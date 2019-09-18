Nigeria Slowly Improving Its Health Care System

ABUJA, Nigeria — For years, Nigeria’s health care network has been rated among the worst in the world: a 2018…

ABUJA, Nigeria — For years, Nigeria’s health care network has been rated among the worst in the world: a 2018 study in the Lancet of global health care access and quality ranked Nigeria 142nd out of 195 countries.

But recent improvements to the health care infrastructure in the fight to end polio, including a decentralized disease control network and improved vaccine storage, mean the country is not only on the brink of eliminating this debilitating illness but also better equipped to fight other deadly diseases such as measles and Ebola.

“The polio system improved the logistic and material system, both from the national to the state to the local government, up to the last man,” says Ngozi Nwosu, national coordinator for the polio transition planning committee of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

Among the systems now in place are a series of Emergency Operation Centers (EOCs) across the country — centralized offices made up of health experts from different aid agencies and government health workers.

While they are overseen by a national EOC in Abuja, offices in each state are responsible for coordinating immunization programs and collecting data at a local level, meaning they can quickly respond to disease outbreaks without waiting for a federal response.

“For each state there were … a group of trained health workers that were also available to deal with issues as they arose,” Nwosu says. “So that the issue of bureaucracy, writing letters, coming to Abuja, it was just overturned.”

The first EOCs were established in 2012 with funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Two years later, the EOC system faced arguably its biggest test to date: in July 2014, as a massive Ebola outbreak spread across West Africa. Nigeria reported its first case in Lagos — the patient and seven others died from the disease.

But within three months, the country had largely contained the disease, in what the WHO called “a piece of world-class epidemiological detective work.” Health experts say the systems put in place by polio eradication efforts, particularly its decentralized, rapid-response structure, was crucial.

“When we had Ebola in Nigeria, it was these polio (EOCs) that helped respond,” says Omotayo Bolu, immunization director at the Center for Disease Control in Nigeria. “Polio has been in emergency mode for so many years … they know what to say, what to do, where to look, how to arrange the teams.”

The polio program has also helped improve vaccine storage: According to the CDC, vaccines need to be stored at an average temperature of 40F (5C) to be effective.

Maintaining this temperature can be a challenge in underdeveloped communities like Kano, in the country’s north. But thanks to funding for polio eradication, the city’s cold storage space tripled last year.

“We didn’t have the capacity to store vaccines,” says Sharif Yahaya Musa, immunization officer at the Kano EOC. “Now we can keep all the vaccines, even the new vaccines. The structures we have for polio we use for other diseases, in data, in vaccines, in whatever.”

Despite these major advances, however, challenges remain.

Although wild polio appears on the verge of defeat, health workers are now facing a surge in cases of what is known as vaccine-derived polio. Most of Nigeria has been using a cost-effective polio vaccine delivered orally, which uses a weakened form of the live virus, instead of the injectable vaccine which contains a killed version but is more expensive and difficult to administer.

In rare cases, the virus from the oral vaccine can mutate in the environment, and infect people where immunization rates are low, a considerable risk in a country where health care remains stymied: while there haven’t been any wild polio cases since 2016, there have been at least 23 cases of vaccine-derived polio as of July this year.

This strain of the disease is much less virulent, according to health experts: while one in 200 people infected with the wild virus are likely to become paralyzed, with the vaccine-derived version, that rate is 1 in nearly 3 million.

“If you ask me from a global polio standpoint, as an eradicator, I’m not really concerned with (vaccine-derived polio),” says Anis Siddique, UNICEF’s polio chief in Nigeria. “But as a public health (issue), as a caregiver to children, I am very concerned.”

Reporting for this story was supported by a press fellowship from the U.N. Foundation.

