What to Watch in the World, Week of September 23

Sept. 23: U.N. Puts Focus on Climate Change

Climate change will take center stage on Monday, Sept. 23, when the United Nations General Assembly convenes in New York. The summit was preceded by the Youth Climate Summit held on Sept. 21, the first climate summit dedicated to young people. U.N. officials say they expect about 60 countries to attend and build on their commitments to the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat global warming. However, officials from the United States, Japan and Brazil are not expected to attend the summit.

In addition to speeches by world leaders, the General Assembly docket includes multiple high-level summits that will focus on universal health care, sustainable development and providing aid for the world’s small developing island countries.

Sept. 23: Landmark Trial for French Diet Pill

The French pharmaceutical company Servier, along with the country’s drug regulator and more than 20 individuals will face more than 2,000 plaintiffs in a trial that begins on Monday, Sept. 23 over the diet pill called Mediator. The pill has been used by millions of people in France and Reuters reports that the number of deaths allegedly tied to the pill may range from 500 to as high as 2,000.

Mediator contains a chemical substance called Benfluorex, was withdrawn from the market in France in 2009, years after other countries such as Spain, Italy and the U.S. decided to ban it. The trial in France is expected to last about seven months.

Week of Sept. 23: U.K. Ruling on Suspension of Parliament

A decision by the United Kingdom‘s Supreme Court is expected this week on the British government’s decision to suspend Parliament, the latest dramatic turn as the country approaches the Oct. 31 deadline to leave the European Union.

Last week the panel of 11 justices on the country’s high court heard appeals stemming from separate legal challenges to Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend the legislative body. Courts in England Scotland reached different decisions on the legality of the suspension.

The British Parliament is currently suspended until Oct. 14, when lawmakers will return to hear a speech by Queen Elizabeth II.

Sept. 24: In Switzerland, Global Postal Problems

The world’s main postal labor union, the Universal Postal Union, meets in Switzerland on Tuesday, Sept. 24 to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to pull the United States out of the 144-year-old agency.

According to Trump, other countries fail to pay their fair share of the cost of getting international deliveries of small letters and parcels often containing mobile phones, memory sticks or pens to American consumers. The effort is meant to hit Chinese manufacturers that the U.S. administration believes have an unfair advantage over U.S. producers.

Sept. 27: Observing World Tourism Day

On Friday, Sept. 27, the United Nations observes World Tourism Day, a day dedicated to fostering “awareness among the global community of tourism’s social, cultural, political and economic value and the contribution the sector can make in reaching the Sustainable Development Goals”, the U.N. says.

This year, the event will be held in New Delhi, India and its focus will be on skills, education and jobs, as tourism is a major source of employment. The event will also touch on the challenges that the current tourism industry has in the age of technological advancement.

