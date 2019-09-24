Ways to Save Money on Gas

Gasoline is a major expense for many Americans, particularly those who have to commute a significant distance for work. It’s…

There are many approaches to saving money on gas, including being smart about where you buy gas, making good decisions about your driving route, using discounts when you buy gas and making fuel-efficient choices behind the wheel and at the dealership.

Here are eight strategies to save money on gas:

— Join a gas station rewards program.

— Get a warehouse club membership.

— Use GasBuddy.com or other gas price comparison tools.

— Carpool whenever it’s convenient.

— Keep your car tires properly inflated.

— Maximize your regular routes.

— Drive with fuel efficiency in mind.

— Buy a more fuel-efficient car on your next car replacement cycle.

Read on for more information about saving money on fuel.

Gas Stations

Join a gas station rewards program. Most large gas station chains have some type of rewards program that offers discounted gas, either through a simple customer rewards program or credit card tied to the chain. If it’s a credit card, consider getting that card solely for gas purchases and paying off the balance in full each month to maximize rewards without escalating your debt. For example, Casey’s gas stations offer their Fuel Saver Rewards program, which gives you a direct discount on the cost of your gas per gallon based on recent qualifying purchases at nearby grocery stores.

Get a warehouse club membership. In most areas, warehouse clubs that also sell gasoline, including Sam’s Club and Costco, beat local competitors by anywhere from 5 cents to 25 cents per gallon. Although a membership at a warehouse club can cost you anywhere from $45 to $60 per year, you can more than pay for the membership via reduced gas prices and have access to the other benefits of warehouse club membership, too.

Use GasBuddy or other gas price comparison tools. These are simple websites and apps that allow you to quickly check gas prices at stations near you. They use your current location and list locations nearby in order of price, so you can choose the lowest priced station at which to refill. The data in these apps is constantly updated by users, so while it isn’t always exactly correct down to the minute, it will almost always guide you to the best nearby prices.

Car Maintenance

Keep your car tires properly inflated. For every 1 pounds per square inch per tire that your tires are deflated below maximum recommended levels, you lose 0.2% in fuel efficiency in your car, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. While many service stations will top off your air when you get an oil change, some don’t, and your tires will often slowly deflate faster than that, particularly in rapidly changing weather conditions. You can check tire pressure easily with a $1 tire pressure gauge and many rest stops and gas stations offer free air for your tires.

Driving Habits

Maximize your regular routes. Take a careful look at the 10 places you most frequently visit and see whether or not there are more efficient ways to get to those places. Look at your workplaces, the stores where you shop most frequently and people you visit most often in your car and use mapping apps such as Google Maps and Waze to determine if you’re using the most efficient route to get to those places. Shaving a mile and a minute off a route you take once a week can save an hour and several dollars over the course of a year.

Drive with fuel efficiency in mind. Small changes in your driving habits can make a surprising difference in how fuel-efficient your car is without changing your driving time at all. For example, when a light turns green, accelerate gently, not rapidly. When you notice that you’ll be stopping ahead, slow gradually rather than maintaining your speed and hitting the brakes. If you’re going to be parked for more than a few seconds, turn off your car, so you’re not idling away fuel. Your goal should be to minimize the number of times you touch the accelerator and brake and to reduce the time your engine is running, as those moves will cause your car to gulp down less fuel.

Carpool whenever it’s convenient. People often think of carpooling in terms of just riding back and forth to work with someone, but that’s just the start. Consider taking advantage of carpooling for all kinds of activities: driving children to practices, getting groceries, going to religious services and almost anything else you might do regularly. If you can find someone else to alternate those trips with you, at least on occasion, fuel will stay in your car tank.

Car Purcashing

Buy a more fuel-efficient car on your next car replacement cycle. When shopping for your next car, put a high value on fuel efficiency and look seriously at mile per gallon data for the models and years you’re considering. Look at hybrid and fully electric options when shopping for your next car. Even a small increase in fuel efficiency can make a huge impact on your fuel expenses over the following several years.

Following these simple strategies can make an enormous impact on your annual fuel budget without investing a lot of time. These moves save a quarter here and a dollar there, but over the course of a year of driving and commuting, that adds up to a lot of money.

