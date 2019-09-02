Let’s say you need fast cash to pay off lingering debt, cover rent or pay for a family vacation, but…

Let’s say you need fast cash to pay off lingering debt, cover rent or pay for a family vacation, but you don’t have free time to make money fast. Taking stock of your assets, creating an emergency fund and padding your income are ideal steps to take to plan for the future. And fortunately, in the interim, there are legitimate ways to boost your income quickly if you’re in a pinch.

Here are smart ways to find fast cash:

— Sell unwanted items.

— Sell gift cards.

— Sell concert tickets.

— Ask for a raise.

— Borrow money.

— Reduce expenses.

— Sell your plasma.

— Take up a side gig.

Sell Unwanted Items

If you have unused items that are collecting dust, that’s money left on the table. You may want to check out a reputable online platform like Facebook Marketplace, suggests Kristin Stones, who runs the personal finance blog CentsandPurpose.com.

“Listing your unused or unwanted items on Facebook Marketplace can be very quick,” Stones says. On Facebook Marketplace, users in the area can post photos of things they want to sell or even give away, such as cars, pet items, clothes and musical instruments. “Often, I have people message me within just minutes or hours of listing items,” she says.

If somebody is willing to meet up that day, just make sure you do it in a public place and be vigilant of your surroundings. Stones adds that it doesn’t always work out — a buyer might not show up or seem interested and then lose interest. But she finds that it’s usually a faster process than, say, having a yard sale.

Another website to consider to sell your clutter for cash is Gazelle.com, which buys and sells used cellphones and other devices. Decluttr.com also enables users to easily sell cellphones, electronics, CDs, DVDs, video games and books, among other items, for fast cash.

Sell Gift Cards

There are a number of websites that will buy unwanted gift cards. Cardpool, CardCash and ClipKard, for instance, are worth checking out. The amount you can receive per gift card will vary. For example, for a $25 gift card to a popular store like Target, you can expect to receive an offer for around $20, while a $25 gift card to a less popular store may pay you less.

Sell Concert Tickets

If you have concert tickets that you can’t use or would rather sell for money, check out a website where people will buy them from you, such as StubHub.com, SeatGeek.com and Ticketmaster.com. The amount you can receive for your tickets depends on the popularity of the show or event, and typically you can receive your money through PayPal or a direct deposit to your bank account.

Ask for a Raise

Requesting a raise can help you quickly generate additional income. Of course, if the raise is approved, you may have to wait to get that money for a pay cycle or two, but in the meantime, you could ask for a payroll cash advance. As an added bonus, asking for a raise now may help you avoid having to look for fast cash in the future.

Borrow Money From a Friend or Family Member

If you’re short on cash, you could ask for a loan from your family or friends. Alternatively, your bank may offer low-interest loans, and failing that, your church or a local community center may have ideas on where you can get reasonable loans. However, it’s important to stay away from payday loans and auto title lending stores, which have high interest rates (typically a 400% APR) and a short two- or four-week payment window.

Reduce Your Expenses

Scaling back overall costs, such as signing up for a less expensive insurance plan or reviewing your current plan and comparing options to identify available discounts is a simple way to find extra room in your budget. For instance, you may be able to get your cellphone plan or your cable bill lowered by calling the customer service line and saying you’re thinking of going to a competitor and would like to see if they have any deals or discounts. You may want to look into refinancing your house or car or consolidating debt to curb costs.

Sell Your Plasma

Donating plasma is one of those go-to strategies for anyone who needs extra money. Plasma is the liquid part of the blood that carries the red and white cells, and it’s used for a variety of medicines, medical treatments and medical research.

The amount you can receive for donating varies. Adam Jacobs, the director of public relations at Powerblanket, a manufacturer of industrial heating blankets in Salt Lake City, says that even though he has a “great full-time job,” he donates twice a week to make extra cash and earns about $350 a month.

It may be fast money, but it isn’t money you’ll make quickly. On average, it can take two hours to donate plasma. “I can get work done on my laptop while donating as well, so I’m making money while I’m making money,” he says. “Plasma is used to create medicines and treatments for various diseases, so they pay a pretty penny for it. So you make money, and your plasma goes to help people stay alive. It’s a good deal for everyone.”

Take Up a Side Gig

There are dog-walking apps, like Rover and Wag, where you can easily post a profile and easily apply for dog-walking jobs. But Patrick Barnett, a Walnut Creek, California, resident who runs TheIncomeSpot.com personal finance blog, suggests finding dog-walking opportunities on your own.

“Dog sitting can earn you up to $50 or more per day and per dog,” Barnett says. “The key is to work independently and find unique ways to promote yourself. Dog walking apps just don’t pay that much.” Dog-walking apps generally will take a portion of what you earn — how much often isn’t clear until a job is offered, and you need to make the decision to take it or not.

Barnett says that he has visited dog parks and if he feels like he connects with a pet owner, he’ll casually give them his business card. “Posting flyers inside the parks also proved a good way to pick up a few clients,” Barnett adds. He also says that he joined a dog hiking group on MeetUp.com.

“Since practically all the members were dog owners, it was a perfect opportunity to get in front of potential clients. Typically, there would be at least 15 people attending each week. It worked out well since I was able to find a few clients within a month,” he says.

