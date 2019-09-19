The Rise of the Sober Curious

Alcohol has long been portrayed as the ultimate way to socialize and have a good time. Drinking alcohol — a…

Alcohol has long been portrayed as the ultimate way to socialize and have a good time. Drinking alcohol — a beer after work, a glass of wine with dinner — is not only socially acceptable, it practically feels like a requirement. “I always feel pressure to drink, especially now that I’m single again and dating,” says Rachel Larkey, a dietitian in New York City. “Plans always seem to revolve around going out for drinks, but I don’t enjoy the taste of alcohol and it makes me feel sick.”

Not drinking can seem suspect and be challenged by other people. Someone who turns down alcohol in a social setting is often teased for not wanting to have fun.

“People will constantly question why I’m not drinking, yet if someone says they aren’t eating meat or gluten, no one seems to care,” says Alayna Flannery, a student intern in Florida. Elsa Carrillo, a health care practitioner in Southern California, agrees: “I’m considered the boring one among a group of friends because I don’t drink anymore.”

Changes Among Younger Drinkers

But recently, a shift has started to occur, with a rise in the number of people who drink alcohol less frequently or not at all. A British study published in 2018, found that 29% of 16- to 24-year-olds were non-drinkers in 2015, up from 18% a decade earlier.

Their abstinence from alcohol has less to do with a personal struggle with alcoholism and more to do with avoiding the negative side effects that come from drinking, like poor sleep or trouble focusing. Others find that the morning headaches, fuzzy brains and embarrassing late-night texts — long considered part of the package of drinking alcohol — just aren’t worth it anymore.

“I stopped drinking because alcohol often caused my IBD to flare up, and I didn’t like the long-term effects it could have on my brain,” says Carrillo.

Health Benefits of Not Drinking

Aside from the long-term damage excess alcohol consumption can cause, like high blood pressure, digestive problems and liver disease, the short term effects are also not so pleasant. Those who cut back on alcohol can notice improved sleep quality, greater focus, fewer illnesses and better mental and emotional health.

Three years ago, Ruby Warrington started Club Soda NYC, an event series for people she termed “sober curious.” The sober curious are those interested in re-framing their relationship to alcohol and who want to attend events where the stigma of not drinking is removed. “It just felt to me like there was a huge gray area, and a much wider acknowledgment now of the different categories of problem drinking,” Warrington told the New York Times.

Expanding Low-Alcohol Choices

In the past few years, the number of alcohol-free beverages has steadily increased as people explore ways to lower their alcohol intake. Once regarded with derision, mocktails are now trendy. A 2019 report by IWSR Drinks Market Analysis showed that alcohol-free beer products are forecasted to grow by 8.8%, alcohol-free wine by 13.5% and alcohol-free mixed drinks by 8.6%.

This is all while overall alcohol consumption decreased by 1.6% worldwide, from 2018 to 2019. Beer brands including Heineken and Guinness are now making zero-alcohol beer, while the production of alcohol-free drinks steadily increases. Companies like DRY Sparkling Soda, Curious Elixirs, Proposition Cocktail Co. and Kin Euphorics have created creative, tasty non-alcoholic beverages that are ready to drink.

Meanwhile, sober bars and events are popping up all over the country. Like Listen Bar, a booze-free pop-up bar that launched in New York City last year. It’s a place for anyone interested in a night out without alcohol, whether you don’t ever drink or are just looking for a break from alcohol. The alcohol-free menu features complex, flavorful cocktails like She Pretty, made with strawberry, rosewater, egg white and edible flowers, and Dollar Slice, a spicy bloody mary-esque drink, along with kombucha on-tap.

Empath Pittsburg offers a pop-up sober social event that strives to “provide a fun, safe, supportive and inclusive environment for everyone from all walks of life, both sober and ‘sober curious.'” Restaurants are starting to embrace the booze-free trend as well, offering more extensive non-alcoholic menus, like the one at Punch Bowl Social in Atlanta, which features drinks like Chef’s Cup, made with muddled cucumber and lemon, house-made cardamom syrup, currants and sparkling water.

People are using social media to connect with others who are interested in drinking less alcohol. Search “sober curious” on Meetup.com and you’ll find dozens of groups in cities around the country for people who are looking to explore a “sober-ish” lifestyle. On Instagram, hashtags like #sobermovement, #soberliving and #sobercurious have been used hundreds of thousands of times. While many Instagram influencers still showcase drinking and parties, accounts like @sobergirlsociety and @thesoberglow are challenging and shifting that norm.

Sober events, projects and influencers can encourage casual drinkers to consider more thoughtfully the societal norms and habits that lead us to reach for a drink whenever the opportunity arises.

— Pay attention to when you really want a drink versus when you’re just drinking because it’s there or because everyone else is.

— Drink mindfully, try to stay present and notice how it tastes, how you feel.

— Alcohol-free and low-alcohol choices are growing. It doesn’t have to be just a decision between water or wine. For example, Israel-based start-up Wine Water has launched a wine-grape infused spring water range called O.Vine, which is completely alcohol-free.

Sober events and beverages are not alternatives to seeking medical help for addiction. If you’re concerned that you may be addicted to alcohol, seek medical treatment.

