.” Questions to ask may include:

— Can they accommodate particular requests or personal preferences?

— What are their licensing and standards requirements?

— Do they have inspection reports available?

— Are there any other outstanding issues or concerns regarding the property or how the business is being run?

More from U.S. News

Types of Rooms in Assisted Living Communities

How Assisted Living Improves Quality of Life

2019-20 Best Hospitals for Cardiology & Heart Surgery

What?s the Best Age to Move Into a CCRC? originally appeared on usnews.com