The College Student's Guide to Cheap TV

Being a college student can be pricey. Between tuition, books, basic living expenses and trying to keep up some semblance…

Being a college student can be pricey. Between tuition, books, basic living expenses and trying to keep up some semblance of a social life, monthly expenses can really add up, especially considering college is many young adults’ first foray into financial independence. If you’re a student, you may have realized you’ll have to cut out some luxuries just to stay afloat. For many, cable TV is one such luxury, and cutting the cord can be painful. Without it, how will you watch football and all your favorite shows?

You may be tempted to turn to piracy or mooching off friends’ subscriptions, but you don’t have to stoop so low. There are plenty of legal ways for college students to snag quality TV on the cheap, as long as you know where to look.

Please note: For most of these deals, you’ll need a college email account, so make sure to use your school email when you sign up. Also, many of the discounted prices are good for four years or until graduation, whichever comes first, so make sure to take advantage of these deals while you’re a student. Even better? Many of these deals include music streaming options as well, so you’ll have access to great study tunes along with your downtime TV options.

Here’s how to find cheap TV as a college student:

— Find free channels with a digital antenna.

— Get other benefits with Amazon’s student deals.

— Bundle your content with Hulu, Showtime and Spotify.

— Sign in to HBO Go with your school’s credentials.

— Use a free streaming service.

Read on for more about each TV-watching strategy.

[Read: How to Build a College Budget]

Find Free Channels With a Digital Antenna

The most old-school solution for getting cheap TV is buying an antenna. The digital antennas of this modern age are small, stylish and easy to use, perfect for even a tight-on-space dorm room. Channel lineups depend on location, but most antenna users can get access to ABC, NBC, CBS and a lot of other channels. The best part? Once you buy the antenna itself, all the content it provides is absolutely free, so you won’t have to shell out anything or pay a monthly subscription fee. There’s a variety of antennas out there for a wide range of prices (anywhere from $10 to $100), but you can find some solid options around the $25 to 30 range, such as the Mohu Leaf 30 or an antenna by AmazonBasics.

Get Other Benefits With Amazon’s Student Deals

With perks like two-day shipping and unlimited photo storage, Amazon’s Prime Student is a great choice for the college student on a budget. For TV lovers, a huge benefit is access to included Amazon Prime Video, which has a strong library of shows and movies on demand, including some originals. College students get all this for a steal. The first six months are free, and after that it’s $6.49 per month. In addition, Prime Student members can get 50% off full Amazon Prime subscriptions.

In addition to the streaming benefits of Prime Student, subscribers can also add Amazon Music Unlimited for 99 cents per month. This music streaming service allows unlimited listens to 50 million songs, as well as ad-free listening, even offline, and compatibility with Amazon Alexa.

[Read: How to Make an Extra $1,000 This Month.]

Bundle Your Content With Hulu, Showtime and Spotify

If you listen to music as much as you watch TV, Spotify offers a low-priced subscription bundle: College students can get Spotify, Showtime and the ad-supported version of Hulu for $4.99 a month. Functionally, that’s like getting Hulu and Spotify for free, which is hard to pass up. This deal comes with the Premium version of Spotify, so you can play all the music you want ad-free and even offline.

More importantly for TV lovers, you’ll get access to Hulu with Limited Commercials, so you’ll be able to watch full seasons of many great shows and even some original programming with few commercial breaks. And the included Showtime is ad-free, so you’ll be able to watch a ton of great shows without waiting for ads.

Still not sold? This bundle offers a three-month free trial for new users, so you can get all three services free before paying the (still cheap) $4.99 price.

[See: 50 Ways to Improve Your Finances in 2019.]

Sign in to HBO Go With Your School’s Credentials

HBO is known for its mega-popular shows, but what you may not know is that some schools offer its HBO Go service for free to students. Each school does this a little differently. Some may offer the service only to students who live in the dorms, and others will ask you to sign in using a Facebook account. Whatever the parameters, it’s worth checking to see whether your school offers it on the HBO website.

Use a Free Streaming Service

If you want to avoid paying for TV altogether, you can still find many free streaming services. There are some drawbacks — limited libraries, rotating content and ads — but with no monthly subscription charge, these free options are handy for college students on a budget. Crackle and Popcornflix are a couple of the best-known free services, but there are many others that cater to specific content types.

Being a college student isn’t easy and it isn’t cheap, but you shouldn’t have to stop doing the things you love just because you’re in school and on a budget. For television-loving college students, expensive cable packages aren’t the only way to get access to the best shows on TV. With options like digital antennas, Prime discounts, streaming bundles, school partnerships and free streaming services, even the most budget-conscious ramen-eating college student in the tiniest dorm room can watch plenty of great TV.

More from U.S. News

15 Financial Steps to Take Your First Year After Graduation

8 Big Budgeting Blunders — and How to Fix Them

6 Ways to Treat Yourself on a Budget

The College Student’s Guide to Cheap TV originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 09/26/19: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.