What Credit Score Do You Need to Buy a House?

If you’re planning to get a mortgage, be prepared for your credit to come under scrutiny. Lenders use your credit score, along with other details from your financial history, to determine whether you qualify for a loan. But what credit score is needed to buy a house? You’ll need at least a 500 FICO credit score to qualify for a Federal Housing Administration loan, but other programs may require a 620 FICO score or higher.

Minimum Credit Score for a Mortgage

The credit score requirements for a mortgage can vary, depending on the type of loan and lender.

There are four common mortgage types:

— Federal Housing Administration loans

— Veterans Affairs loans

— United States Department of Agriculture loans

— Conventional loans

FHA, VA and USDA loans are all government-backed mortgages. You get a loan from an approved lender and the government guarantees that loan for the bank. A conventional loan isn’t associated with one of these government programs. Instead, it’s a traditional mortgage product.

The FHA loan credit score requirements are clear-cut, in terms of the minimum score needed. An FHA loan requires a minimum FICO credit score of either 580 or 500 depending on your down payment. With VA, USDA and conventional loans, no firm minimum score is needed but lenders generally expect a FICO score of at least 620.

This table highlights what credit score is typically needed to buy a house for FHA, VA, USDA and conventional mortgage loans:

Loan Type Minimum FICO Credit Score Designed For FHA 580 with a 3.5% down payment; 500 with 10% down Low- to moderate-income homebuyers VA No set minimum from the VA; most lenders require at least a 620 credit score, though some will allow a score as low as 580 Veterans buying a home USDA No set minimum from the USDA; but a score of at least 640 is recommended Qualified buyers purchasing a home in a designated rural area Conventional 620 to 640 Buyers seeking a traditional mortgage

“There is no universal credit score needed for a mortgage,” says Mat Ishbia, CEO and president of United Wholesale Mortgage. “While lenders differ, most require a 620 score and 580 seems to be the floor for most situations.”

While 580 is typically the minimum FICO credit score for FHA loans, you could qualify for an FHA loan with a FICO credit score as low as 500. To qualify for an FHA loan with a FICO credit score lower than 580, you’ll need to put down 10% instead of the program’s traditional 3.5%.

At the other end of the spectrum, you may need to have a much higher score to qualify for a jumbo mortgage, which exceeds the dollar amount limits set for conforming loan guidelines set by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. In most states, a jumbo loan is a mortgage that’s more than $484,350 and you’ll typically need a credit score of 680 or better to qualify.

Which Credit Scores Do Mortgage Lenders Use?

In the majority of cases, lenders check your FICO credit scores for mortgage qualification. FICO credit scores are based on five distinct factors that carry varying weights of consideration:

— Payment history, 35%

— Credit utilization, 30%

— Credit age, 15%

— Credit mix, 10%

— New inquiries for credit, 10%

Mortgage lenders don’t just pull one FICO credit score. Instead, most lenders pull your FICO score from each of the three credit bureaus: Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

Once a lender has pulled your score from all three bureaus, it can choose which one it will use to gauge your ability to qualify for a home loan. Some lenders and programs drop the highest and lowest scores and use the one in the middle to determine whether you meet the minimum credit score requirements based on the type of loan you applied for. So, if your scores are 680, 640 and 620, the 640 score would matter most for getting a mortgage.

What Is a Good Credit Score to Buy a House?

The answer can vary based on the lender, Ishbia says.

A good FICO score is 670 to 739. Within that range or higher, you’re in a good position to get the most favorable interest rate and loan terms for a mortgage. But a good credit score doesn’t necessarily make you an automatic lock for a home loan.

“Borrowers should bear in mind that even with a qualifying credit score, other factors such as the amount of debt they are carrying, cash reserves and/or other assets can affect their ability to qualify for a particular loan,” says Glenn Brunker, mortgage executive at Ally Home, which offers mortgage products and services.

When applying for a mortgage, a credit check is a required step. But lenders will also take into account:

— Your tax returns for the previous two years.

— The amount you have saved in bank and investment accounts.

— Business profit and loss, if you own a business.

— Your debt-to-income ratio, which is the percentage of your income that goes to debt repayment each month.

— Employment history and income.

— Your down payment.

— Past negative credit history, including delinquencies, charge-offs or bankruptcies.

Why Credit Scores Matter for a Home Loan

There’s a very simple reason why lenders evaluate your credit history when you’re trying to buy a home.

“Credit scores are an indication of risk,” Ishbia, says. “In the eyes of most lenders, a lower score means higher risk.”

Being perceived as high risk by a lender, based on your credit score, isn’t an absolute roadblock to getting a mortgage, as FHA loan credit scores demonstrate. But you should be prepared for how that may translate to the cost of borrowing when buying a home.

Brunker says, “The first — and perhaps most important — effect of buying a home with a lower-than-average credit score will be its impact on the overall interest rate, and more specifically the total amount of interest paid over the life of the loan. Generally, lenders view a credit score as a leading indicator of the borrower’s likelihood to repay the loan, and as a result, will ask a borrower with a lower credit score to pay a higher rate, all else being equal.”

Even a fractional difference in your interest rate can make a noticeable difference in how much you pay in interest over time. For example, assume you take out a 30-year, $250,000 loan and qualify for a 4% interest rate. You’d pay $179,674 in interest charges. Now, if you got that same loan but got a 4.25% rate instead because of your credit score, the total interest charges would come to $192,746. That’s a difference of $13,072.

A higher interest rate can mean a higher monthly payment, which can also test the limits of how much home you can realistically afford to buy. A secondary side effect of buying a home when you have a lower credit score is that your options for getting a mortgage may be limited. If your score is below the 620 mark, for instance, you may not be eligible for a conventional loan or a mortgage through the VA or USDA programs.

While FHA loans can make owning a home more accessible for buyers with low credit scores and/or small down payments, you may face drawbacks. Depending on the size of your down payment, you may be required to pay mortgage insurance premiums for the life of the loan, which adds to the total cost of homebuying over the long term. FHA loans are limited to owner-occupied homes that meet minimum property standards and conform to loan limits. FHA buyers may be at a disadvantage in competitive bidding situations due to these requirements.

Get Your Credit Ready for a Mortgage

Knowing the credit score needed to buy a house can help you put yourself in the strongest financial position possible before approaching a lender. That means taking these steps to improve your credit when you’re serious about buying:

— Pull your credit reports, either through AnnualCreditReport.com or another service.

— Check your credit scores as well, which may be offered for free by your bank, credit card issuer or other sources.

— Review your credit reports for errors and dispute any errors you find.

— Limit any applications for new credit in the three- to six-month window before you buy, since inquiries can knock a few points off your score.

— Get in the habit of paying your bills on time and use issuer or calendar alerts to keep track of payment due dates.

— Work on paying down existing balances on your credit cards if you’re carrying debt.

— Keep older accounts open and don’t close any accounts that still have a balance, as that can hurt your credit utilization ratio.

— Be prepared to write a letter of explanation for any negative items on your credit reports.

Give yourself as much time as possible to work on improving your credit score, ideally, six months to a year before you start shopping for a loan. “Don’t wait until the last minute when you might end up losing that dream house, a house you’ve already moved into mentally,” Brunker says.

