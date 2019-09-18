What Students Should Consider About Campus Safety, Wellness

The college search will take into account an array of factors, including academics, school size, extracurriculars and campus culture. But…

The college search will take into account an array of factors, including academics, school size, extracurriculars and campus culture. But as you zero in on your choices, you should also gather info on issues of student safety and wellness and how a university deals with crime, sexual misconduct and assault, substance abuse and mental health.

Here are some things to look out for:

— How does the school support students’ mental and emotional health?

— What steps does a campus take to keep students safe?

— Is there a comprehensive approach to sexual assault?

— What steps are being taken to limit alcohol and substance abuse?

How Does the School Support Students’ Mental and Emotional Health?

According to the American College Health Association’s 2018 National College Health Assessment II, nearly two-thirds of students had felt “overwhelming anxiety” at least once in the previous 12 months. About 42% reported feeling “so depressed that it was difficult to function.”

Young adulthood has always been stressful, but the current generation may feel distinct pressures — including insecurity about getting a job after graduation, a fixation on social media and 24/7 exposure to a news cycle that often includes tragedies — that are particularly anxiety-provoking, says Nance Roy, chief clinical officer of The Jed Foundation, a nonprofit that works to improve emotional health and prevent suicide in teens and young adults.

Helicopter parenting may also play a role, because it prevents kids from developing life skills they need to operate autonomously. In addition, more students in need of help are likely coming forward, because the stigma of doing so seems to have declined. The bottom line: “Colleges are really struggling to keep up with demand,” Roy says.

It’s wise to find out how the schools you are considering meet that demand. Many institutions have some kind of triage system through which “they are prioritizing rapid-access care,” like an emergency room does, says Ben Locke, executive director of Pennsylvania State University‘s Center for Collegiate Mental Health.

[Read: How College Students Can Find Mental Health Services on Campus.]

Not everyone in need of help will seek it out, so many schools are being proactive. At the University of Houston, which enrolls about 37,000 undergrads, almost 500 faculty, staff and students have been trained in mental health first aid. Once prepared, they know how to look out for signs of depression and anxiety — for example, a hall mate hasn’t come to meals in a while — and talk to a student in need about available campus resources, says Patrick Lukingbeal, director of wellness at the school.

For those who are experiencing some stress or problems but don’t need intensive or extensive therapy, schools are providing other options. At Penn State, senior counselors are available five days a week for two-hour drop-in periods at a number of locations across campus, including various dining halls and the library. At Wake Forest University in North Carolina, students who need help with issues including time management and getting enough sleep can meet with certified well-being coaches.

Asking schools about mental health support is especially important if a student has previously struggled or is currently in treatment, Locke says. Don’t assume that all the necessary services will be available; evaluate possibilities at the school and in the surrounding community, as well as whether fees are involved and how insurance coverage will work.

What Steps Does a Campus Take to Keep Students Safe?

A good place to look for answers is a college’s annual security report, which must be published every year by Oct. 1 by all schools receiving federal funding, as required by the federal Clery Act. You can typically find it on a school’s website, and the document can answer many of the questions that students and parents have, including how schools communicate in an emergency and what kind of security resources they employ (some campuses have their own law enforcement officers) and more.

“It’s the Cliffs Notes of a campus’ safety and community policies,” says Abigail Boyer, associate executive director of the Clery Center, a nonprofit focused on promoting campus safety.

The report also includes the latest crime statistics, but it’s important not to misinterpret those, Boyer says. An increase in reported crime doesn’t necessarily mean a campus is getting less safe; often when schools dedicate more effort toward prevention and response, more people will report problems, she says. So take the stats in context.

The Clery Act stats cover property owned or controlled by the university and recognized student organizations, but only public property that’s within or immediately adjacent to campus. So it’s also worth checking out what’s going on in the broader community and how the school mitigates it.

[Read: 10 Questions Every Parent, Student Should Ask About Campus Safety.]

Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore offers community walks early in each academic year to help familiarize students with the surrounding neighborhoods and to discuss safety tips. For off-campus students, university security will do a free home inspection that includes checking locks, lighting levels and smoke detectors.

The good news is that the most recent federal stats show that crime on U.S. campuses generally declined from 2001 to 2015. But campus active shooting incidents, though still relatively rare, have risen nationwide, says Greg Klaiber, director of emergency management at Northwestern University in Illinois.

Last year, the school released a new “Run, Hide, Fight” video to show what to do in case of an active shooter. And its emergency notification system, which encompasses text messages, landline phones, Twitter and digital monitors in 250 campus facilities, can be up and running within one or two minutes of a reported incident.

Ask schools how — and how quickly — students will be notified in the case of an emergency, and whether parents can opt in to also receive alerts. Prevention is also key here, as the final report of the U.S. government’s Federal Commission on School Safety, published in December, points out.

Is There a Comprehensive Approach to Sexual Assault?

In recent years, sexual violence has probably become the most discussed campus crime issue, due to the #MeToo movement and an increase in reporting by victims, as well as federal policy changes. Under the Obama administration, the Department of Education sought to allow more claims by expanding protections; under the Trump administration, the policy will likely tilt more toward the rights of the accused.

Students and parents should ask how incidents of sexual assault are reported and adjudicated, says B. Ever Hanna, policy manager at the nonprofit End Rape on Campus, who also advises looking for a specific policy forbidding retaliation against survivors and a dedicated rape crisis center or similar space.

On the prevention side, students and parents should look for comprehensive efforts that preferably include in-person programs and an affirmative consent policy, Hanna says. Familiarize yourself with the specifics of the school’s policy; on campuses in California, consent can be verbal or nonverbal but must be affirmative, conscious and voluntary.

Many schools also offer bystander intervention training.

At the University of South Florida, for example, students and staffers who go through training learn to employ the three D’s if they see someone in a potentially unsafe situation, such as a student at a party leading another up a flight of stairs, explains Dani Smith, violence prevention specialist at the school’s Center for Victim Advocacy and Violence Prevention. They can direct (approach the person and ask if he or she is OK), distract (ask the person to come to the bathroom) or delegate (ask a friend of the person to interrupt).

[Read: How Colleges Handle Sexual Assault in the #MeToo Era.]

Bystander programs include those that are offered by Green Dot (licensed by the nonprofit Alteristic) and Bringing in the Bystander, which originated at the University of New Hampshire and is now used at more than 500 other schools.

Schools are also looking at new tools to help prevent sexual assault. The uSafeUS app (free for students and campus community users), developed by UNH’s Prevention Innovations Research Center, is being rolled out at 22 schools statewide. It includes college-specific resources and safety aids, such as the recipe for an “Angel Drink” to show to a waitress or bartender, that is actually a disguised message for help.

“Online dating is a big thing, and you don’t always know who the person is. This gives you a perfect excuse to get out of an uncomfortable situation,” says Kelsey Higgins, a May graduate of UNH who was a campus ambassador for the app.

What Steps Are Being Taken to Limit Alcohol and Substance Abuse?

Schools should have multipronged education and prevention programs, evidence-based intervention services for those who need help, and recovery services for those committed to sobriety, says Peter Rives, assistant director of well-being, alcohol and substance abuse prevention at Wake Forest, where students start getting online prevention education before they arrive on campus. Within the first two months of school, students who have never before experimented with alcohol are more likely to do so, and casual and heavier drinkers are likely to ramp it up, he says.

One key element: making clear that heavy drinking is not actually the norm and that plenty of students don’t drink at all. According to the NCHA, while almost 62% of students report having used alcohol at least once in the last 30 days, respondents incorrectly perceived that 93% of their peers had. Some schools, including the University of Denver and Texas Tech University, have recovery programs offering support and encouragement — as well as events like sober tailgates before sporting events.

Many college students drink to try to fit in as they enter a new environment, which is why Wake Forest and other schools put resources into getting people engaged in ways that don’t involve alcohol.

At San Diego State University, the Aztec Nights program presents large-scale social events early in the semester, including DJs, movies, comedy and dance marathons. The events “provide the sense that there’s something to do,” says James Lange, the coordinator of alcohol and other drug initiatives at SDSU and the executive director of the Higher Education Center for Alcohol and Drug Misuse Prevention and Recovery at Ohio State University.

Marijuana is the most commonly used drug on campus after alcohol, and changes to state laws permitting recreational or medicinal use may confuse students and parents. Regardless of state laws, college campuses are subject to the federal law that makes marijuana illegal.

Schools “need to make clear what the policies are and make sure they’re enforced,” says Jason Kilmer, associate professor of psychiatry & behavioral services and assistant director of health & wellness for alcohol and other drug education at the University of Washington in Seattle.

As with alcohol, prevention programming should emphasize that not everyone uses.

Research shows that parents who have a permissive stance toward drinking and drugs are more likely to have a student who uses or uses heavily, Kilmer says. So before heading off to school, parents should explicitly discuss their expectations for their students’ behavior.

More from U.S. News

Learn How to Research Campus Safety

Interactive Games Help Address Drinking, Sexual Assault in College

6 Types of Safety Resources at U.S. Colleges

What Students Should Consider About Campus Safety, Wellness originally appeared on usnews.com