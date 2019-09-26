Pennsylvania College Road Trip: Pitt

Located just north of the Monongahela River and next to Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Pittsburgh puts students just…

Located just north of the Monongahela River and next to Carnegie Mellon University, the University of Pittsburgh puts students just a few miles from the city’s downtown attractions. Just off campus is Schenley Park, a 456-acre green space with a skating rink, golf course, trails and more, providing a nearby dose of nature.

“I like having my city life, but sometimes I need time to disconnect,” says Adwait Shukla, a winter 2019 finance and marketing grad from North Potomac, Maryland.

Near the center of Pitt’s 140-acre campus is the Cathedral of Learning, a 42-story Gothic tower that was built nearly 100 years ago. Today, it’s an academic hub of classrooms, library stacks, study spaces and 30 nationality rooms, each decorated to represent a culture that has had an influence on the city’s growth.

With more than 18,400 undergraduates and 9,000 grad students, many say that Pitt is the perfect size — not too big, not too small. “I feel like I’m connected to every student by just a few degrees,” says senior biological sciences major Luke Persin, who’s from Greensburg, about 30 miles from Pitt.

Some 43% of undergrads live on campus.

To get connected even further, Persin, who is pursuing the premed track, joined the Health Sciences Living Learning Community, one of more than a dozen housing setups where undergrads live with peers with similar interests and engage in specialized programming.

Persin chose Pitt for its opportunities in medicine and the health sciences, including an affiliation with the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center that puts students close to volunteer opportunities and cutting-edge medical research.

First-years in the Kenneth P. Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences, one of five undergraduate schools, can get started with research in their second semester through the First Experiences in Research program, where they pair with a faculty member and learn the fundamentals of academic inquiry in any discipline.

Fiona Eichinger, a 2019 grad in international and area studies and biological sciences from West Chester, Pennsylvania, was linked up with an anthropology professor to help translate and code field notes. Later, she received two fellowships, each with $1,000 in support, through Pitt’s honors college to pursue her own research on refugee resettlement in Pittsburgh, Germany and Spain.

Pitt offers more than 100 academic programs, including recently added computational biology and big data analytics. Although there are some large lectures, especially in foundational courses, about 80% of classes enroll fewer than 50 students.

Among the 600-plus campus organizations, students say that coed service and professional fraternities focused on business or engineering, for example, can be a popular way to network with others in your major or discipline.

Social fraternities and sororities attract 10% of the student body. The Panthers compete in 19 NCAA Division I sports, a point of pride for many. “I absolutely love the camaraderie,” Shukla says of cheering on the Panthers.

There’s also plenty to do in and around the city. Through PITT ARTS, undergrads receive free access to cultural events like the symphony, concerts, galleries and local museums. A quick bus ride gets students to the Strip District for authentic Pittsburgh cuisine or to the South Side for restaurants and shopping.

Through Pitt’s Outside the Classroom Curriculum, anyone can participate in hands-on experiences, leadership development, global awareness events and wellness programs. The Career Center guarantees an internship or other experiential opportunity to those who complete an internship prep program, with students landing positions at local employers like the Pittsburgh Penguins, Google and U.S. Steel.

