What to Ask About a College’s First-Year Experience

Dorm socials. Intramural sports. So-called enhanced brain breaks — more commonly known as evening snacks. Introductory workshops on how to conduct college-level research. Welcome fetes hosted by student clubs and organizations. During Ramona Park’s first year at Harvard University, the Santa Fe, New Mexico, native was so inundated with emails and Facebook posts about upcoming events that she is considering creating a platform to organize them all for future students.

Each organization would get a profile, she envisions, and then undergrads could go in and save events to their own calendars.

“I don’t even think I knew everything that was out there,” says Park, who expects to either major in computer science or art, film and visual studies.

Harvard is far from the only school to go all-in on the First-Year Experience, as colleges like to call it. The reason? A growing mountain of research suggests that making students feel connected during their first year means they are more likely to make it to graduation.

Before, “students were coming in bright-eyed and they were leaving freshman year much more cynical,” says Steven Mintz, a professor of history at the University of Texas–Austin and a senior adviser to the president of Hunter College in New York. “So now it’s,?’How can we make the first-year experience seem relevant to students? How can we give them windows into careers or hands-on learning opportunities that students will find meaningful?'”

Southern Utah University, for instance, recently overhauled its first-year experience, ditching randomly assigned orientation groups in favor of ones based on a student’s hobbies or interests (everything from “Harry Potter” to hiking to music). Freshman retention rose from 64% in 2015 to 73% in 2018, a record for the school that is due in large part to making first-year programming more personalized, says Eric Kirby, assistant vice president for student affairs focused on completion and student success.

So what should you look for in a first-year experience? Here are some key questions to consider if you want to set yourself up for success from Day One:

— What kind of first-year living-learning programs does the school offer?

— Are there activities for specific groups of students?

— Does the college integrate career talk into the first year?

— What additional support does the school offer?

What Kind of First-Year Living-Learning Programs Does the School Offer?

First-year seminars have been around for some time, though they often vary in style, and schools are frequently tweaking them — not surprising, when you consider that this type of academic experience has long been spotlighted by the Association of American Colleges and Universities as a practice that makes a big impact on learning. Some 52% of four-year institutions require such courses, according to data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Christine Harrington, an associate professor in educational leadership at New Jersey City University and author of the book “Student Success in College: Doing What Works,” suggests looking for places whose first-year seminars grant more than one credit.

That “generally demonstrates a higher level of commitment on the part of the school to student success,” she says. A greater number of credits usually means that the class meets more often or for a longer period of time, so there are additional activities and “a deeper experience.”

Harrington also recommends investigating the syllabi of the courses: Are they more like an extended orientation or do they go above that and help students build important academic skills such as writing and critical thinking?

At Wittenberg University, a private liberal arts college in Ohio, required first-year seminars meet weekly and use documents from the school’s 174-year history to engage students and get them to start considering possible majors and careers. “The stories resonate with them, and they don’t even realize we’re teaching them academic skills at the same time,” says Jennifer Oldstone-Moore, a professor of religion and the school’s first-year seminar faculty director.

One especially effective way of building bonds between students is to turbocharge the experience of academic inquiry through living-learning communities. Cohorts of students live together and explore a common interest (such as social justice at Florida State University) or an academic pursuit (like engineering or the health professions at West Virginia University).

Are There Activities for Specific Groups of Students?

For undergrads of color, veterans, first-generation students, those from overseas and others who might be underrepresented on certain campuses, schools are working to ease the transition and provide welcoming support.

Some schools offer living-learning communities for women in engineering, for example, or first-gen undergrads. During orientation, incoming students often learn of a particular hub on campus, such as a multicultural, international or women’s center, or a group they may wish to connect with, like organizations for black, Latino and LGBTQ students.

First-year students of color at Emory University in Atlanta can be matched with peer mentors in their fall semester to help them get acclimated to the social and academic environment. First-generation undergrads and those from low-income backgrounds are also invited to participate in a program that introduces them to faculty, staff and student mentors, as well as to topics like finding financial success in college.

Since 2010, Vassar College in New York has offered a program called Transitions geared toward students who are from low-income families, are first-gen and/or are living in the U.S. without legal status. Individuals spend a week before orientation getting acquainted with campus and the local community, meeting faculty and administrators, and doing other activities.

Then, they can participate in events throughout their four years, such as group meals and professional development programs. Initiatives like these give undergrads a group of peers with whom they can build a sense of community, says program director Capria Berry. About 385 people participated last year.

Many large public universities, including the University of Maryland–College Park, the University of Oregon and Pennsylvania State University, have created honors colleges that aim to provide members with the intimate academic and social community and special activities of, say, a small private school.

When she enrolled in 2018, Angelica Olivas, a sophomore at Arizona State University’s downtown Phoenix campus, says one of the best things she did was attend “Camp B-Town,” an event held after the initial week of classes for incoming Barrett Honors College students. They completed a ropes course and a scavenger hunt, then took part in a lip-syncing competition.

“You’re all just laughing at each other, and it brings you together,” says Olivas, whose group performed to Bon Jovi’s 1986 hit “You Give Love a Bad Name.” ASU honors college students are also assigned peer mentors, who organize events and offer guidance.

At certain schools, particularly in urban settings, commuter students get special attention. New York University, for example, hosts an overnight retreat for these students prior to the school’s Welcome Week, and matches first-years with a “commuter assistant,” an already enrolled student who can serve as a guide.

The University of California–Los Angeles has also begun outreach to first-year commuter students to ensure that they don’t feel left out of traditional freshman activities that their peers living on campus attend with their resident assistant, notes La’Tonya Rease Miles, UCLA’s director of First Year Experience and Strategic Initiatives. The school now hosts commuter breakfasts and meetups, so first-years living at home also have a group to walk in with at welcome events.

Does the College Integrate Career Talk Into the First Year?

It used to be that students might not make it to their school’s career center until senior year. Now these centers have been rebranded at many places, and the focus has shifted away from just mock-interviewing and resume checks to helping students map out which majors are a match for which careers, and which subject areas and professions suit their academic and other interests.

Some schools, including Sam Houston State University in Texas, the University of Kansas and the University of Mary Washington in Virginia, offer these services as part of for-credit courses that freshmen can take. The objective, in part, is to get students to graduate on time — something changing a major late in the game can make difficult.

“We want to make sure students are in the best-fit major as early as possible. We do not want our students to incur any more debt than they need to,” says Naomi Norman, associate vice president for instruction at the University of Georgia. To that end, UGA recently created an “Exploratory Center” with academic advisers for students who arrive not having declared a major or who might be considering a change.

Meanwhile, at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, career prep begins before freshmen even set foot on campus. As part of the school’s Launch program, they are linked up with a so-called life design educator in August.

Over the course of their first year, undergrads can meet regularly with these staffers, who help them identify their passions and see how they might match up with an academic or career path. Students can also enter one or more industry-focused “Career Academies,” where they can find resources in areas like health sciences or nonprofit/government.

What Additional Support Does the School Offer?

College students are affected by a host of stressors, from academic challenges to lack of sleep and exposure to alcohol to the prospect of heavy debt and an uncertain job market. Colleges are offering a wide range of responses, including expanded programming around mental health, sexual health, alcohol abuse and general wellness, plus an increased focus on building stress tolerance and coping strategies.

Says Marlene Sandstrom, dean of the college and a professor of psychology at Williams College in Massachusetts: “We really want students to think about how to spend their time doing the things they care about but also taking care of themselves. You can dig yourself into a health hole really quickly if you’re not eating well and drinking a lot and not sleeping well. And that’s the kind of hole it can take a while to dig your way out of.”

During orientation in the fall of 2018, Williams for the first time offered a new wellness session that included workshops about self-compassion, managing tough emotions and daily self-care practices, including journaling.

“Williams was tough on me during the first semester,” says Shreyas Rajesh, a sophomore from New Delhi. Thanks to the orientation wellness event, “realizing how effective a tool writing could be for mental health was a big takeaway,” he says.

At Rowan University in New Jersey, incoming undergrads can take a two-credit “Rowan 101: College Success” course focused on the transition to college, with an emphasis on wellness.

“We want to really build well-being into the campus culture,” says Rory McElwee, vice president for student affairs at Rowan. Through that course and a required first-year seminar, students explore topics like academic integrity, time management and goal-setting, and instructors expose them to key resources across campus, from the academic (libraries) to the health-focused (the counseling center and rec center).

In 2018, Syracuse University in New York for the first time required students to attend a Be Well Expo, where ABC News journalist Dan Harris, author of the book “10% Happier,” talked about using meditation to deal with workaholism and other challenges. Afterwards, students could participate in wellness activities like rock climbing or relaxing with a therapy dog.

In 2017, UCLA brought in cast members from the popular Netflix show “13 Reasons Why” to discuss mental health.

When it comes to classes, most schools match up incoming students with a faculty adviser who can help them navigate an academic path forward. Some places also link freshmen with peer advisers or mentors who can offer their own insights on classes and the myriad ways to make the most of campus and student life.

Slippery Rock University of Pennsylvania has spent the past 20 years steadily improving its freshman retention rate from 68% to 82%.

One recent innovation: During the 2017-2018 academic year, the school began matching new students with success coaches, who act “as a kind of ombudsperson” to help with time management and study skills or to connect undergrads with counseling, says Amanda Yale, associate provost for enrollment services. Coaches are alerted when someone has missed a significant number of classes. That way, they can do their best to make sure everybody makes it to sophomore year.

What to Ask About a College's First-Year Experience