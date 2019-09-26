What Can You Do With an Environmental Science Degree?

People who are fascinated by nature and passionate about conservation may want to consider studying environmental science. “I’d describe it…

People who are fascinated by nature and passionate about conservation may want to consider studying environmental science.

“I’d describe it as the science of the human interaction with the natural world,” Brian Snyder, an assistant professor in the department of environmental sciences at Louisiana State University–Baton Rouge who has a doctorate in ecology, wrote in an email. “But that means lots of things are environmental science. Energy, agriculture, water and air are all parts of environmental science.”

Christine Mayer, professor of ecology in the department of environmental sciences at the University of Toledo in Ohio, says students who choose to concentrate on this field enjoy spending time outside and exploring their natural surroundings.

“They feel at home in the outdoors, whether hiking, kayaking, fishing or hunting,” Mayer, who is an aquatic ecologist and has a doctorate in natural resources, wrote in an email. “That connection leads to a desire to understand how the natural world works and, importantly, to a sense of stewardship and responsibility.”

Typically, jobs for environmental science degree-holders focus on preventing environmental pollution, preserving natural resources or assisting communities that are harmed by pollution, experts say. However, a degree in environmental science doesn’t necessarily lead to a career that requires working outdoors.

“Just because you’re working in the environmental field doesn’t mean that you need to be outdoors hiking all day. … It could mean that you have an office job or even a lab job,” says Chris Girgenti, natural areas manager for the Randall’s Island Park Alliance in New York City.

Girgenti adds that it is possible to find environmental science careers both within and outside of academia in the public or private sector. Individuals with environmental science degrees are qualified to become environmental researchers, as well as environment-focused policymakers, educators and communications professionals, he says.

Environmental Science Careers

It is common for graduates of environmental science degree programs to find work at federal government agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey, says Jeff Turk, the director of the Lewis F. Rogers Institute for Environmental and Spatial Analysis at the University of North Georgia, where he is also a professor. Turk, who has a doctorate in biological and agricultural engineering, notes that there are also environmental science jobs at state governments.

Another option is becoming an environmental scientist for an environmental engineering firm or finding a job at a farming and agricultural organization, Turk says. Environmental science grads may also work as consultants to private-sector companies or corporations, helping these firms with environmental impact assessments, he adds.

Chris Chancey, a Houston-based professional recruiter and the founder of Amplio Recruiting, a staffing firm, says that he has placed graduates with environmental science degrees in a variety of jobs.

“Careers in environmental science vary widely from administrative work to fieldwork,” Chancey wrote in an email. “Depending on your interests, you could work in government agencies or in a manufacturing company, a mining firm or non-governmental organization, a conservatory or at sea, in a laboratory or a zoo.”

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median annual wage for U.S. environmental scientists and specialists in 2018 was $71,180. The bureau predicts that the number of U.S. job openings for environmental scientists and specialists will be 8% higher in 2028 than in 2018. Job growth within this field will be 3 percentage points higher than the average expected job growth rate among all U.S. occupations between 2018 and 2028, which is only 5%, according to the bureau’s job forecast.

Those who obtain education and training in environmental science can expect to gain highly marketable and useful skills, Turk says. “With human population increasing, greater uses of natural resources and loss of natural areas, it’s going to be very critical in the future,” he says.

Why the Type of Environmental Science Degree Matters

Seth Newton, a North Carolina-based environmental chemist and the creator of the OutMore blog, which focuses on outdoor activities and environmental issues, says that an environmental science graduate’s job prospects correlate to his or her highest degree in the field.

“With a bachelor’s degree, the opportunities are not immediately obvious,” Newton, who holds a bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degree in environmental science, wrote in an email. “It helps to have an emphasis or minor and then you must be active in seeking opportunities within your specialty. A B.S. in environmental science may be too general of a degree to find a good job straight out of university without some accompanying area of focus.”

For example, Newton suggests that an undergraduate who majors in environmental science and simultaneously minors in biology would be competitive for jobs with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

He explains that individuals with a master’s in environmental science tend to have a very particular academic focus, which helps them discover job opportunities. “Students will have specialized in a very specific subject and may be connected to potential employers through their supervisors,” he says.

A Ph.D. degree in environmental science is a valuable credential, Newton adds. “A Ph.D. may feel limiting to graduates who think they must stay in their field of research but, in reality, companies across many industries are willing to hire recent Ph.D. graduates outside of their area of expertise,” Newton adds. “This is likely because of the number of transferable skills acquired during a Ph.D. Most recent Ph.D. graduates forget that they have developed writing, presenting and time management skills that employers desire.”

Someone who has a Ph.D. in environmental science and who wants to work as a researcher may find suitable positions in either government or academia, Newton says. “The opportunities to advance in both sectors will be far greater with a Ph.D. than with just a master’s or bachelor’s degree,” he says.

