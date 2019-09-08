What to Watch in the World, Week of September 9

Sept. 9: Brexit May Move Into British Courts Queen Elizabeth II is expected to sign into law a bill forbidding…

Sept. 9: Brexit May Move Into British Courts

Queen Elizabeth II is expected to sign into law a bill forbidding a no-deal Brexit for the United Kingdom on Monday, Sept. 9. The bill, passed by Parliament last week, forces Prime Minister Boris Johnson to request a delay in leaving the European Union if lawmakers have not agreed to a deal or to leaving the EU by Oct. 19.

Johnson is then expected to call for an election, which opposition parties have vowed to reject, again. A move by Johnson to ignore the new law, which could set up a battle in British courts.

Sept.12: Muslims Celebrate Ashura

Muslims around the world celebrate Ashura, the 10th day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic year. The Islamic calendar is a lunar one, so the day of Ashura changes every year.

In 2019, the celebrations will begin on the evening of Sept. 9 and continue till the evening of the following day. Ashura marks a festival of remembrance in Islam and is celebrates in various countries such as Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Bahrain, and Pakistan.

Sept. 10: Raising Global Awareness on Suicide

World Suicide Prevention Day is annually observed around the world on Sept. 10. The day, a collaboration between the World Health Organization and other suicide prevention agencies, is designed to spur government commitment and action to prevent suicides.

A study released earlier this year shows the global suicide rate has declined by nearly a third from 1990 to 2016. However, separate data from the Centers for Disease Control shows the rate of suicide in the United States has increased by about a third from 1999 to 2016.

Sept. 12: European Central Bank Weighs Stimulus Options

The European Central Bank is expected to announce new measures for stimulating the economy affected by trade wars, Brexit and other issues on the old continent. In July, several central banks around the world considered or dropped interest rates in an attempt to boost the global economy. The United States Federal Reserve also decreased its interest rates by a quarter point, the first time since the beginning of the financial crisis.

Sept. 12: International Day for South-South Cooperation

The United Nations observes International Day for South-South Cooperation. According to the U.N., “South-South cooperation is a manifestation of solidarity among peoples and countries of the South that contributes to their national well-being, their national and collective self-reliance and the attainment of internationally agreed development goals, including the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.”

This is a day for developing countries to share knowledge, skills, expertise and resources in order to reach their development goals.

