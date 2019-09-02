What Are the Health Risks Associated With Hookah Smoking?

In recent decades, smoking tobacco through a water pipe, or hookah, has gained popularity worldwide, including in the U.S. —…

In recent decades, smoking tobacco through a water pipe, or hookah, has gained popularity worldwide, including in the U.S. — especially among young adults. Research finds that around 1 in 5 college students in the U.S. has smoked a water pipe, and its use is growing among high school students and even some middle school students, according to youth tobacco survey data.

Its popularity among younger people is due in part to the often social nature of hookah smoking and the variety of flavored tobacco options — like mint, apple, chocolate and coconut. There’s also the misconception that smoking tobacco through a water pipe is somehow safer than smoking cigarettes. But accumulating evidence undercuts that notion.

“In the first place, that’s a pretty low bar because cigarettes are the most preventable cause of death in this country, killing half a million people each year,” points out Dr. Al Rizzo, chief medical officer for the American Lung Association. “So being safer than that kind of a product doesn’t say a whole lot.” More to the point, Rizzo and other experts emphasize that a growing body of research finds hookah doesn’t even meet that exceedingly low threshold for safety. Instead, studies of the toxins in hookah smoke make it clear it’s not a safer alternative to cigarettes and show that it carries unique risks of its own.

“Everything we know about hookah smoking suggests that it is at least as dangerous as cigarette smoking and potentially more dangerous,” says Thomas Eissenberg, a professor of psychology at Virginia Commonwealth University and co-director of the Center for the Study of Tobacco Products, who has extensively researched hookah risks.

Unfiltered Risks

Much of the misperception about its associated risks — as well as the very real safety concerns linked with hookah smoking — relate to the smoking process itself. Hookah smoking involves using charcoal to heat specialized tobacco, which produces smoke. As a person puffs on the hookah, that smoke then bubbles through water in the pipe to reach the user.

Some proponents of hookah smoking say the water filters the smoke. But research finds that toxins from the charcoal and tobacco smoke — from carbon monoxide to nicotine and a range of other cancer-causing chemicals like nitrosamines — frequently pass straight through the water.

One recent analysis of hookah smoking “emissions” found the percolation provided “very little filtration.” The harmful compounds and tiny particles that passed through “represent the equivalent of the emission of one or more entire cigarettes for a single puff of hookah smoke,” according to the study in the journal Aerosol Science and Technology that was published online in June.

The comparatively huge amount of smoke that comes through with just one puff is no small matter given that hookah smoking sessions tend to last 30 minutes to an hour. “During one hookah smoking session, the smoker actually is exposed to a way larger volume of smoke than even from a pack of cigarettes,” Eissenberg echoes. “A hookah smoker will take somewhere — in that 30 to 60 minutes — between 50 to 100 puffs. So they’re basically getting 50 to 100 times a cigarette’s smoke.”

The point say experts like Eissenberg isn’t that users are merely inhaling more smoke, but that they’re also likely to take in more of various types of toxins with it. “Several harmful or potentially harmful substances present in cigarette smoke are also present in water pipe smoke, often at levels exceeding those found in cigarette smoke,” the American Heart Association notes in a scientific statement on hookah published in its journal Circulation in March.

According to the AHA, during a typical, one-hour session of smoking tobacco through a water pipe, compared with a single cigarette, users are exposed to approximately:

— 10 times the amount of ultrafine particles, or particulate matter, which can get into the lungs and bloodstream and raise cardiovascular risk.

— 27 times the amount of formaldehyde, which has been linked to cancer, especially in cases of high-level, prolonged exposure.

— 80 times the amount of lead, a heavy metal that can can injure blood vessels and the brain.

A hookah smoker inhales charcoal smoke along with tobacco smoke. With that, experts note, they’re also exposed to various toxic substances including:

— Nicotine that causes addiction.

— Polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, mostly from the charcoal, that cause cancer.

— Tobacco-specific nitrosamines that cause cancer.

— Volatile aldehydes that can cause lung disease like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

— Carbon monoxide that can damage tissue and put users at immediate risk.

Babies born to mothers who smoke hookah also face increased risks for respiratory diseases and tend to weigh less at birth. Among many other wide-ranging health consequences, hookah smoking can also contribute to gum disease. “Water pipe tobacco smoking has been associated with negative impacts on the respiratory and cardiovascular systems, periodontal diseases, low birth weight, cancers, and a higher risk for infection due to sharing the mouthpiece,” researchers note in the Aerosol Science and Technology paper.

Because of the large amounts of carbon monoxide users may be exposed to from hookah smoking, there have even been several reports of carbon monoxide poisoning that required hospitalization. That’s something “you don’t see actually in the cigarettes,” says Dr. Wasim Maziak, chair of the department of epidemiology at the Florida International University. Carbon monoxide is so much more abundant with hookah smoke, compared with cigarettes, because of the charcoal used in hookah smoking; it’s “like inhaling from a barbecue basically,” Maziak says.

Long-term Risks

One thing that’s clouded cigarette-hookah comparisons is a lack of data on long-terms risks for hookah tobacco smoking. In contrast, the long-term risks for cigarette use have been well studied. “We can almost literally count the bodies of people who die every year in the U.S. from cigarette smoking,” Eissenberg says.

In fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that cigarette smoking is responsible for than 480,000 deaths annually in the U.S., including more than 41,000 deaths attributed to secondhand smoke. (Secondhand smoke from hookah use also puts nonsmokers at risk, according to the CDC.)

But even without mortality data for hookah smoking, experts say there’s no need to take a wait and see approach. That’s because many of the same chemicals and ultrafine particles, or particulate matter, found in hookah smoke have been studied in cigarettes as well.

These types of tiny particles, which are measured in units equal to a billionth of a meter called nanometers, can worsen underlying lung problems like asthma, COPD and chronic bronchitis. Those that contain cancer-causing chemicals put a person at risk for lung cancer. In addition, inhaling particulate matter can lead to permanent lung damage, especially in individuals in their teens or early 20s.

“The lung still hasn’t reached its peak potential, and already it’s being insulted with chemicals that may actually hinder the best development of the lung,” Rizzo notes. These ultrafine particles are so tiny in fact “that they can easily go across the walls of the air sacs in the lung and get into the bloodstream,” he says. In addition to affecting the lungs, breathing in particulate matter contributes to inflammation in the blood vessels that puts at person at higher risk for cardiovascular problems, including heart attacks and strokes.

It May Lead to Cigarette Smoking

One defense of hookah smoking is that it’s an occasional activity. But experts note that lurking in each inhalation is the same addictive chemical that has hooked so many on cigarettes: nicotine. So with every hookah smoking session there’s a greater risk that a person will become addicted to nicotine.

That dependency can open the door to cigarette use. Research shows that hookah use doubles one’s risk of smoking cigarettes, Maziak says. That’s one more reason not to give hookah a try — even occasionally.

