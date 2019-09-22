What New Law School Accreditation Standard Could Mean for Applicants

Many factors go into choosing the right law school for you. But one that is often overlooked — perhaps because…

Many factors go into choosing the right law school for you. But one that is often overlooked — perhaps because it goes beyond the scope of the three years spent in law school — is the alumni b ar exam passage rate.

Obviously, the quality of a legal education is important, but it means little in practice if you can’t pass the bar and practice as an attorney. Ostensibly, the American Bar Association is the gatekeeper for that standard, accrediting only schools that satisfy its criteria, thereby signaling that the school is worth the time, money and effort that students spend on their J.D.

Unfortunately, this issue isn’t just black and white. High bar passage rates don’t necessarily mean that a school is better than another with lower pass rates, and vice versa.

For example, the University of California–Berkeley School of Law’s bar passage rate for first-time test-takers in 2017 was “only” 89.2% compared with the University of New Mexico School of Law‘s 90.4%, making the former seem a little inferior. However, considering that the California first-time bar passage rate was 58.3% and the New Mexico rate was 85.7%, Berkeley Law far outperformed its state’s average while UNM Law was only a few percentage points ahead.

The ABA’s previous standard tried to account for the variation of bar passage rates between states, allowing schools to reach several different benchmarks, one of which directly corresponded with the pass rate of first-time test-takers in a school’s state. The other benchmarks allowed schools to hit a 75% pass rate looking back at alumni performance over five years.

The new standard adopted in May makes matters more complicated for law schools and prospective students. Under the new standard, the only benchmark requires that at least 75% of a law school’s graduates who sat for a bar examination pass it within two years of graduation.

The change in standard might cause some concern among prospective law school students for several reasons.

First, as mentioned, the new rigid standard makes no exceptions for states with a lower pass rate, like California. The ABA pointed out that several states have decided to lower the pass score of the Multistate Bar Examination, or MBE. This basically punts the issue to the states themselves, implying that if a state bar is concerned with its school’s accreditation, it should make passing the bar exam easier.

Second, concerns about diversity of and minority access to legal education have been raised by individuals and civil liberty organizations alike. Opponents of the new standard argue that a more liberal standard rectifies where states have failed to provide minorities with the resources to attend, or submit a competitive application to, a more expensive school that easily meets the standard. By making the standard even more stringent, some argue that minorities are at risk of being further marginalized in the legal profession.

This all sounds unnerving if you plan on applying to law school. No one wants to apply to a law school only to have it lose its accreditation soon after they begin their studies. But the good news is that the new standard is unlikely to impact many schools any time soon, if ever.

First, with California specifically in mind, the ABA compiled data showing that only two of the state’s 21 ABA-accredited schools failed to meet the new standard.

Second, it appears that while the standard was met, even the ABA itself is far from unified in its acceptance, with the association’s House of Delegates voting the new standard down twice before being overruled by the Council of the Section on Legal Education and Admissions to the Bar.

This signals that the fight is not over, and there may be changes in the foreseeable future.

Finally, failing to meet the standard is far from a death knell for a school’s accreditation: Schools will be given a chance to explain their situation and another two-year period to rectify their pass rates, after which they may face sanctions by the ABA.

As you can see, the state of this new standard is still somewhat in flux, and there are no immediate concerns for any school’s accreditation. If you’re planning to pursue a law school education, you should go ahead and apply as you normally would.

That being said, keep an eye on your target school’s bar passage rate and the direction it’s trending. If it’s been declining consistently, a day might come in the next couple of years when the ABA will set its sights on the school, and you likely don’t want to be a part of it when that happens.

If you still have questions about law schools and bar exam passage rates, send them to lawadmissionslowdown@usnews.com.

