Pennsylvania College Road Trip: CMU

In 1900, Pittsburgh steel giant and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie donated money to start the Carnegie Institute of Technology. In 1967,…

In 1900, Pittsburgh steel giant and philanthropist Andrew Carnegie donated money to start the Carnegie Institute of Technology. In 1967, Carnegie Tech merged with the Mellon Institute of Industrial Research –founded by industrial technology investor Andrew W. Mellon — to create Carnegie Mellon University.

Today, CMU offers 80 majors and is home to more than 100 research centers in fields including cybersecurity, economic development and energy. Renowned for engineering, it also offers competitive programs in architecture, art, design and drama. Students can even fuse the arts and tech, or other disciplines, through the university’s Integrative Design, Arts and Technology program, known as IDeATe.

Junior David Perry, from New York City, is pursuing a self-defined degree connected to IDeATe that combines mechanical engineering, design, and materials and craft. His work was part of an annual campuswide fashion show focused on infusing technology and complex materials with fashion.

[Read: How International Students Can Create U.S. College Majors.]

CMU’s roughly 6,700 undergraduates are serious about academics, but students say it’s not a competitive place. “One thing that runs through our entire campus is passion,” says Tess Chan, a senior from New York City majoring in electrical and computer engineering.

That attitude often extends beyond the classroom to extracurricular activities –there are more than 300 clubs — and campus traditions. For instance, for “Booth” and “Buggy” at Spring Carnival, students spend countless hours prepping a booth (a themed fun house) or a buggy (a racing vehicle with a student inside).

Nearly 1 in 5 undergrads joins a fraternity or sorority, and the Tartans field 19 NCAA Division III sports teams.

[Read: What to Ask Before Joining Greek Life.]

CMU’s 148-acre campus is 5 miles from downtown in the city’s Oakland neighborhood. The University of Pittsburgh is next door, and undergraduates are just a quick walk from the spacious Schenley Park, shops, restaurants and the Carnegie Museums of Art and Natural History.

Students can visit or get connected for learning or internship opportunities with Pittsburgh destinations like the Andy Warhol Museum — the pop artist was an alum of Carnegie Tech — or the headquarters of PNC Financial Services Group.

About two-thirds of classes enroll fewer than 20 students, so getting to know and work closely with faculty is possible for those who make the effort.

Sung Jun Hong, a senior electrical and computer engineering major from Mumbai, India, knocked on a professor’s door during his sophomore year to ask about research opportunities and got connected with a project in computer architecture. The Undergraduate Research Office offers individual and group research grants and summer fellowships of $3,500 for full-time work.

[Read Why Undergraduate Research Matters in College.]

Each of the university’s six undergraduate schools — humanities, science, fine arts, engineering, business and computer science — has its own set of core and major requirements, and some have first-year seminars or special programming. CMU also enrolls about 7,600 grad students.

Faculty tend to create challenging classes, says Nandini Radhakrishnan, a 2019 business and statistics grad from Centreville, Virginia, who is pursuing a master’s degree at CMU. In her “Business Technology for Consulting” class, for example, groups explored upgrading campus ID door locks to a biometric system that would read fingerprints.

“At each iteration, we met with our professor, who challenged us to go a step further,” says Radhakrishnan, who was also an academic coach, mentoring her peers to help them achieve success.

More From the Pennsylvania College Road Trip:

— Bucknell University

— Pennsylvania State University–University Park

— University of Pittsburgh

More from U.S. News

How Studying Business, Engineering in College Can Lead to Jobs

How Colleges Help Students Gear Up for Jobs

How Colleges Choose Which Students to Admit

Pennsylvania College Road Trip: CMU originally appeared on usnews.com