What to Research About Transportation at U.S. Colleges

Sarah Mursjid says she almost never took public transportation in her home country of Indonesia. She says most Indonesians have private cars, which are driven by private drivers. So she was initially nervous about taking public transportation at the University of California–Davis, where she’s a fourth-year economics major with a minor in psychology.

“However, I found it pretty easy to navigate. I was quite informed about what was available because I knew Davis is a biking campus, so biking was always an option,” Mursjid says.

When researching U.S. universities, prospective international students may want to pay special attention to transportation-related information. Understanding and budgeting for transportation options can get students ready to go, once they arrive in their new location.

Many U.S. universities provide transportation information for all students to navigate their new location. Some International Student Services offices, like the ones at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, the University of Southern California, Colorado State University and the University at Buffalo–SUNY in New York, have separate webpages specifically for international students that detail multiple transportation options.

Here are some things for international students to consider as they research U.S. colleges:

— Availability of public transportation.

— Other means of getting around.

— Estimated transportation costs.

Availability of public transportation. The availability of public transportation at and around U.S. universities can be very different from what students are accustomed to at home.

“Transportation options around colleges can vary quite a bit around the country, and even in cities, the location of the campus might not have great access to public transportation. For international students that can be quite isolating, especially if they don’t have a car to get around,” says Anna Ivey, founder of Ivey Consulting and former dean of admissions at the University of Chicago Law School.

She says finding out about public transportation is “not the first thing people always think of when they’re considering colleges, but it can have a substantial impact on their experience.”

Julia Ann Easley, a spokeswoman for UC–Davis, says the school provides international students with a lot of information about transportation options, such as using the school’s vintage double-decker buses from London.

“Most of our students use bikes and the Unitrans bus service to move around the campus and community. The campus and Davis community are known for being very bike friendly and the student-operated bus system is iconic,” Easley says.

She says the school’s International Student and Scholar Handbook, a web resource downloadable as a PDF, offers comprehensive information about transportation. The handbook addresses questions like: “Where can I get a bicycle?” “What are car shares?” and “Can I drive legally in California?”

To get around the city of Columbia, where the University of South Carolina is located, international students use The Comet bus system, which offers affordable passes for university students, says Joanna Zietara, sponsored students coordinator for the school’s International Student Services office. In addition, international students use the university shuttle to get around the campus, she says.

“They rely quite heavily on shuttle services provided by their apartment complexes that run throughout the day and get them to campus and back home,” she says.

Zietara says students can find transportation information on the school’s website and that school representatives cover the topic of transportation during international student orientation.

Other means of getting around. Many schools provide information to students about Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing services, though these may require a credit card. Schools also provide information about biking options, getting a car and driver’s license requirements.

“The university has alternative transportation options on campus such as VeoRide pedal/electric bike sharing and Zipcar. Students of course will utilize ride-sharing services, Uber/Lyft, too, but the campus and surrounding city are walkable enough that mass transportation is not as needed as would be in much larger cities,” says Jonathan Tyner, coordinator, International Student and Scholar Services, for Texas State University.

At the University of South Carolina, “Most rely on Uber and Lyft to get around in the city, especially on the weekends. Some are fortunate enough to have friends with cars who are willing to help them out when needed,” Zietara says.

She says the ISS office also offers free trips on Fridays to the local Walmart, Indian market and Chinese market. The office hires student workers to drive the office’s van, but she notes those trips fill up fast.

Mursjid says she’s in the process of getting her driver’s license, which she says isn’t that complicated since information about how to get a license and what to expect can be found online.

But she says international students may have to face an extra layer of screening since they don’t usually have primary identification documents, such as a state-issued ID. Also, she says the process is in English, “which may not be their native language, so it can be overwhelming and intimidating for some.”

Estimated transportation costs. In addition to researching modes of getting around, prospective international students should also plan to add transportation costs to their estimated budget for studying at a U.S. university.

Those costs can vary across schools. For instance, at UC–Davis, “Our official cost of attendance estimates transportation costs of $487 a year for international undergraduates living on campus,” Easley says.

But at Texas State, Tyner says the estimated cost of transportation for a year for international students is $2,613.

At the University of Central Florida, estimated transportation costs are $1,866 for both on- and off-campus nonresidents.

Zietara says estimated transportation costs really depend on whether the student decides to get a license and a car, or rely on public transportation as well as ride-sharing services. She says prospective international students should check with a school’s financial aid office to get an estimate for the school year.

Early preparation can pay off, Mursjid says. “Plan, plan, plan. Look up your options and schedules beforehand. It will prepare you for when you eventually take public transit,” she says.

