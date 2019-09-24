Take a College Road Trip to Indiana

U.S. News visited universities big and small all across the Hoosier State. Follow along as we spotlight the public powerhouses of Purdue University–West Lafayette and Indiana University–Bloomington; DePauw University, a liberal arts college in Greencastle; and the University of Notre Dame, home of the Fighting Irish, in the northern part of the state.
Read on to get a sense of how these schools stand out and measure up.
Indiana College Road Trip:
— Purdue University–West Lafayette
— Indiana University–Bloomington
