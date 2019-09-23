U.K. Court Ruling Increases Chances of Brexit Delay

LONDON — Chalk up another big loss for Boris Johnson. On Tuesday, the United Kingdom’s 11-member Supreme Court unanimously slapped…

LONDON — Chalk up another big loss for Boris Johnson.

On Tuesday, the United Kingdom’s 11-member Supreme Court unanimously slapped down the British prime minister’s move in late August to suspend, or prorogue, Parliament until Oct. 14, ruling it was illegal. The court declared it “concluded that the prime minister’s advice to Her Majesty (to place Parliament on hold) was unlawful, void and of no effect.”

“It’s about as bad as it could be for Johnson,” says Tim Bale, a politics professor at Queen Mary, University of London. “The justices essentially said that Johnson acted unlawfully and made up a reason when he asked the queen to prorogue Parliament. That’s not a good look for a British prime minister.”

Initially, legal experts expected the high court would back Downing Street, but after three days of hearings last week court-watchers began to sense the justices were increasingly skeptical of the government’s arguments.

The most likely outcome of the ruling is that the U.K. will seek from the European Union a new deadline for Brexit — well beyond the current one of Oct. 31 — and is instead heading toward another general election.

“It is difficult to imagine us leaving the EU on the 31st of October now,” Bale says. “The only question is will it be him (Johnson), or someone else” who petitions Brussels for yet another delay.

Johnson, who was appointed Conservative premier in July, claimed he needed the five-week hiatus to ready an agenda for his new government, while he clearly wanted to disrupt Parliament’s timetable to limit the ability of lawmakers to stop him from crashing the U.K. out of the European Union without a withdrawal agreement on Oct. 31.

There is no majority in Parliament — which will be back in session on Wednesday — for a no-deal Brexit, which experts say would pummel the U.K. economy, lead to shortages of food and medicines, and potentially spark public unrest.

Accordingly, Johnson’s move to ride roughshod over Parliament galvanized his opponents — not only the opposition parties, but Tory dissidents dismayed by his willingness to leave the EU without an agreement. The House of Commons, against his wishes, instead voted into law a statute making a no-deal Brexit illegal and requiring him to ask the EU for an extension of the Oct. 31 deadline — something Johnson has vowed not to do.

After that vote, Johnson was again rebuffed when he asked Parliament for a snap election. That request was overwhelmingly rejected by MPs because of fears he would schedule it before Oct. 31 and force through a no-deal exit if he won.

Theresa May, Johnson’s predecessor, resigned in early summer after thrice failing to win parliamentary approval of the withdrawal agreement she hammered out with the EU. Hardcore Brexiters detested it because of the so-called Irish backstop, a gambit that would keep the U.K. within the EU customs union for an indefinite period of time to avoid resurrecting a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and the U.K.’s Northern Ireland. That would violate the 21-year-old Good Friday agreement that ended decades of sectarian violence in the province.

[MORE: Do British Voters Still Want Brexit?]

Johnson could still negotiate with the EU some sort of tweak to May’s deal that overcomes concerns over the backstop.

But it would have to be done by the Oct. 17-18 European Council summit, and recent comments out of Brussels indicate that Johnson’s proposed solutions are so far unacceptable.

If he fails to win a deal, and remains opposed to asking for a delay himself, Johnson’s only real recourse would be to resign. It would then be up to Parliament to install a temporary cross-party government that remains in power long enough to ask the EU for an extension and to then schedule a new election. Or it could instead schedule a new Brexit referendum or decide to revoke its original declaration to leave the EU, thus nullifying the 2016 referendum’s result. But neither of those two options seems likely.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Brussels will give the U.K. another extension. But Bale suspects it will. “I think it will do anything to avoid a no-deal Brexit.” Or being blamed for one.

There’s also no guarantee that a general election would solve the impasse in Parliament. Current polling shows that Johnson’s Tories have the support of around a third of British voters. That’s around 10 percentage points more than Labour, the main opposition party, which has been bleeding support over its waffling on Brexit and its refusal to campaign to remain in the EU.

If the Conservatives won around 35 percent, Bale says, Johnson might be able to cobble together a parliamentary majority because Remain-leaning voters would be scattered among several parties. But it’s also possible that too many Brexit-leaning voters will have lost confidence in Johnson and flee to the Brexit Party, denying him a majority.

Another election, Bale says, “is risky for all sides.”

More from U.S. News

Boris Johnson Raises the Brexit Stakes by Suspending Parliament

Photos: Brexit and The Irish Border

The 25 Best Countries in the World

U.K. Court Ruling Increases Chances of Brexit Delay originally appeared on usnews.com