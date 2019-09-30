SunTrust and BB&T Merger: What You Need to Know

It’s been more than a half-year since BB&T and SunTrust announced they were merging, and though the merger is chugging…

It’s been more than a half-year since BB&T and SunTrust announced they were merging, and though the merger is chugging along, the banks’ customers may still have a little while before they need to adjust to any changes.

The SunTrust and BB&T merger is not expected to close until later in 2019, and the two banks will remain operating as two separate companies, they say.

Consumers will not face any changes to their accounts, including with their interest rates, credit cards, automatic bill pay and mobile apps, for several months or longer , until the new bank company, to be called Truist Financial, is fully integrated.

“We expect the transaction to close … in the fourth quarter of this year,” says Brian Davis, director of corporate communications at BB&T. “Once that happens, we will continue to serve clients through the legacy BB&T and SunTrust brands for some time until the two companies’ systems are merged.”

Branch Changes Coming

At some point, customers could be seeing their nearby branch close. With an overlapped regional footprint in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic, the banks have approximately 3,000 combined branches, and a quarter of them are within a couple of miles of each other, American Banker reported.

No decision has been made yet on the branches, says Hugh Suhr, a SunTrust spokesman.

“We recognize that as we combine our two companies, we’ll need to consolidate some branches, and we’ll be thoughtful in our approach and seek to minimize disruptions to our clients,” he says. “We have not determined which branches will be affected.”

As for other possible adjustments, consumers are wary about dealing with the potential hassles of receiving new debit and credit cards and setting up bill pay again. Instead, they want clear instructions on a seamless approach, says Russell Raath, president of consulting at Kotter, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based strategy execution and change management firm.

The process will likely take two years or more before SunTrust and BB&T are completely merged, Raath says.

“It is not going to be dramatic as consumers think and during the two next years, the banks will have plenty of time to test and make sure everything works,” he says.

Customers Should Stay Alert

Still, after the merger closes, current BB&T and SunTrust account holders should make sure deposits get posted promptly, payments go through as scheduled and that their debit and ATM cards work properly.

While the interest rates on loans will not change, fees for checking accounts could increase and less attractive rates on savings accounts and certificates of deposit could occur.

“As account offerings and product pricing gets aligned, beware of changing fees, balance requirements and bank policies — particularly on checking accounts,” says Greg McBride, senior vice president, chief financial analyst for Bankrate, a New York-based personal finance data company. “If you don’t like what you see, there are plenty of competing banks and credit unions where you can find a better deal.”

Forming a Larger Bank

The merger, announced in February, will make Truist the sixth-largest bank by assets in the U.S.

The bank merger is pending many regulatory approvals, including from the Federal Reserve Bank, Department of Justice and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The combined bank is expected to spend an incremental $100 million annual investment on technology, Suhr says.

“For now, it remains business as usual and nothing changes,” he says. “Towards the end of 2019, we will follow up with additional information.”

