Pros, Cons of Investing in Growth ETFs 

Growth stocks are typically expected to grow faster compared to the overall stock market. But these stocks are usually subject to additional volatility.

Experts say growth exchange traded funds generally include stocks that have relatively high price momentum; earnings per share growth, which gives a good picture on how the company as grown in profitability; and sales per share growth, which is the portion of a company’s revenue that is allocated to each share .

A growth stock is a company that is looking to grow rapidly and offers a very specific product or service, says Rick Swope, vice president of investor education at E-Trade.

Here are a few pros and cons of investing in growth ETFs, which contain a basket of growth stocks:

— Growth ETFs can generate higher returns.

— Value funds perform better with declining interest rates.

— Growth ETFs tend to be more volatile.

Growth ETFs May Generate High Returns

Growth ETFs typically invest in companies that are projected to have above-average growth rates relative to their counterparts, says Evan Kulak, co-founder of Polaris Portfolios.

“The pros of growth ETFs is that they can provide an investor with access to stocks that can result in significant and in some cases exponential returns,” he says. “Growth ETFs can be an excellent complement to a core index fund or value ETF by enhancing the portfolio’s risk and return.”

Differing from a growth fund, a value fund seeks to invest in stocks that are deemed to be undervalued in price. A core fund such as a growth index fund can give diversification, providing broad exposure to the U.S. equity market.

Investors in growth securities look for stocks that are on the upward trend and opt for them because of the further upside potential of those securities, says Stuart Michelson, a finance professor at Stetson University. On the flip side, value ETFs primarily invest in stocks that are considered undervalued, with typically low price-to-earnings ratios, commonly referred to as P/E ratios.

“Growth investors screen for stocks that are anticipated to grow faster with respect to the stock market as a whole,” he says.

The main investment objective to buy growth ETFs is to participate in the positive momentum of well-performing stocks while the main reason to add value ETFs is to get a good deal, says Jodie Gunzberg, chief investment strategist at Graystone Consulting, a Morgan Stanley business.

“The risk in growth stocks is that investors pay too much for the upside potential or in other words, most of the upside was already realized, so there are no more significant gains,” she says. “While the risk in value investing is to realize whether you have a true bargain or if there is a legitimate reason for the low-priced stock that may not recover.”

Value Funds Perform With Declining Interest Rates

Value stocks and ETFs performed better than growth stocks over the past seven declining interest rate environments, says Derek Horstmeyer, an assistant professor at George Mason University School of Business.

“Value stocks and ETFs do better over decreasing rate environments because when rates are going down it is usually a sign there is something wrong with our economy,” he says. “It’s also when growth stocks are getting hurt the most.”

The majority of market participants expect the Federal Reserve to lower rates by another quarter percentage point. The Fed lowered the interest rate by a quarter percentage point in July, which marked the first reduction in a decade.

“It is really important to consider how growth versus value ETFs perform over a decreasing rate environment,” Horstmeyer says.

Focusing on the direction of interest rates may not provide the full picture, Gunzberg says.

Falling rates can also be beneficial for growth companies since they tend to borrow money to pursue technology and other ways to achieve growth. The catch is that it depends on the reason why rates were cut, whether they were cut as much as expected and where the level of rates is sitting to understand more of the impact, she says.

“Since rates are already low, falling rates may not help much,” Gunzberg says. “Other factors like trade tensions, and if the dollar drops, are likely to impact growth more now than falling rates.”

Growth ETFs Can Be Volatile

These ETFs seek to generate above-average returns by purchasing stocks in fast-growing companies that can sustain their growth rate to deliver higher than market returns, Kulak says.

“Growth ETFs are often more volatile than their value ETF counterparts,” he says. “The historic high volatility may be too much for many retail investors to stomach, especially in a down market.”

Growth stocks typically do not yield dividends since profits are reinvested into the company. For that reason, growth ETFs may not be suitable for investors who seek steady returns such as retirees and people who shy away from volatile returns.

Growth ETFs have much lower dividend yields. The S&P 500 Pure Growth (ticker: SPXPG) has a dividend yield of 1.1% versus the 2.8% dividend yield of the S&P 500 Pure Value (SPXPV). These types of assets also experience higher volatility with the risk that companies may run out of positive momentum.

Investors who are aiming for more conservative long-term growth and less volatility seek out value ETFs, Michelson says. Value stocks tend to generate more cash flow, which may result in higher dividend yields.

“The higher dividends result in a more predictable cash flow stream which includes a higher proportion of total returns,” he says. “Growth ETFs tend to do better during bull markets and not nearly as well during bear markets.”

To diversify an equity portfolio and minimize risk, an investor should consider 30% in growth ETFs, 30% in value ETFs along with 40% in broad market index ETFs such as in the S&P 500, Michelson says. Within both growth and value stocks, an investor should consider small cap versus large cap. The large cap value ETF, in general, will be less volatile and less risky compared with small cap ETFs, he adds.

One growth ETF to consider is iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF ( MTUM), with a 15.5% five-year annualized return and a 0.15% expense ratio, which means for every $10,000 invested annually, the investor pays $15 in fees. Other funds include Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF ( PWB), with 13.7% five-year annualized return and a 0.57% expense ratio and SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF ( SYG), with a 12.2% five-year annualized return and a 0.61% expense ratio.

Investors should be slightly more weighted toward value stocks to capture that premium for longer investment periods, Gunzberg says. During shorter periods, investors can tactically add more to value or growth ETFs.

“Now is a time when it seems we are in the late-cycle that typically favors value, so overweighting value equities makes sense,” she says.

