Natural Treatments for Depression: Options and Effectiveness

Everyone feels a little down in the dumps from time to time. It’s only natural. But if you’re feeling “blue” more frequently or for longer periods than usual, you might be dealing with depression.

The American Psychiatric Association describes depression as “a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how you feel, the way you think and how you act.” And the Mayo Clinic notes that “depression ranges in seriousness from mild, temporary episodes of sadness to severe, persistent depression.”

Clinical depression is more severe and is also known as major depressive disorder. People with clinical depression typically experience feelings of sadness, weepiness, hopelessness, anger, irritability or frustration disproportionate to the trigger. Other symptoms of depression may include:

— Anxiety.

— Loss of interest in things that formerly brought pleasure.

— A lack of motivation to do much of anything.

— Extreme tiredness and lack of energy.

— Sleep disturbances, such as insomnia or sleeping too much.

— Changes in appetite or weight.

— Thoughts of suicide.

— Unexplained aches and pains throughout the body.

A least five of these feelings must be present for two weeks or more before a diagnosis of depression can be made.

Depression and anxiety are the most common mental health concerns in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that “in general, about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. Depression affects about 16 million American adults every year. Anyone can get depressed, and depression can happen at any age and in any type of people.”

Although it’s extremely common, not all cases of depression are created equal, and for those who are dealing with a less severe case, natural treatments may be enough to resolve symptoms and set you back on an even keel. “There are a number of things that could be sufficient to treat the depression and perhaps would minimize the other treatments, such as formal psychotherapy or medication,” says Mary Fristad, a clinical child psychologist with the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Natural treatments for depression include:

— Sleep.

— Nutrition.

— Exercise.

— Getting outside.

— Helping others.

— Cultivating relationships and socializing.

— Journaling.

— Practicing gratitude.

— Mindfulness and meditation.

— Setting goals.

— Therapy.

Sleep

There are a lot of things you can do naturally to help elevate your mood, “starting with sleep,” Fristad says. “Sleep is very important. Getting enough sleep and not oversleeping for people who are prone to oversleeping and getting in a really regular sleep habit, it’s a really great thing to do.” Managing your sleep cycle helps keep your energy levels stable and helps your mind work though the stressors of the day while you dream.

Sleeping on a regular routine is paramount for reducing feelings of depression, agrees Dr. Danica M. Vargo, a psychiatrist in the behavioral health department of ProHEALTH Care in New York. “The important thing is to go to bed and wake up at the same time every day. Avoid napping. Avoid distractions,” she says. And leave your phone in the other room. “Screen time disrupts sleep at night, so it’s important to turn off your computer, television and phone 30 minutes before bedtime.” This will help you have more restorative sleep.

Nutrition

“Another issue that’s really important is nutrition,” Fristad says. “We have reasonable data to show that increasing what we call healthy foods — so unprocessed foods like fresh fruits and vegetables and whole grains — and minimizing processed foods such as sweets and excessive carbohydrates is good for mental health.”

She adds that some people “also benefit from supplements. There are several kinds of supplements that are useful, including o mega-3 fatty acids.” These are compounds found in wild, fatty fish, including salmon and sardines. Fristad recommends eating “at least a couple servings per week, and you might not need a supplement.” If you do choose to supplement with omega-3 fatty acids, look for the terms EPA and DHA on the bottle, as these are the specific compounds that seem to help ease depression. As to how much to take, that’s a little less defined, Fristad says. “We don’t have really good science around the best dose, but probably 1 to 2 grams daily is a reasonable dose.”

A broad-spectrum nutritional supplement can also help support you when you’re feeling depressed, Fristad says. “There’s some data indicating that a broad spectrum nutrient supplement that contains minerals and vitamins has some mood regulatory properties.” She says some people get a big benefit from over-the-counter broad spectrum vitamin supplements.

However, Vargo cautions that when using supplements, “make sure you’re doing that in conjunction with a doctor. Some can have real side effects and interact with other medications,” so be sure you’ve talked over everything you’re thinking about taking with your health care provider before you start taking them. Some supplements, including St. John’s Wort, an herbal remedy that’s sometimes used to treat depression, or SAMe, a dietary supplement used for many diseases, can be very powerful. These supplements should not be used in combination with medications to treat depression, and you should always talk with your doctor before starting any new supplement or medication.

“The important thing is to meet nutritional needs and eat regularly,” Vargo says. Depression disrupts appetite, so it’s important to eat at regular intervals to avoid a drop in blood sugar levels, which can set you up for mood swings.” Eating healthy food at regular intervals helps you keep stable energy levels all day long, which can help combat depression’s tendency to make you feel low and tired.

Exercise

One of the very best ways you can naturally treat depression is by exercising. “There’s no exercise that’s best, it’s just important to get moving,” Vargo says. Any kind of movement or physical activity can work. The key is that it’s something you enjoy doing and something that you can engage in regularly. Whether that’s taking a walk, going for a run, gardening, swimming, taking an aerobics class, riding a stationary bike, practicing yoga or any of the thousands of other activities that people enjoy — just get moving.

“Exercise is a good antidepressant,” Fristad says, because it actually triggers the release of feel-good chemicals in the brain that act as a natural boost to mood.

Exercise’s ability to elevate mood “speaks to the mind-body connection. We also know that it really boosts chemicals in the brain that make us feel better,” Vargo says. And it doesn’t have to be marathon training, she adds. “I tell patients to aim for 30 minutes a day, five days a week.” That little bit of physical activity can offer a boost, particularly if you’re not already exercising on a regular schedule.

Getting Outside

Fristad says that while any kind of exercise is great, taking your exercise outside is even better. If you can exercise in nature by taking a walk or a run outside, that offers an added boost in mood that we get from just being in nature. Harvard Health reports that while the exact mechanism isn’t fully understood, a 2105 study that compared the brain activity of healthy people after they walked for 90 minutes in either a natural setting or an urban one “found that those who did a nature walk had lower activity in the prefrontal cortex, a brain region that is active during rumination — defined as repetitive thoughts that focus on negative emotions.” It’s believed that this reduced activity in the prefrontal cortex means negative emotions are quelled, which may have positive benefits for depression.

Helping Others

Sometimes the best way to make yourself feel better is to help someone else. Volunteer at a local nonprofit. Help a friend. Tutor an underprivileged student. All of these activities take your attention away from your own inner world and focus your energy on someone else’s needs. For some people, this is enough to shake them out of their funk and help them feel better about their own situation.

Cultivating Relationships and Socializing

When you’re depressed, you often eschew social contact. But in doing so, you’re cutting yourself off from one of your greatest support options. “Cultivate relationships that matter to you,” she says. Those valued friends and family can help you feel better when you’re down and help put life into perspective for you.

Journaling

Writing down what you’re thinking and feeling “can be helpful for clarifying the jumbled-up thoughts and feelings in your head. Not everyone likes to do that,” Fristad says, “but it’s very useful for some people.” Moving your thoughts onto paper lets you put order to them and reread them in an organized way that may help you gain some perspective that is difficult to attain when they’re all just swirling around in your mind.

Practicing Gratitude

Something as simple as practicing gratitude every day can offer a mood boost, Fristad says. “Think of something that you’re grateful for when you wake up in the morning and when you go to bed at night,” she says, and this can help you gain perspective on your situation and find the good in every day, rather than focusing on what’s wrong or the negative feelings you’re carrying around.

Prayer, Meditation or Mindfulness and Yoga

” Meditation or prayer can be very calming or centering,” Fristad says. These activities represent an “excellent habit for people to get into. They can do that within a faith tradition, or they can do it from a mindfulness perspective.”

Vargo adds that in depression, “the mind kind of takes flight. Mindfulness is the practice of being aware of the thoughts and feelings in that moment and acknowledging them.” This awareness can reduce stress and help you integrate and process intrusive or negative thoughts in a way that makes them less distressing.

Mindfulness is an integral component of yoga, which is another excellent way to combat depression. Yoga is a practice of stretching and breathing exercises that helps center the mind. It joins the benefits of exercise with those of mindfulness and meditation, making yoga ideally suited for helping alleviate symptoms of depression.

Making a Schedule

When you’re depressed, it can be hard to motivate yourself to do much of anything, but Fristad says making a schedule and forcing yourself to do “one or two things every day” can help. “Get out of your house or work setting and do something to get out of your rut.”

Vargo adds that “depression can really take away your usual routine. It’s important to get back into a routine,” and this means sticking to your exercise schedule, following a healthy eating plan and sleeping on a regular schedule.

If you feel yourself slipping, it’s important to act sooner rather than later, Fristad says. “Don’t wait to feel ready to do these things. When you’re depressed, you’re not going to feel ready. The disease robs you of your motivation and your energy,” she says. So sometimes you just have to force yourself out there and into action.

Setting Goals

Vargo also tells patients to “set goals for themselves. We start small with something they can accomplish. And when they achieve it, they give themselves credit for accomplishing that small goal. And then they can add more complex goals as they start feeling better.”

Therapy

“A really important natural treatment is therapy. That gives people a place where they can express how they feel and explore the factors that are contributing to the depression. They can also learn strategies and coping skills” for dealing with depression in a healthy way, she says.

Natural Treatments Aren’t Always Enough, and That’s OK

Fristad says that while natural treatments are often the first line of defense and can be enormously helpful, they aren’t always enough. And for those who need a little more assistance, “we don’t want people to feel like a failure if they didn’t naturally manage” to make themselves feel better. “I just never want someone to feel that they’re inadequate if they seek treatment.” Rather, knowing that there are lifestyle changes you can make and things you can do to improve your situation should “make you feel empowered” that you can exert some changes to your own mental health, Fristad says.

If you’ve been feeling down for more than two weeks or so, Fristad says it’s high time to reach out for help. “If you’ve been doing all these things and are still finding that your mood is interfering with your core relationships at home or at work or school, or if the mood is getting in the way of your life, then seek treatment.” It’s never an admission of defeat to reach out for help. Rather, it’s a means of getting back on track as quickly as possible before depression robs you of more.

Vargo agrees that seeking help from a mental health practitioner is important. “Avoiding or delaying treatment can have serious health consequences.” And she urges people struggling with depression to not be afraid if their doctor recommends medications. “Some people avoid going to the doctor because they’re afraid they’ll be put on medication. They suffer alone in silence, but it’s important to look at depression as a medical illness like any other disease.”

Just as with other types of illnesses, depression can become deadly if it’s left untreated. Rather than suffer when there are effective interventions available, reach out for help.

