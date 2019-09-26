Take a College Road Trip to Pennsylvania

There are more than 100 four-year colleges and universities in Pennsylvania, so prospective students have no shortage of options. U.S.…

U.S. News zeroed in on a handful: Bucknell University, a liberal arts college in Lewisburg; Pennsylvania State University–University Park, the main campus near the center of the state; and the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University, two schools in the Steel City.

Follow along to find out more.

Pennsylvania College Road Trip:

— Bucknell University

— Pennsylvania State University–College Park

— University of Pittsburgh

— Carnegie Mellon University

