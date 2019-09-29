What to Watch in the World, Week of September 30

Sept. 30: Japan Ramps Up Consumption Tax The government of Japan is expected to raise its consumption tax to 10%,…

Sept. 30: Japan Ramps Up Consumption Tax

The government of Japan is expected to raise its consumption tax to 10%, up from the current 8%, attempting to cut the deficit and cover skyrocketing social security costs with the country’s aging population. Earlier this month, Japan’s central bank displayed a more cautious approach to incentivizing its economy and kept its current monetary policy in place, waiting to see potential results from increasing the consumption tax.

On Oct. 1, the Bank of Japan will also release the results of its quarterly corporate sentiment survey.

MORE: Americans Say Japan Is Important to the U.S.

Week of Sept. 30: Netanyahu Aims for Unity Government

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will strive to form a unity government this week with his centrist election rival. Netanyahu is facing a possible indictment on corruption allegations that he denies. He has failed to secure a clear election victory twice in six months.

Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party came second with 32 seats in the 120-member parliament, against 33 for former military chief Benny Gantz’s centrist Blue and White party. If Netanyahu fails to secure a deal, President Reuven Rivlin is then likely to ask Gantz to try to form government, though he, also has no clear path to power.

MORE: Israel’s use of tourism to control the West Bank

Oct. 1: Chinese Anniversary Amid Tensions in Hong Kong

China‘s government will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the People’s Republic on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The observation will come amid months of protests in Hong Kong, that semi-autonomous territory’s greatest political crisis since the United Kingdom handed it over to Beijing in 1997.

Protesters in Hong Kong have been demonstrating since early June, angry about what they see as creeping Chinese interference in Hong Kong and its promised “one country, two systems” formula guaranteeing freedoms that are not enjoyed on the mainland.

PHOTOS: Hong Kong Rising

Monday, Sept 30: International Translation Day

People around the world will observe International Translation Day, a United National international day paying tribute to the work of language professionals. According to the U.N., this “plays an important role in bringing nations together, facilitating dialogue, understanding and cooperation, contributing to development and strengthening world peace and security.”

The day was adopted on May 24, 2017, by the General Assembly and set for September 30. Translation, according to the U.N., is “indispensable to preserving clarity, a positive climate and productiveness in international public discourse and interpersonal communication.

OPINION: Why Speaking Only English Is Not Enough

Oct 2: International Day of Non-Violence

On the birthday of Mohandas Gandhi, leader of the Indian independence movement and initiator of the philosophy and strategy of non-violence. the United Nations observes the International Day of Non-Violence.

The international day was established on June 15, 2007 by the General Assembly of the United Nations, and is a reason to “disseminate the message of non-violence, including through education and public awareness”. According to the resolution, non-violence is a universal principle and its purpose is “to secure a culture of peace, tolerance, understanding and non-violence.”

MORE: Most Peaceful Countries in the World

Coming Up This Week

1. Japan ramps up its consumption tax.

2. Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu aims to form a unity government.

3. China observes anniversary amid tensions in Hong Kong.

4. Honoring the value of knowing multiple languages.

5. The United Nations observes International Day of Non-Violence

More from U.S. News

Photos: Hong Kong Protests Carrie Lam’s China Extradition Bill

Commentary: Speaking Only English Is Not Enough

The 10 Most Peaceful Countries in the World

What to Watch in the World, Week of September 30 originally appeared on usnews.com