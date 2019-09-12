What to Know About Applying to Test-Optional Colleges

The SAT and ACT have long been a dreaded staple of the college admissions process. But as of this fall,…

The SAT and ACT have long been a dreaded staple of the college admissions process. But as of this fall, more than 1,000 schools nationwide — including Bennington College in Vermont, Ohio Wesleyan University, Pitzer College in California, James Madison University in Virginia and the University of Denver — have gone test-optional.

To earn admission, prospective students have the opportunity to skip submitting standardized test scores altogether or to share alternate credentials such as Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate scores, extra essays or creative portfolios in their place.

The majority of applicants still take the SAT, ACT or both, but for many, the rise in flexible testing policies offers a welcome option. Students who struggle with tests can now skip them and highlight instead other academic and extracurricular achievements, says Andre Green, executive director of the National Center for Fair and Open Testing, which advocates in favor of test-optional policies.

Specific policies differ from school to school, but “test-optional” typically means that a university will treat standardized test scores as additive to the student’s profile rather than required. More consideration is given to the other components — transcript, letters of recommendation and extracurricular involvement. And many admissions counselors look more closely for demonstrated growth over the four years of high school.

For many students and counselors, “testing doesn’t give the full picture,” says Ian Harkness, director of college counseling for Malvern Preparatory School, a private school outside of Philadelphia.

Last year, the ultraselective University of Chicago, which admitted just over 6% of applicants for its class of 2023, instituted a test-optional policy. “Testing is one piece. It’s not the only piece that determines your admission,” says James Nondorf, vice president for enrollment and student advancement. Instead of exam scores, applicants can submit a video profile or additional academic or creative work, be it an artistic portfolio, a business plan or a scientific research project.

UChicago made the decision to go test-optional because admission is determined by more than test scores, Nondorf says. Only about 10% to 15% of applicants used the test-optional policy, and roughly the same percentage were admitted that way and chose to attend. In part because of the new policy and increased financial aid offerings, the university saw a 20% rise in low-income and first-generation students for its latest admitted class.

Applicants trying to decide whether to submit scores can think about how they’ll add to the overall context. If scores support their “academic story,” then it’s a good idea to include them, says Whitney Soule, dean of admissions and student aid at Bowdoin College in Maine, which has had a test-optional policy since 1969.

On the other hand, Soule says, “if they feel that the testing detracts from that, then they should withhold it — and they should withhold it with confidence that we’re not looking for it.” Nearly 30% of admitted students for Bowdoin’s class of 2022 decided not to submit their scores.

Colleges and universities publish the data related to the average test scores of their incoming classes online, so officials suggest that students can use that data to benchmark their own exam results.

Soule cautions that everyone should read the fine print because “test-optional does not look the same everywhere.”

The University of Delaware, for example, only offers test-optional admissions for in-state students, who accounted for nearly 15% of 27,690 applicants for fall 2018. The pilot program in Delaware was instituted about four years ago “particularly to reach more diverse students” who might not have access to the same kind of test-prep resources as some of their peers, says Doug Zander, director of admissions.

Some public universities offer certain test-optional provisions and caveats, so confirming specific policies with each school is key, admissions officials recommend.

You’ll also want to know whether test scores factor into financial aid decisions at a particular institution. Typically, scores don’t affect need-based aid, but they can be considered when making decisions about merit-based scholarships. When in doubt, ask.

This story is excerpted from the U.S. News “Best Colleges 2020” guidebook, which features in-depth articles, rankings and data.

