What Causes Double Vision?

Have you ever had the experience of seeing double? If so, then you know it feels really weird to see…

Have you ever had the experience of seeing double? If so, then you know it feels really weird to see two images where you know there should be just one. It can make discerning what’s in front of you incredibly difficult, and seeing double can be downright unsafe, especially if it happens while you’re doing something potentially dangerous like driving.

“When both eyes correctly and accurately point and focus at the same time, we see only one image of the world. Diplopia, or double vision, can result if the eyes do not both aim in the same place either at a distance or up close,” says Barbara Horn, a doctor of optometry and president of the American Optometric Association. “The double images may be completely separate or overlap to some degree. Double vision can develop over time or appear suddenly.”

The dual images may be side-by-side or one may appear above the other. Either way, this double image can make your vision blurry. Double vision, also called diplopia, can occur in just one eye (called monocular double vision) or in both eyes at the same time (binocular double vision). The distinction between binocular and monocular double vision is very important, reports the Mayo Clinic, “because monocular double vision is never dangerous, while binocular double vision can be caused by some serious neurologic conditions.”

Monocular double vision is less common than binocular diplopia. It’s considered less serious because monocular double vision is usually caused by a problem in the eye — and not the brain. The causes can include astigmatism, a cataract or dry eye. In contrast, binocular diplopia is more common and may be related to your eyes not aligning properly, a squint or a serious medical condition, such as a stroke or an aneurysm.

As with some other eye diseases, double vision can be debilitating in severe cases. In other cases, it may resolve on its own and not be a major issue. In any event, it can affect your balance, your ability to walk or drive and whether you can read and comprehend text.

[See: 13 Foods That Do Your Eyes Good.]

Types

Diplopia can come in a few varieties, Horn says, including:

— Horizontal diplopia. This type features laterally (or horizontally) separated images — the double images will appear on top of each other.

— Vertical diplopia. This type features one image next to another.

— Monocular diplopia. This type of double vision persists in one eye when the other eye is closed and can also be be either horizontal or vertical in presentation.

No matter which type of double vision you’re experiencing, it “can be a symptom of very serious health problems, particularly if the onset is sudden or coupled with chronic health conditions like diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol,” Horn says. Patients with these conditions are at higher risk of developing double vision, and “it is recommended that anyone who starts experiencing double vision seek emergency care from an eye doctor immediately.”

Causes

There are many causes of diplopia, “ranging from serious medical conditions to very treatable visual problems,” Horn says. Some common causes include:

— Mechanical problems with the eyes. The eyes produce two independent images that are sent via the optic nerve to the brain, where the brain merges the two images together and interprets what it’s seeing. If somehow the focal point of one eye is altered, a condition called convergence insufficiency, that can disrupt normal processing of images and lead to double vision. This also happens when the eyes are crossed or misaligned — that’s called strabismus. Because of this misalignment, the brain can’t reconcile the two images it’s receiving and may cause double vision. Stanford Children’s Health —Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford reports that strabismus “is one of the most common eye problems in children, affecting approximately 4% of children under the age of six years.” It can be corrected with surgery.

— Diabetes. A systemic illness, diabetes is caused by high levels of sugar in the blood that result from inefficient or inadequate release of insulin from the pancreas to process sugars in the foods we eat. It causes a vast number of symptoms. The eyes are particularly sensitive to the ravages of diabetes, and some people with diabetes experience double vision from time to time.

— Cataracts. One of the most common eye issues associated with aging are cataracts, which affect some 25 million people and cause distorted vision. “You have a clear lens in your eye that helps focus light on the back of the eye or the retina, says Dr. Mona Adeli, an ophthalmologist with the Havener Eye Institute at The Ohio State University’s Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. “Once you get older, the lens can get cloudy, and once it becomes cloudy, we call that a cataract.” Everyone will eventually develop cataracts if they live long enough, and sometimes these natural changes to the lens can result in seeing double.

— Brain swelling. One of the scarier potential causes of double vision is injuries to the brain or the eyes or any adverse impacts to nerve signaling or muscle control in the eye or brain. A condition called papilledema is a swelling of the optic disc, a part of the brain where the optic nerve connects to the eye. Swelling here can change how you see. A head injury, spinal cord tumor, damage to the optic nerve or inflammation of the brain, such as occurs with meningitis, can all be culprits.

— Brain tumors. If a tumor grows in the visual processing part of the brain or puts pressure on the optic nerve, that can cause double vision. This is a serious issue and surgery and other treatments may be necessary.

— Stroke or transient ischemic attack. In a stroke or TIA (also called a mini-stroke), blood flow in the brain is impeded either for a while (in a stroke) or a very short time (in TIA). Either of these conditions can also cause bleeding in the brain and can affect your vision.

— Multiple sclerosis. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease that destroys the myelin sheath on nerves, causing problems with transmission of impulses. This can result in problems with muscle movement and control of the body.The disease often targets the optic nerve, causing vision problems. “A problem with vision is one of the most common symptoms of MS, and often one of the first that people with MS notice,” reports the MS International Federation. Damage to the optic nerve or a lack of coordination of the eye muscles are often to blame. Vision loss and double vision may be temporary with MS, but over time it can get worse or occur more frequently.

— Aneurysm. An aneurysm is a swelling or a blockage of a blood vessel in the brain, and depending on where it occurs, it could put pressure on the optic nerve or other visual processing areas in the brain, causing double vision. This is a very serious condition that needs immediate attention.

— Dry eye. Common eye problems, such as dry eye, can result in temporary bouts of blurred or double vision “because the tear film along the surface of your eye becomes uneven due to the dryness,” the Mayo Clinic reports. Artificial tears sold over-the-counter may quickly relieve this problem, but for chronic cases of dry eye, more intensive medications may be necessary.

— Autoimmune conditions. An autoimmune condition called myasthenia gravis affects the muscles in the body and can impact the way the eyes and eyelids move and can cause double vision. When it affects the muscles that control the eye or the eyelid, it can result in double vision.

— Thyroid dysfunction. Thyroid problems, which are often caused by too much or too little of certain hormones regulated by this gland in the neck, can bring a range of symptoms including blurred or double vision. When thyroid issues are stabilized, that usually alleviates the vision problems.

— Alcohol, drugs or medications. Any number of chemicals can affect your eyes or how the brain processes vision, depending on how much you’ve ingested.

— Problems with your glasses. If your prescription has changed, your eyes may not be corrected appropriately with your old glasses or contacts, which can lead to blurry or double vision. Similarly, if your lenses are damaged or the frames are bent, that can affect how the glasses sit in relation to your eyes and can also lead to double vision.

— Exhaustion. Blurry or double vision can accompany extreme tiredness for a couple reasons. Among them, your eyes may become dry, especially if the source of the tiredness is staying up too late working on a computer — we tend to blink less when focusing on a screen or reading, and that allows the eyes to dry out more. Your brain can also develop issues processing images if you’re extremely sleep deprived. Hallucinations and double vision are not uncommon among people who’ve gone a long time without adequate rest.

While some causes of double vision can be rectified by getting some sleep (in the case of being overly tired) or sobering up (if you’ve had too much to drink), in other cases it’s a sign of a serious problem, such as a stroke or multiple sclerosis. That’s why you should get it checked out as soon as possible if you start to experience double vision that lasts more than a few hours.

[See: 11 Things Seniors Should Look for in a Health Provider.]

Diagnosis

To determine whether your visual distortion affects one or both eyes, try closing each eye in turn and noticing whether the blurred or double vision goes away. Because monocular double vision is present in just one eye, closing the one affected eye will cause the double vision to go away. And similarly, the double image will remain if just the unaffected eye is shut.

In contrast, binocular double vision is only present when both eyes are open. If you close either eye — left or right — when you have binocular double vision, the double vision goes away and returns only when both eyes are open.

Once you’ve established whether you’re dealing with binocular or monocular double vision, a visit with your primary care provider can further determine the root cause. If it’s monocular, it’s probably a problem with the eye itself and you may need to see an optometrist or ophthalmologist for assistance. If you’re experiencing binocular double vision, your doctor may refer you to a neurologist or other specialist for further testing and treatment for the underlying disease.

[See: 12 Signs You Should Fire Your Doctor.]

Treatment

Because the causes of double vision are so varied, so are the treatment options. Depending on what’s causing the issue, treatment may include:

— Medication. Depending on the underlying cause, medications can run the gamut from chemotherapy (if a cancer is to blame) to simple artificial tears to rewet the eye (if dry eye is the cause). Sometimes a Botox injection into the eyelid can alleviate a squint that could be causing double vision.

— Vision therapy. This type of specialized physical therapy features eye exercises that are typically conducted in an eye doctor’s office under supervision. It can help with a range of issues with the eyes, including convergence insufficiency and other mechanical causes of double vision.

— An eyeglass prescription that includes a prism. The American Academy of Ophthalmology reports that “like normal eyeglasses, a prism is measured and prescribed with a unit of measurement called prism diopters (from 0.5PD, 1.0PD, 1.5PD, and so on). Depending on your double vision, the prism is placed vertically, horizontally or diagonally in one or both lenses of your eyeglasses.” This approach is often used to correct a misalignment of the eyes.

— Prescribing special contact lenses. These lenses can correct for the visual problems similar to how special eyeglasses might work.

— Patching one eye for periods of time. Covering one eye might make it easier to see until the underlying issue is resolved and may be used to correct binocular double vision. By covering one eye, the brain can focus on the single remaining image coming from the other eye.

— Surgery. “If necessary, doctors of optometry can refer patients to an eye muscle surgeon for a procedure to help straighten the eyes, while continuing to co-manage the overall care,” Horn says. If cataracts are to blame, surgical removal can also be a good option to restore better vision. Surgery to remove cataracts is one of the most common surgeries performed in the U.S. today, and most people have significant improvement in vision as a result. The National Eye Institute reports that “in about 90% of cases, people who have cataract surgery have better vision afterward.” You may also want to visit with an ophthalmologist who can run additional tests.

Horn underscores that if you suddenly start seeing double, you should seek emergency care. Similarly, “chronic or sudden onset diplopia with pupillary involvement is a medical emergency and can be a sign of a stroke or aneurysm. Patients experiencing this issue are encouraged to seek immediate medical attention.”

More from U.S. News

8 Unexpected Signs You’re Stressed

13 Foods That Do Your Eyes Good

8 Myths and Misconceptions About Dyslexia

What Causes Double Vision? originally appeared on usnews.com