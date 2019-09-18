Tips for Downsizing Your Home as a Senior

What is downsizing? For many seniors, once the children have grown and moved out, the family home can start to…

What is downsizing?

For many seniors, once the children have grown and moved out, the family home can start to feel too big and difficult to maintain. This could mean it’s time to consider downsizing and moving into a smaller space.

Downsizing a home is a term used to describe the process of reducing the number and variety of items a senior has before moving into a smaller space. This smaller space might be simply a smaller home or condominium in the same town. Downsizing may also occur prior to moving into an assisted living facility or nursing home or moving across the country to be closer to loved ones.

How many moves?

One of the many things to consider when beginning the process of downsizing and moving is whether this will be a senior’s last move or if future changes in residence may occur. Each subsequent move can be challenging, so think ahead about what’s really necessary to keep. The potential for additional moves may mean wanting to part with more stuff.

“Are they looking for their care needs today and tomorrow?” says Mary Sue Patchett, executive vice president of community operations at Brookdale Senior Living, a senior living company with communities across the country. “If they don’t want to move again, and they only want to downsize once,” that might change the calculus on what they choose to keep and what gets tossed out, sold or donated. For example, someone moving from a four-bedroom home into a one-bedroom apartment probably doesn’t need more than two or three sets of sheets.

Distance and location.

Whether the senior is staying local or moving to a different state can also change how you determine what to keep and what to part with. For example, a senior who’s moving from Maine to Florida can probably get rid of most of his or her heavy winter clothes. You may also want to research how expensive it is to move big furniture versus buying new if you’re moving a long way. It might end up being cheaper to buy new furniture rather than paying for it to be moved a long distance.

Donating.

Long-term care facilities can be expensive, and it’s often tempting to try to get as much money as you can for things you’re no longer going to need. But “sometimes donating is easier than selling,” says Courtney Petersen, senior brand manager at A Place for Mom, a senior referral service based in Seattle. “Unless it is rare, vintage or in exceptionally good condition, clothing is rarely worth selling. It is better to donate clothing items as a tax deduction. When you donate, be sure to get receipts and take photos of donated items for tax deduction purposes.”

And before you make a donation, “contact the organization to confirm what it does and doesn’t accept,” Patchett says. “Many offer free pick-up.” If any of your items have historical value, local historical societies, libraries or museums might be interested in acquiring them.

Selling.

At the same time, some housewares “could fetch money as collectibles,” Petersen says. A quick internet search can help determine which items might be worth something and which you’d be better off donating. “You can also seek out a professional appraiser to help with determining what to donate, sell or simply throw away,” she adds.

Petersen also recommends checking out local auctions or consignment shops to help sell items. “These types of shops sometimes can take a group of items to sell, rather than selling them one at a time.” A good old-fashioned yard sale or estate sale can help reduce the volume of items you need to cope with too.

Start early and categorize.

Downsizing and sorting through all your things will take longer than you expect, so start early. “When possible, start months ahead and sort one room at a time. That gives you time to think and is less draining than attempting everything all at once,” Patchett says.

Create five categories to sort your things into: one pile for keep, one to sell, one to donate, one to give to family members and one to throw away. This will help keep you on track and moving forward in the downsizing process. And be strict about not creating a “maybe” pile. If you’re not sure about an item, you probably don’t need it.

Make a list.

Consider carefully what you’ll need in your new space and write it down. Then, as you build your pile of things to keep, check off the items you know you’ll need in your new home.

Measure.

“Measure the storage space and rooms in your new place to determine how much you can keep,” Patchett says. She also recommends taping off floor space in the home you’ll be vacating to those specifications “to provide a helpful visual while sorting.”

Keep it moving — out.

While it might be tempting to hold off until you’re completely done, keep the outward flow moving. “As you sort, make regular trips to donation centers and dumpsters,” Patchett says. “Toss anything that’s chipped, broken or stained. An exception may be stained but sound clothing, which Goodwill re-processes. Recycling is always admirable but may be overwhelming when divesting of an entire household.”

Leverage technology.

When you’ve determined what you want to sell, Petersen says some smartphone apps, such as Letgo, 5Miles and OfferUp, are useful to “connect you with local buyers and sellers, allowing you to find purchasers for items that the senior has chosen to sell.”

Other online selling sites, including Craigslist, eBay, Nextdoor and Facebook, “can be helpful in finding buyers for possessions,” Petersen says. “But be careful. These sites also have scammers lurking waiting to take advantage of people. Always use caution when communicating through these sites.” Another app called Dolly “is a moving concierge that connects you with local movers and truck owners who can help with moving, hauling and delivery jobs for a single item or larger needs.”

Take your time.

Downsizing can be emotionally draining, so work methodically and make your peace with each item you get rid of. And be sure to take care of yourself during the process — a little self-care can go a long way to easing the difficulties of downsizing.

Get professional help.

Seniors might prefer to have assistance from someone who helps people downsize all the time. “Senior move managers can help with the entire process of downsizing, especially if the senior will be moving into a new home or care community,” Petersen says. Senior move managers are individuals and business that specialize in helping seniors “rightsize” their possessions and move to new residences. “The National Association of Senior Move Managers helps seniors with the physical logistics and emotional labor of downsizing, guiding them through what could otherwise be an exhausting and stressful process,” Petersen adds.

You can find a senior move manager near you via the NASMM’s online search tool.

Get the family involved.

Downsizing can be a big job, but many hands make light work. Having family around can also help ease the emotional stress of jettisoning possessions.

Having conversations about who’s getting what and making decisions early will lighten the burden after you’ve passed. Families can be complicated entities, and it’s not always an easy process to sort out who gets what. If there’s a big potential for difficulties, consider bringing in a mediator to assist with the process.

“Talk to family members and friends about items they might value, then consider gifting them with those keepsakes,” Patchett says. “Knowing a beloved item is going to a good home may help you part with it.”

Digitize documents.

“Consider hiring a company to digitize old photos and important documents you might unexpectedly need later,” Patchett says. This can significantly reduce the amount of paper you need to move, plus save a lot of space in the new home. Photos, awards, certificates and other documents that carry some importance but that you don’t need to have on hand in a physical form would be good to digitize.

Make a photo album.

Petersen recommends creating a photo album of items you can’t keep but want to remember. This is particularly useful if you’re a collector of any particular type of item. Keep one or two, and take photos of the rest before passing them on to someone else who can treasure the bulk of the collection.

