Rwanda a Model for Pediatric Cancer in Developing Countries

KIGALI, Rwanda — A heavy evening rain beats on the tin roof of Fabrice Irakoze’s modest two-room mudbrick house on a hill on the outskirts of Kigali, the Rwandan capital. Fabrice, a slight 11-year-old with a quick smile, is still wearing his blue-and-white school uniform. He sits quietly on a worn couch with his two younger sisters. A teenage sister stands at the door.

Cecile Nzamwitakuze, Fabrice’s mother, arrives from her job as a security guard at an office compound in the city. She shakes off the rain and settles on the couch between her youngest children. Fabrice was 4 in 2013, she says, when he developed a fever that wouldn’t go away. Cecile had no money for medical care so she bought malaria medication and hoped it would work.

Next she took him to a traditional healer. Throughout Africa healers practice techniques based on plants and other traditional remedies. They’re inexpensive and there is a well-entrenched faith in their ability to cure medical ailments. The healer told Cecile a chameleon would cure Fabrice. That sent the family on an unsuccessful two-day chase to find the reptile.

Cecile finally took Fabrice to a local clinic which referred them to the district hospital in Kigali. There they received the diagnosis that upended their lives: Fabrice had kidney cancer.

“All I knew about cancer was that my son was going to die,” Cecile says to a translator in Kinyarwanda, the local language. “I felt no hope.”

Just a year before, such a diagnosis would indeed have been a death sentence. But cancer care in Rwanda has changed.

A Success Story in Sub-Saharan Africa

It’s impossible to discuss the differences between pediatric cancer treatment in Rwanda and other sub-Saharan countries such as Liberia without understanding Rwanda’s remarkable development during the past 20 years.

Like Liberia, Rwanda was devastated by a cataclysmic war. Over 100 days in 1994 the ruling Hutu government and its supporters butchered up to 1 million people of the Tutsi tribe. In the aftermath of that genocide, Paul Kagame, an exiled military leader, led a Tutsi army that overthrew the Hutu regime and took over a country in ashes.

Under now-President Kagame, Rwanda has one of the world’s fastest growing economies, according to the World Bank. Almost all children go to school. Tribes have been eliminated and society and government have been rebuilt with a focus on inclusion. Women hold 64 percent of seats in parliament — the highest percentage of any country’s legislature in the world. While Liberia’s standard of living as measured by the Human Development Index has barely budged, Rwanda’s has doubled, outpacing the sub-Saharan African region.

Health care reform has been equally impressive. Life expectancy has gone from 48 years in 2000 to 67 years today. The number of children dying before their fifth birthday has dropped by two-thirds. Malaria deaths have halved, according to the World Health Organization, the U.N.’s global health agency.

“Unrivaled. An inspiration,” says Dr. Joia Mukherjee, chief medical officer of Partners in Health, a Boston-based health non-profit. “Those are the only ways to describe Rwanda’s improvements in health over the last 20 years.”

Kagame’s critics say he has stifled political freedom. They have raised questions about the accuracy of the country’s economic data. The government has jailed opponents and has been accused of killing them. But that is a trade many people here are willing to make in return for rapid economic gains, security and that rarest of things in Africa: a president who models corruption-free leadership and public service.

“As a president he has been very successful in putting in a state of rights for everyone,” says Joel Mubili, executive director of Partners in Health, Rwanda. “Also, he is accountable to his words, that he will get us to a better place. From that I would say without any doubt he is really, really deeply loved. For him to get us to this level he has earned our trust.”

How Young Medical Students Transformed Medical Treatment

Partners in Health played a pivotal role in the transformation here. The organization began when three young American medical students were volunteering in Haiti. Paul Farmer, Ophelia Dahl and Jim Kim, (the future World Bank president) realized there were serious shortfalls with the way traditional aid was delivering medical support to people in poor settings.

Working with multi-drug resistant tuberculosis and HIV patients in Haiti and Peru, they understood that traditional aid programs ignored how poverty was preventing patients from carrying through with treatment, if they received it at all. Issues as small as a lack of money for food or transport to a clinic could block people from treatment. As Partners in Health saw it, international aid efforts, conceived in Western capitals, had no understanding of the realities on the ground.

The team trained people from local communities — often HIV patients themselves. Those health care workers provided food, counseling, transport and other needs that had prevented patients from receiving treatment. Their pilot projects saw dramatic results. Almost all the HIV patients survived.

[Commentary: Collaboration Vital to Improving Treatment of Childhood Cancer]

Some of the biggest names in public health initially questioned PIH’s results. They claimed people in poor countries couldn’t be trusted to deliver the anti-retroviral drugs. It was a stand that struck many, including then-Rwandan Heath Minister Dr. Agnes Binagwaho, as racist.

“This debate, ‘because they are from a poor country they should not have access to treatment’ make me furious,” Dr. Binagwaho says in an upcoming film, “Bending The Arc.”

“Who are they to tell us that when we have managed to mobilize? Who are they to say this is too good for our people?”

By 2002 as AIDS was engulfing poor nations, PIH’s success in Haiti was drawing attention, including from then-U.N. Secretary General Kofi Annan. The U.N. chief called for a Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria and in January 2003, to the surprise of many, then U.S. President George W. Bush joined the cause. The fund would eventually provide $10 billion a year to fighting the diseases.

In 2005 Minister Binagwaho extended an offer to PIH: Come and apply your method to an entire country.

Innovation Mixes with Pragmatism to Boost Outcomes

Rwanda had already begun some revolutionary reforms in health care.

In 2001 the country introduced Mutuelles de Sante, a community-based health insurance plan that was free for the poorest like Fabrice and his family and with rates up to about $8 a year for wealthier people. Rwanda has now far surpassed every sub-Saharan African country to deliver the highest health insurance enrollment. An estimated 90% of Rwandans are now enrolled in a health insurance plan. Through the scheme, the government pays for half of Rwanda’s health care system.

Partners in Health and the Health Ministry began a major effort to understand all the challenges Rwanda’s poorest faced in accessing health care. They deployed an army of 45,000 community-based health workers across the country — three in each village — to communicate health messages and connect people to the services. Other international aid agencies, used to dictating to governments how things would go, were told to join the new approach or leave.

Cecile made the equivalent of $50 a month in her job working 72 hours a week. There was no way she could afford the transport to the hospital to see Fabrice, let alone the chemotherapy drugs. But hospital staff assured her the treatment, transportation, food and accommodation would cost her nothing. Then they put mother and son on a bus for a three-hour ride north.

A thud signals the arrival of an emergency blood shipment at the Butaro Cancer Centre of Excellence. A drone drops the delivery and whizzes off as a staff member picks up the small box and heads to the operating room. Rwanda was the first country in the world to deploy drones to deliver medical supplies. A blood delivery that used to take four hours by car now takes 15 minutes.

Innovative thinking has been key to the reforms here.

The Butaro Center opened in 2012 to address the growing need for cancer care. Led by the Ministry of Health and Partners in Health, it also brought together three Boston-area institutions: the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard University. The initial challenges were daunting — there were no Rwandan oncologists or pathologists, and equipment and drugs were scarce. So health officials took a practical approach: deliver the best cancer treatment they could to the most patients. That meant practicing some cold calculus: they only treated the most prevalent and easy to treat cancers.

Three-year-old Fabrice had a cancer known as Wilms’ tumor, or nephroblastoma, a malignancy that starts in one, or rarely, both kidneys. It is most often found in children about 3 to 4 years old. Fabrice was treated with a relatively straightforward protocol of chemotherapy over six months. The hospital had already sourced a reliable and affordable supply of the drugs from an Indian pharmaceutical company and treatment began quickly. He and his mother were given transport and accommodation at the hospital.

During periods when he went home, a social support team provided Fabrice with the high-calorie food he needed to keep his white blood cell count high during the treatment. They provided school fees, and a uniform for Fabrice and school materials for his sister. The total cost for Fabrice’s treatment and support exceeded $2,000, none of which the family had to pay.

Cecile smiles when she remembers the day doctors told her Fabrice was cancer free.

“I could see with my own eyes that he was OK,” Cecile says. “I was so grateful I wanted to hug the doctor.”

Progress, With More Work Ahead

Fabrice has now been cancer free for six years. He loves to play soccer and his best school subject is math. He does not remember his brush with cancer but at his recent yearly check-up his doctor, Dr. Cyprien Shyirambere, explained the treatment. Fabrice was moved.

“I want to be a doctor when I grow up,” he says, “so I can help other sick people like me.”

For Shyirambere, Fabrice is validation of their approach.

“When we started this cancer center people were saying that we would do harm, to treat cancer you need all the resources that are available in high-income countries,” says Shyirambere, who is the oncology director with Partners In Health and its local partner, Inshuti Mu Buzima. “But a child like Fabrice shows it is possible to treat cancer in a country like Rwanda if you have a strong health system, if you have access to basic chemotherapy, a dedicated team of doctors and nurses and you have protocols and a committed government.”

Still, much more work lies ahead. Shyirambere estimates kids treated here for leukemia, for example, have a 40% chance of survival compared with 90% in wealthy countries. But they’re making steady progress. Health care workers in the referral chain are recognizing cancer earlier. Pathologists are now being trained in-country. Four additional hospitals have the capacity to diagnose many cancers. Another big step came with the arrival of radiation machines in two hospitals in Kigali.

Rwanda has moved beyond the mechanisms designed to help them through the first stage in health care development such as the Global Fund. It now needs help to access newer, more-effective cancer drugs and equipment that are saving lives in rich countries. It needs more trained oncologists and pathologists. Many here say it’s time for a global fund for cancer.

Other African countries have invited PIH to try to replicate the success in Rwanda. Liberia is one of them. During the 2014-15 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, which highlighted the tremendous weaknesses in Liberia’s health care system, then-President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf invited PIH to come to the country.

[Commentary: International Effort Growing to Treat Children With Cancer]

But Rwanda’s success depended on more than just the will of the president. It required government-wide support and deep competence across the system to change behavior and inspire a commitment to put the poor first. It also needed a lot of coordinated aid. Without that holistic formula and aid money, delivering the same results has been challenging.

Dr. Mukherjee, chief medical officer for PIH, says it’s time for rich countries to make massive investments in building health care systems in the global South rather than tackling individual diseases as they do now.

“These problems are long-term problems that we need to solve together with international solidarity that’s lasting,” Mukherjee says.

Without that game changing commitment, Mukherjee says, “We’re never going to fight the racism and ‘otherism’ that really promotes this acceptance of profound inequality between rich countries and the global South.”

This story has been supported by the Solutions Journalism Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rigorous and compelling reporting about responses to social problems, http://solutionsjournalism.org.

