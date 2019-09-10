See 10 Years of Average Total Student Loan Debt

Over the last decade, average student loan debt has increased significantly, while colleges and universities continue to raise tuition and…

Over the last decade, average student loan debt has increased significantly, while colleges and universities continue to raise tuition and fees. But for the first time in at least 10 years of data that U.S. News has collected, the average total student debt among graduates declined very slightly.

College graduates from the class of 2018 who took out student loans borrowed nearly $30,000 on average, according to data reported to U.S. News in its annual survey. That’s around $9,000 more than borrowers from the class of 2008 had to shoulder — representing a more than 40 percent increase in the amount students borrow.

But among 2018 graduates, the average total student loan debt dipped slightly when compared with 2017 graduates, from $29,929 to $29,843. The percent of students who took out loans to pay for college also fell slightly, from 66 percent of 2017 graduates to 65 percent of 2018 graduates, though this still represents a majority of college graduates.

A few factors might account for the slight decline in the average total student loan debt seen in the latest U.S. News data. Robert Humann, general manager of student loans at Credible, a marketplace for private student lenders, says the media has brought more visibility to the student debt crisis. This in turn has created a fear among students of borrowing too much and has led them to consider more affordable options, like attending an in-state college instead of an out-of-state college.

Another factor originates with the colleges themselves. “With falling enrollment, particularly at private colleges, schools are having to be more competitive with the financial aid offers they are putting in front of students in the form of grants and tuition discounts,” Humann says, noting that this trend allows some students to rely less heavily on loans.

Lastly, he says student debt is declining because some states have restored at least a portion of the funding that was cut from higher education budgets during the Great Recession, allowing some schools to slow or pause tuition increases.

Still, college debt remains a significant burden for most students. College students who take out federal loans can receive a maximum amount of $31,000 in subsidized and unsubsidized direct loans, as set by the Department of Education for most undergraduates. As U.S. News data shows, recent college grads are close to maxing out this limit.

Historically, that maximum has risen. The total limit in borrowing Stafford loans for undergraduates who are dependents, for example, rose by $8,000 in July 2008 to its current level of $31,000. Previously, the total allowable limit for undergraduate Stafford loans for dependent students was $23,000. Prior to 1994, the aggregate limit for Stafford loans was $20,000.

U.S. News data shows that the average amount of student debt among 2018 college grads who borrowed to pay for college rose by $8,632, compared with the average amount taken out by 2008 college grads.

Since 2009, the amount that Americans owe in education loans has more than doubled to $1.61 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.

As student debt has risen in recent years, the cost of education has steadily ticked upward. In assessing 20 years of tuition increases, U.S. News found that tuition at National Universities, schools that offer a full range of undergraduate majors and master’s and doctoral programs, climbed 154% percent for private institutions. Among public National Universities, out-of-state tuition and fees rose 181%, while in-state tuition and fees skyrocketed 221%.

The data above is correct as of Sept. 12, 2019. For complete cost data, full rankings and much more, access the U.S. News College Compass.

