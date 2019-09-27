Vast majority of House Democrats favor impeachment inquiry

representative district support inquiry support impeachment pres winner 2016 Terri A. Sewell AL07 Yes Undecided clinton Tom O’Halleran AZ01 Yes…

representative district support inquiry support impeachment pres winner 2016 Terri A. Sewell AL07 Yes Undecided clinton Tom O’Halleran AZ01 Yes No response trump Ann Kirkpatrick AZ02 Yes Undecided clinton Raul M. Grijalva AZ03 Yes Yes clinton Ruben Gallego AZ07 Yes Yes clinton Greg Stanton AZ09 Yes No response clinton Jared Huffman CA02 Yes Yes clinton John Garamendi CA03 Yes Yes clinton Mike Thompson CA05 Yes Undecided clinton Ami Bera CA07 Yes Undecided clinton Jerry McNerney CA09 Yes Undecided clinton Josh Harder CA10 Yes Yes clinton Nancy Pelosi CA12 Yes Undecided clinton Jackie Speier CA14 Yes Yes clinton Eric Swalwell CA15 Yes Undecided clinton Ro Khanna CA17 Yes Yes clinton Anna G. Eshoo CA18 Yes Undecided clinton Zoe Lofgren CA19 Yes Undecided clinton Jimmy Panetta CA20 Yes Undecided clinton TJ Cox CA21 Yes Undecided clinton Salud O. Carbajal CA24 Yes Undecided clinton Julia Brownley CA26 Yes Yes clinton Judy Chu CA27 Yes Yes clinton Adam B. Schiff CA28 Yes Undecided clinton Brad Sherman CA30 Yes Yes clinton Grace F. Napolitano CA32 Yes Yes clinton Ted Lieu CA33 Yes Yes clinton Jimmy Gomez CA34 Yes Yes clinton Norma J. Torres CA35 Yes Yes clinton Raul Ruiz CA36 Yes Undecided clinton Karen Bass CA37 Yes No response clinton Linda T. Sanchez CA38 Yes Undecided clinton Lucille Roybal-Allard CA40 Yes Undecided clinton Mark Takano CA41 Yes Yes clinton Maxine Waters CA43 Yes Yes clinton Nanette Barragan CA44 Yes Yes clinton Alan S. Lowenthal CA47 Yes Yes clinton Harley Rouda CA48 Yes Yes clinton Mike Levin CA49 Yes No response clinton Juan Vargas CD51 Yes No response clinton Scott H. Peters CA52 Yes Yes clinton Susan Davis CA53 Yes No response clinton Diana DeGette CO01 Yes No response clinton Joe Neguse CO02 Yes No response clinton Jason Crow CO06 Yes No response clinton Ed Perlmutter CO07 Yes Undecided clinton John B. Larson CT01 Yes Undecided clinton Joe Courtney CT02 Yes Undecided clinton Rosa L. DeLauro CT03 Yes Undecided clinton James A. Himes CT04 Yes Undecided clinton Jahana Hayes CT05 Yes Undecided clinton Lisa Blunt Rochester DE01 Yes Undecided clinton Al Lawson, Jr. FL05 Yes Undecided clinton Stephanie N. Murphy FL07 Yes Undecided clinton Darren Soto FL09 Yes Undecided clinton Val Butler Demings FL10 Yes Yes clinton Charlie Crist FL13 Yes No response clinton Kathy Castor FL14 Yes No response clinton Alcee L. Hastings FL20 Yes Yes clinton Lois Frankel FL21 Yes Yes clinton Theodore E. Deutch FL22 Yes No response clinton Debbie Wasserman Schultz FL23 Yes Undecided clinton Frederica S. Wilson FL24 Yes Undecided clinton Donna E. Shalala FL27 Yes Undecided clinton Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. GA02 Yes Undecided clinton Henry C. “Hank” Johnson, Jr. GA04 Yes No response clinton John Lewis GA05 Yes No response clinton David Scott GA13 Yes No response clinton Ed Case HI1 Yes No response clinton Tulsi Gabbard HI2 Yes No response clinton Abby Finkenauer IA01 Yes No response trump David Loebsack IA02 Yes Undecided trump Cynthia Axne IA03 Yes Undecided trump Bobby L. Rush IL01 Yes Yes clinton Robin L. Kelly IL02 Yes Yes clinton Daniel Lipinski IL03 Yes Undecided clinton Jesus G. “Chuy” Garcia IL04 Yes Yes clinton Mike Quigley IL05 Yes Yes clinton Danny K. Davis IL07 Yes Yes clinton Janice D. Schakowsky IL09 Yes Yes clinton Bradley Scott Schneider IL10 Yes Undecided clinton Bill Foster IL11 Yes No response clinton Lauren Underwood IL14 Yes No response trump Cheri Bustos IL17 Yes No response trump Peter J. Visclosky IN01 Yes Undecided clinton Andre Carson IN07 Yes Undecided clinton Sharice Davids KS03 Yes Undecided clinton John A. Yarmuth KY03 Yes Yes clinton Cedric L. Richmond LA02 Yes Yes clinton Richard E. Neal MA01 Yes Undecided clinton James P. McGovern MA02 Yes Yes clinton Lori Trahan MA03 Yes Yes clinton Joseph P. Kennedy III MA04 Yes Yes clinton Katherine M. Clark MA05 Yes Undecided clinton Seth Moulton MA06 Yes Yes clinton Ayanna Pressley MA07 Yes Yes clinton Stephen F. Lynch MA08 Yes Undecided clinton William R. Keating MA09 Yes Yes clinton C. A. Dutch Ruppersberger MD02 Yes No response clinton John P. Sarbanes MD03 Yes No response clinton Anthony G. Brown MD04 Yes Yes clinton Steny H. Hoyer MD05 Yes Undecided clinton Jamie Raskin MD08 Yes Undecided clinton Chellie Pingree ME01 Yes Undecided clinton Jared F. Golden ME02 Undecided Undecided trump Justin Amash MI03 Yes No response trump Daniel T. Kildee MI05 Yes Undecided clinton Elissa Slotkin MI08 Yes No response trump Andy Levin MI09 Yes Undecided clinton Haley M. Stevens MI11 Yes Undecided trump Debbie Dingell MI12 Yes Undecided clinton Rashida Tlaib MI13 Yes Yes clinton Brenda L. Lawrence MI14 Yes No response clinton Angie Craig MN02 Yes Undecided trump Dean Phillips MN03 Yes Undecided clinton Betty McCollum MN04 Yes Yes clinton Ilhan Omar MN05 Yes Yes clinton Collin C. Peterson MN07 No No trump Wm. Lacy Clay MO01 Yes Undecided clinton Emanuel Cleaver MO05 Yes Undecided clinton Bennie G. Thompson MS02 Yes Yes clinton G. K. Butterfield NC01 Yes Undecided clinton David E. Price NC04 Yes Undecided clinton Alma S. Adams NC12 Yes Yes clinton Chris Pappas NH01 Yes Undecided trump Ann M. Kuster NH02 Yes Undecided clinton Donald Norcross NJ01 Yes Undecided clinton Andy Kim NJ03 Yes Undecided trump Josh Gottheimer NJ05 Yes Undecided trump Frank Pallone, Jr. NJ06 Yes Yes clinton Tom Malinowski NJ07 Yes No response clinton Albio Sires NJ08 Yes Undecided clinton Bill Pascrell, Jr. NJ09 Yes Undecided clinton Donald M. Payne, Jr. NJ10 Yes Yes clinton Bonnie Watson Coleman NJ12 Yes Yes clinton Xochitl Torres Small NM02 Undecided Undecided trump Ben Ray Lujan NM03 Yes Undecided clinton Dina Titus NV01 Yes No response clinton Susie Lee NV03 Yes No response trump Steven Horsford NV04 Yes No response clinton Thomas R. Suozzi NY03 Yes No response clinton Kathleen M. Rice NY04 Yes No response clinton Gregory W. Meeks NY05 Yes Yes clinton Grace Meng NY06 Yes No response clinton Yvette D. Clarke NY09 Yes Yes clinton Jerrold Nadler NY10 Yes No response clinton Carolyn B. Maloney NY12 Yes No response clinton Adriano Espaillat NY13 Yes Yes clinton Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez NY14 Yes No response clinton Sean Patrick Maloney NY18 Yes Yes trump Antonio Delgado NY19 Yes No response trump Paul Tonko NY20 Yes Yes clinton Anthony Brindisi NY22 No No response trump Joseph D. Morelle NY25 Yes Yes clinton Brian Higgins NY26 Yes No response clinton Joyce Beatty OH03 Yes Yes clinton Marcy Kaptur OH09 Yes Undecided clinton Marcia L. Fudge OH11 Yes Undecided clinton Tim Ryan OH13 Yes Yes clinton Kendra S. Horn OK05 No Undecided trump Suzanne Bonamici OR01 Yes Yes clinton Earl Blumenauer OR03 Yes No response clinton Peter A. DeFazio OR04 Yes No response clinton Kurt Schrader OR05 Yes Undecided clinton Brendan F. Boyle PA02 Yes Yes Dwight Evans PA03 Yes Yes Madeleine Dean PA04 Yes Undecided Mary Gay Scanlon PA05 Yes Undecided Chrissy Houlahan PA06 Yes Undecided Susan Wild PA07 Yes Undecided Matt Cartwright PA08 Yes Undecided Conor Lamb PA17 Yes Undecided Michael F. Doyle PA18 Yes Undecided David N. Cicilline RI01 Yes Yes clinton James R. Langevin RI02 Yes Undecided clinton Joe Cunningham SC01 Yes Undecided trump James E. Clyburn SC06 Yes Undecided clinton Jim Cooper TN05 Yes No response clinton Steve Cohen TN09 Yes Yes clinton Lizzie Fletcher TX07 Yes No response clinton Al Green TX09 Yes Yes clinton Vicente Gonzalez TX15 Yes Undecided clinton Veronica Escobar TX16 Yes Yes clinton Sheila Jackson Lee TX18 Yes Yes clinton Joaquin Castro TX20 Yes Yes clinton Henry Cuellar TX28 Yes Undecided clinton Sylvia R. Garcia TX29 Yes Undecided clinton Eddie Bernice Johnson TX30 Yes Undecided clinton Colin Z. Allred TX32 Yes No response clinton Marc A. Veasey TX33 Yes No response clinton Filemon Vela TX34 Yes Yes clinton Lloyd Doggett TX35 Yes Yes clinton Ben McAdams UT04 Undecided Undecided trump A. Donald McEachin VA04 Yes Yes clinton Abigail Davis Spanberger VA07 Yes Undecided trump Donald S. Beyer, Jr. VA08 Yes Yes clinton Jennifer Wexton VA10 Yes No response clinton Gerald E. Connolly VA11 Yes Yes clinton Peter Welch VT01 Yes Yes Suzan K. DelBene WA01 Yes No response clinton Rick Larsen WA02 Yes Yes clinton Derek Kilmer WA06 Yes No response clinton Pramila Jayapal WA07 Yes No response clinton Kim Schrier WA08 Yes No response clinton Adam Smith WA09 Yes No response clinton Denny Heck WA10 Yes No response clinton Mark Pocan WI02 Yes Yes clinton Ron Kind WI03 Yes Undecided trump Gwen Moore WI04 Yes Yes clinton

