Ways to Cook on a Budget

One of the biggest expenses for the American family is food. According the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average American household spent $7,729 in 2017. Even finding ways to cut that by just 10% can save the typical American family $773 per year, which can make a huge difference.

Here are the most powerful strategies for saving money while cooking at home:

— Make meal plans.

— Shop for groceries at a discount grocer.

— Start with the grocery store flyer.

— Pair sale items with low-cost staple foods.

— Use a slow cooker.

— Make “pantry meals” a habit.

— Make extras and freeze them.

— Eat your leftovers.

Read on for more information about saving money when cooking, including tips for grocery shopping on a budget.

Make Meal Plans

One of the best ways to keep food costs low is to keep your initial ingredient cost low. If you buy inexpensive foods (and actually eat them), your food costs will be much lower, and your food budget will go further. One great way to do this is to start off your food shopping routine with a meal plan. Make a big list of the meals you need to cover for the next several days and from that list, create a grocery list of items you need to complete those meals. That grocery list gives you something to focus on while shopping, as you’re just trying to find those items rather than wandering the aisles hoping for inspiration to strike. A list helps keep a lot of unplanned food purchases out of your cart and gets you out of the store much faster.

Shop for Groceries at a Discount Grocer

If you choose a discount grocery store for your primary source for groceries, even the items that aren’t on sale will be much cheaper than at a more expensive grocer. There are a few chains, such as Aldi, Lidl and Fareway, that are known for consistent low prices. So if one of those is in your area, make that your primary grocery store option and only supplement with other stores if they don’t carry something you need.

Start With the Grocery Store Flyer

One great way to start off a meal plan is to simply turn to your current grocery store flyer from the discount grocer where you normally shop. Find the discounts on fresh produce and fresh meat and use those as the backbone for your meal plans for the coming week. Try to use the really good sales for multiple meals and, if it’s a really good deal, buy extra and freeze those basic ingredients.

Pair Sale Items With Low-Cost Staple Foods

One great way to make a low-cost meal is to pair an on-sale meat or produce item with a low-cost staple food like rice, beans, peanut butter, pasta, spinach, bananas and apples. These are foods that are always low-cost. For example, if tomatoes are on sale, consider making a meal that utilizes those tomatoes along with pasta, which will result in a cheap meal. If peppers are on sale, cook up some rice and have stir-fry.

Use a Slow Cooker

One of the biggest challenges many busy families have is finding time to prepare meals in the midst of a busy evening. A slow cooker gets around that problem. It slowly cooks your meal during the day, so it’s ready to eat when you get home. You just put the ingredients in the slow cooker the morning before you leave, and you have a hot meal ready to serve when you get home. Slow cookers do a fabulous job of cooking dishes such as soups, stews, roasts and casseroles, and a large one will cook enough to provide ample leftovers.

Make ‘Pantry Meals’ a Habit

Many people who cook at home find their pantry filling up with ingredients left unused from earlier meals. Rather than letting this build up, become unmanageable and have food go to waste, choose to regularly have “pantry meals” where you aim to use as much of the contents of your pantry as possible and minimize the additional ingredients. Aim to use up spices before they go bad. Get through that bulk bag of rice. Since it’s already purchased, it will directly cut into this week’s expense at the grocery store.

Make Extras and Freeze Them

For many meals, such as soups, stews and casseroles, it isn’t much more difficult to make a large quantity of that item than to make a small quantity. If the dish is easily freezable, choose to make a large amount and freeze the extras in appropriate meal-sized containers. Not only does this make for inexpensive and convenient leftovers, it often means that you can buy ingredients in bulk, saving even more money.

Eat Your Leftovers

Make eating your leftovers into a normal routine. When you’re done eating, package the remains into individual meals for convenient lunches or freeze the leftovers for a future meal. Down the road, make a point of eating those leftovers. Take a leftover container to work for lunch or incorporate a leftover meal (or a meal based on leftover ingredients) into your meal planning for the week.

Most of the strategies for keeping food costs low center around advance planning, but the time invested in that advance planning pays off in the form of faster trips to the grocery store and more convenient meal preparation at home. You’re just left with a lot of savings.

