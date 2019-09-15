What to Watch in the World, Week of September 16

Sept. 16: Oberving Gains in Preserving Atmospheric Ozone On Monday, Sept. 16, the United Nations observes the International Day for…

Sept. 16: Oberving Gains in Preserving Atmospheric Ozone

On Monday, Sept. 16, the United Nations observes the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer. Ozone is the atmospheric shield that sits 9 to 18 miles above Earth, absorbing ultraviolet radiation from the sun. Scientists in the 1970s identified chlorofluorocarbon (CFC) gases, at the time widely used in aerosol sprays and as coolants in refrigerators, as threats to atmospheric ozone.

In this year’s observance, the U.N. notes the cooperation between countries since the 1987 Montreal Protocol, the international treaty aimed to reduce the use of CFCs. “The Montreal Protocol has led to the phase-out of 99 percent of ozone-depleting chemicals in refrigerators, air-conditioners and many other products,” the U.N. says.

Sept. 16-17: Brexit Drama in Brussels and London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson travels to Brussels on Monday, Sept. 16 to seek a breakthrough with European Union officials on the impasse over Brexit, as the Oct. 31 deadline approaches for the United Kingdom to leave the EU.

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, Johnson’s government is expected to go to the country’s Supreme Court to appeal a Scottish court ruling that Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament was unlawful. Scottish judges said Johnson was trying to make Parliament avoid holding the government accountable with less than two months ahead of Brexit. The British Parliament is currently suspended until Oct. 14, when the Queen will give a speech.

Sept. 17: Elections in Israel

Israelis are heading to the polls in a general election on Tuesday, Sept. 17 after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a government coalition back in April. This is the second such vote in about six months and comes amid tensions that the current prime minister wants to annex parts of the West Bank if he gets re-elected. Netanyahu won the previous elections in April, with his party Likud securing 36 out of 120 seats.

Sept. 19: A Verdict Tied to Fukushima

On Thursday, Sept. 19, a verdict is expected at a Tokyo District Court for the Tokyo Electric Power Company top executives over their role in the Fukushima nuclear accident in Japan. The Fukushima nuclear disaster that happened in March of 2011 made other headlines last week when the Japanese environment minister Yoshiaki Harada mentioned wastewater from the damaged nuclear plant may have to be dumped into the Pacific Ocean.

Sept. 20: A Global Climate Strike

Students and workers around the world plan to stage a global “climate strike” on Friday, Sept. 20 that will call on leaders to do more to prevent global warming. The strikes are planned to take place on every continent and represent an attempt to force politicians to do more for fighting climate change. The protests are expected to run through Sept. 27. Participant reference the need to fight for the planet’s future as the main incentive for taking part in such movement.

Coming Up This Week

1. The United Nations observes International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer.2. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes Brexit drama to both Brussels and his country’s Supreme Court.

3. Israelis head to the polls in a general election.

4. A verdict is expected over the Fukushima nuclear accident at a Tokyo District court.

5. Students and workers around the world plan to stage a global “climate strike.”

