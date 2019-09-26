Pennsylvania College Road Trip: Penn State

Pennsylvania State University–University Park is one of the biggest institutions in the country, with some 39,300 undergraduates on a 7,900-acre…

Pennsylvania State University–University Park is one of the biggest institutions in the country, with some 39,300 undergraduates on a 7,900-acre campus.

It can be overwhelming at first, but there seems to be a widely shared “desire to get to know everyone around you,” says Greg Gavazzi, a senior chemical engineering major from Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. “While it’s a big school, it definitely gives you many opportunities for those smaller, more personal connections.”

For instance, everyone starts by choosing a first-year seminar. These classes are capped at 20 undergrads to help ease the transition to college and balance any large intro lectures.

The seminars can “open doors” to all Penn State has to offer, says Shannon McClain, a 2019 grad from Warren, Ohio. She chose a seminar related to her advertising and public relations major and built a strong relationship with her professor, often visiting him during office hours and seeking out advice on internships and the industry.

Overall, 85% of first-year classes enroll 50 or fewer students, but larger lecture classes can be common early on. Those typically get broken down into smaller recitation periods of about 35, led by a teaching assistant.

There are a number of other resources to help people get acquainted, such as the Student Engagement Network, through which undergrads can get connected with internships, research, study abroad, clubs or community leadership positions. The Student Minority Advisory and Recruitment Team focuses on bringing more underrepresented individuals to campus and helping undergrads of color build a sense of belonging.

About a third of students are from overseas or represent a race or ethnicity other than white.

Atlanta native James Dowdy, an economics major who will graduate in December, joined SMART in his first year, and he says that the diverse peers he met through the group and in his residence hall helped give Penn State the “family feel” he needed attending a school far from home. Students say that joining one of the 1,000 or so clubs and organizations can quickly make the place feel smaller.

While more than half of undergrads come from Pennsylvania, the student body draws from all 50 states and 130 countries. School spirit is a common bond for many. “I love the sense of pride,” says Chloe Sokol, a junior political science major from Overland Park, Kansas, who grew up in “a Penn State family,” as she puts it.

Beaver Stadium brings together more than 107,000 football fans on fall Saturdays to cheer on the Nittany Lions, one of 31 varsity sports teams that compete in the Big Ten Conference. In addition to club and intramural sports teams, arts groups and multicultural organizations, about 1 in 6 students joins one of Penn State’s 70 fraternities and sororities.

Despite all there is to do, “it’s amazing how quickly things overlap,” says McClain, who was a tour guide and an active member of THON, a 46-hour “no sleeping, no sitting” dance marathon and yearlong fundraising effort benefiting families affected by childhood cancer at Penn State Children’s Hospital. Some 16,500 student volunteers participate each year.

Undergrads can choose from more than 275 majors across about a dozen colleges. The university also makes available a range of academic advising resources, career fairs, study abroad programs and the Lion LaunchPad for budding entrepreneurs.

Penn State’s campus features a blend of modern and historic buildings, as well as popular sights like the iconic bell tower clock at Old Main — one of the earliest structures — and an oft-photographed Nittany Lion Shrine sculpture. A few steps away is State College, a busy college town full of restaurants, coffee shops and bars. Because of its location at the base of Mount Nittany, the State College area is also known as “Happy Valley” and is close to hiking and skiing destinations.

Penn State has 19 other campuses across Pennsylvania.

