What to Know About Law School Class Sizes

When researching law schools, the typical applicant compares schools based on rank, location, program substance and many other factors mostly related to academics or long-term career goals. However, one of the most often overlooked characteristics of a school — and one of the most impactful ones in the three years you’ll spend there — is its class size.

From Appalachian School of Law’s 146 full-time enrollees in fall 2018 to the Georgetown University Law Center‘s 1,790, law schools come in all sizes. The differences change the dynamics of students’ everyday life and have impact on their future, too.

Here are some factors that you should consider when thinking about which law school class size fits you best:

— Individualized attention.

— Social life and networking.

— In-class ranking.

Individualized attention. Obviously, every law school professor is different. As it is in college, no matter the class size, some professors actively encourage students to come see them during office hours while others tend to do the bare minimum when it comes to interacting with the class after hours.

However, even with the best intentions, with 500-plus students in a class and often more than 100 in a course, a professor can only dedicate so much time to walk students through something that has eluded them during class. These professors often teach several courses, and in addition to grading, preparing for class and office hours, they’re typically bombarded with dozens of emails every day.

If your type of learning is such that you relish the back and forth with the teacher, a smaller school might be right for you.

The flip side here, however, is that the spotlight is going to be on you more often than in larger schools. Law professors typically use the Socratic method and will cold-call students to discuss cases and legal issues with them. The math is simple: Fewer students equals a higher chance of you being grilled by the teacher, so if you shy away from attention, you might gravitate toward larger schools.

Social life and networking. Here, too, you’ll find that there are pros and cons to each school size. On the one hand, a larger school means a larger pool of students, making it much easier to find people with like-minded goals and interests.

Additionally, because of the larger number of students, you’ll likely find more student organizations, with more diversity in both career and academic goals and the cultural, religious or ethnic groups they aim to coalesce.

Finally, bigger classes mean more alumni and a broader network, which might help you find work after graduation.

With that said, small schools have their own pros. First, while the alumni networks are smaller, alums of smaller schools tend to form closer, more intimate relationships with the school and with each other.

Additionally, while the relative scarcity of student organizations might be viewed as a con, it is also an opportunity for you to start and headline your own student organization, thus showing potential employers your initiative and leadership.

In-class ranking. Wouldn’t it be great to tell a potential employer, “I graduated in the top 10% of my class”? If your class has 100 students, that means you need to beat “only” 90 other students to achieve this benchmark.

Conversely, while there is more competition at larger schools, employers are likely to be more impressed by that number when you beat hundreds of other students.

Another area where being top of your class comes into play is when transferring to another school. If you’re aiming for a “one-and-done” year in a school before transferring, perhaps a small class makes more sense.

Ultimately, this is a personal decision. If you relish more competition, your choice should be different than someone with a big-fish-in-a-small-pond mentality. You know yourself best — so these factors, along with the traditional factors mentioned earlier, should be taken into account in the context of your own personality and career goals.

If you’re still unsure about which school is right for you, drop us a line at lawadmissionslowdown@usnews.com.

