There are more than 100 four-year colleges and universities in Pennsylvania, so prospective students have no shortage of options.
U.S. News zeroed in on a handful: Bucknell University, a liberal arts college in Lewisburg; Pennsylvania State University–University Park, the main campus near the center of the state; and the University of Pittsburgh and Carnegie Mellon University, two schools in the Steel City.
Follow along to find out more.
Pennsylvania College Road Trip:
— Pennsylvania State University–College Park
More from U.S. News
10 Key Places to See on College Tours
Don’t Ask These Ineffective Questions While on College Tours
How to Make the Most of Virtual College Tours
Take a College Road Trip to Pennsylvania originally appeared on usnews.com