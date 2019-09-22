United Nations Still Enjoys High Rates of Approval, Global Survey Shows

At a time when global politics are seemingly driven by contentious trade wars and unilateral diplomacy, one organization seems to…

At a time when global politics are seemingly driven by contentious trade wars and unilateral diplomacy, one organization seems to be doing well in the eyes of the people around the world. As world leaders from 193 nations meet at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the U.N. still enjoys high rates of approval, research released on Monday shows.

Across 32 countries surveyed by the Pew Research Center, a median of 62% view the U.N. positively, while a median of 25% expressed negative views. The survey results are based on the Pew Research Center’s 2019 Global Attitudes Survey and included 34,904 respondents in 32 countries surveyed from May 13 to Aug. 29, 2019.

The survey also found that younger people around the world are more likely to have a positive view of the U.N. In 19 of the 32 countries surveyed, respondents aged 18 to 29 see the U.N. more favorably than respondents 50 and older. The difference is greatest in Brazil, where nearly 7 in 10 young adults expressed positive views compared to only about 4 in 10 respondents 50 or older.

[MORE: Greta Thunberg to U.N. Climate Summit: ‘You Have Stolen My Dreams’]

Among other main findings of the report:

— Sweden, South Korea, and the Philippines expressed the highest rates of favorable views of the United Nations, of more than 80% each.

— Israel showed the highest disapproval ratings with the United Nations; 65% of people in this country expressed unfavorable views of the U.N.

— Regional support for the U.N. is the strongest in Europe. According to Pew, 12 of the 14 countries surveyed on the continent have a positive view of this organization. Additionally, “majorities of Canadians (69%) and Americans (59%) also express a favorable opinion,” write the authors of the Pew survey.

— Attitudes toward the U.N. have remained consistent over the years, the report shows. Six out of the 19 nations surveyed by the organization both in 2007 and 2019 reported more favorable views of the U.N. Today, 78% of those surveyed in Poland have a favorable view of the U.N., a 10 percentage point increase since 2007. “In three other countries surveyed in the same years, public attitudes have become less favorable over time,” shows the same report. “These countries include Russia, where favorable views of the U.N. have declined 24 percentage points, from 58% in 2007 to 34% in 2019.”

— Politics also plays a role in establishing people’s views of the United Nations. The Pew report showed that some supporters of populist parties tend to express less approval toward the U.N.

In the United States, views have remained generally consistent, yet “partisan divides have widened since 2013”, say the authors of the report. “The share of Democrats who have a positive view of the UN is generally higher than the share of Republicans who say the same, but the partisan gap has been especially large since 2013,” the report concludes.

More from U.S. News

Climate Strike Photos: Greta Thunberg Leads Millions of Youth on Global March

U.S. Democracy Has Weakened ‘Significantly’, Says Freedom House

The 25 Best Countries in the World

United Nations Still Enjoys High Rates of Approval, Global Survey Shows originally appeared on usnews.com