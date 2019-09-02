This Fitness Instructor Isn’t Your Typical Obstacle Racer — or Athlete

We get plenty of chances to be inspired by professional athletes. But the media can create a stereotype of what…

We get plenty of chances to be inspired by professional athletes. But the media can create a stereotype of what an athlete is “supposed” to be. Yet athletes come in all bodies, ages, shapes and sizes, and everybody deserves to have role models that look like them. In this new series, we’ll introduce you to inspiring athletes who live outside those stereotypes.

Courtney Marshall is a 42-year-old athlete, fitness instructor and high school English teacher at Phillips Exeter Academy. She’s also become an unexpected champion of obstacle racing.

When it comes to fitness events, Marshall has racked up some serious accomplishments, including a double Spartan Trifecta in one year — that’s a Sprint (5 miles), Super (8 miles) and a Beast (13 miles). “I did that twice, along with a stadium sprint at Fenway,” she says.

Spartan races are a series of obstacle races of varying distance and difficulty, ranging from 3 miles to marathon distances, that are held around the world. These are all intense events, but the Beast is a serious test for any athlete — 13 miles and 30 obstacles that can include heavy carries, quick descents, steep climbs and swimming. Each of her two Beasts took about 12 hours to complete.

Fitness, however, wasn’t always a part of Marshall’s life. With the exception of gym class as a kid, she didn’t really get active until she found aquatic exercise as a young adult. She loved the community — most of the participants were seniors who socialized while they worked out. To widen her circle of friends, she added Zumba Gold classes — a lower-impact version of the Latin-influenced dance/fitness class craze.

Climbing Over Nets & Wading in Mud

In 2014 she signed up for her first obstacle race, the Dirty Girl, because “it looked like fun.” Marshall had never really been into running, but she thought climbing over nets and wading in mud sounded like a fun way to break up the running and walking. After that, she soon learned about the Spartan races. It sounded like what she had imagined the most difficult obstacle course racing to be.

At her first Spartan race, she finished hours behind her friends, but she was nevertheless hooked on the challenge of the obstacles, the camaraderie on the course and the thrill of crossing the finish line.

When it comes to living as an athlete outside of the stereotype, Marshall says, “I used to think I was non-stereotypical simply because of the way I looked. I’m a fat black woman, and most of the time I’m the only one at the event.”

These days, however, her reasons for breaking stereotypes are different. “I think I’m not a stereotypical athlete because of the ways I think about movement and activity,” she says. “Learning more about fat positive/weight neutral fitness and being a champion of these ideas on the playing field or in the gym make me more of an outsider than my physical appearance ever did. I’m very outspoken!”

She credits these philosophies with helping her avoid getting “stuck in thinking that there is only one way to enjoy activities/fitness.” Because she is able to take a more balanced view of fitness, she is able to avoid the “more is always better” trap, which allows her to excel at an area where many athletes struggle — rest and recovery.

Black Feminist Fitness

Marshall started Wrong Is Not My Name: Black Feminist Fitness in 2015 to bring black feminism to the gym with her. The Facebook page acts as a space for her to archive events and articles about blackness, gender and movement of all sorts. “What makes it special to me,” she says “is that I use black women writers as the inspirations.”

Marshall takes a varied approach to training — everything from CrossFit to walking up hills carrying buckets full of rocks — so she can get used to being on her feet for hours at a time. She’s always nervous before races, not just because of the duration, but also because of the unknown. Racers don’t know what the obstacles will be until they get to them. But like her early aqua exercise classes, she’s found camaraderie on the Spartan courses.

She remembers being “really scared of heights” and getting stuck on a cargo net during a Spartan race, but someone was right there to talk her down. She pays it back (and forward) by making sure to have food and snacks on the trail to share with those who didn’t plan for their nutrition needs.

She’s also a big proponent of event accessibility. “I always think that events can be less expensive. I think we need more events that aren’t timed and where participants aren’t ranked by time. I know we talk about more inclusive advertising and having a variety of bodies represented. I’d like to see follow ups. I’d like events to publish comments that participants made about to what extent they felt that the event was welcoming. Was it accessible? Are there quiet places for folks if they start to feel overwhelmed? This information is often up to the prospective participant to piece together, but I feel it should be front and center from the beginning. Let’s make accessibility information the standard. Nobody loses when we do this!”

Inclusive Classes

A desire to create the kind of fitness environments that she wants to be a part of inspired Marshall to get certified to teach a wide variety of fitness classes. She currently teaches Zumba five days a week, as well as Aqua Zumba. “I’d like to develop more classes and learn how to create a fat positive pool environment,” she says. Thinking back to her earliest days in fitness, she says that seniors are still her favorite group to workout with.

But others are also rewarding: “The greatest experience I’ve had was accidentally signing up for a mini sprint triathlon that turned out to be for kids! It was the best experience because everyone on the route was cheering for the kids. They were all so excited to be in the race. I was impressed by how supported the kids were and how much fun everybody was having. We also got blueberry pancakes after we were done. I’ve never had an adult race come close to that kind of fun.”

Marshall will be back on a Spartan course soon — she’s planning to do a stadium sprint this year and another Spartan Trifecta next year.

You can follow Courtney on Instagram.

