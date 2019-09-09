Muscle Recovery After Workouts

Researchers have spent years encouraging people to exercise regularly and vigorously. Now the big push is to get them to…

Researchers have spent years encouraging people to exercise regularly and vigorously. Now the big push is to get them to go at it gently — at least sometimes — and to take a break.

Why? It turns out that if you don’t allow your muscles to recover between workouts, you could actually be decreasing your fitness — or worse. In people who exercise moderately to vigorously, experts say, not giving the muscles sufficient downtime can cause overtraining, physical and mental fatigue (hello, burnout), difficulty sleeping, decreased immunity, mood swings and overuse injuries, such as stress fractures, muscle strains and joint pain. “We need to think of rest and recovery as an integral part of being fit and healthy, not just the time spent in the gym,” says Michele Olson, a senior clinical professor of sport science at Alabama’s Huntingdon College and a fellow of the American College of Sports Medicine.

[See: How Fit Are You? Consider These 6 Measures.]

Rebuilding required. Here’s some physiology 101: Exercise is a catabolic event, meaning it causes breakdown in the body. The protein filaments within your muscle fibers, which help you produce force, are torn as your stores of fuels, including glucose, are depleted. Immediately after a workout, the body goes through an alarm stage — a matter of hours or an entire day, depending on how long and intense the exercise session — during which it is in a kind of shock, and immune function is suppressed. Then comes the replenishment stage, when the body restores its fuels and mends muscle. Finally, during the compensation phase, rebuilding and progress happen, so you’re able to run a bit faster or lift a bit more the next time.

But here’s the hitch: If you keep working out without sufficient time to recover, you’ll never make it to the compensation phase.

Gyms are racing to help you avoid this fate, building in a range of recovery activities from stretching and foam rolling (which for not-quite-understood reasons seems to help loosen muscles and ease soreness) to very low-intensity exercise like an easy walk or cycle and educating members on the benefits of proper sleep. Equinox and other chains are now offering a whole category of recovery classes, with names like “Best Stretch Ever” and “MELT.” Equinox also offers sleep coaching, while Crunch Fitness has introduced a Relax & Recover program that includes hydromassage in a water-powered bed that, for example, can work out kinks in your calves.

And Mile High Run Club, a New York-based chain of running gyms, features a “Recovery Room” stocked with compression sleeves, which zip up heel-to-hip and, when plugged in, use air to compress and knead legs. According to a 2016 review of studies published in the journal Sports Medicine, the garments help with recovery by increasing circulation and reducing muscle swelling. There are even entire gyms devoted to — wait for it — recovery, among them Stretch*d, LYMBR, Stretch U and StretchLab, the last of which has some 50 locations in 17 states.

“Flexibility is really key to injury prevention,” argues Amanda Freeman, CEO and co-founder of Stretch*d. But “when you’re in a gym class, half the class is running out during the stretch portion, because they’d rather use the time to work out or to do something else.” Says David Reavy, a Chicago physical therapist: “Decreased range of motion means you’ll be more apt to compensate with other muscles, which leads to increased chance of injury.”

The trend toward going gentle, at least some of the time, is in part a reaction to the high-intensity exercise trend, which has people working out harder for spurts of time than they typically had before, Olson says. It’s also a trickle down from professional sports, where smart recovery has become the last frontier — after better coaching, training, nutrition and gear — for athletes to legally enhance their performance.

“When you said ‘recovery’ 10 years ago, people would think it was from drugs or alcohol,” says Gilad Jacobs, CEO of NormaTec, whose compression attachments are used by most of the country’s pro sports teams. (LeBron James was one of the earliest adopters.) “Five years ago, it was post-operation.” Now, he says, recovery means: “What can I do between my workouts actually to have gains?” The company’s biggest area of growth: hobbyist athletes wanting to “become the best version of themselves,” Jacobs explains.

[See: 11 Benefits of Strength Training That Have Nothing to Do With Muscle Size.]

“Active” recovery. There are a lot of expensive ways to recover — in part because people treat it as a luxury, like a manicure — but you don’t need to spend any money at all to benefit. All you need to do is slow down. That doesn’t mean you have to sit on the sofa for a day, though you can certainly do so if your muscles feel jellylike or are still sore. It does mean you should alternate hard workouts with easier ones, and sometimes very easy ones. Scientists call these easy workouts “active recovery,” and they work by facilitating continued blood flow to the muscles, says Lance Dalleck, an associate professor of exercise and sport science at Western Colorado University. This promotes greater oxygen delivery and removal of metabolic byproducts that slow down recovery.

In the lab, scientists use precise exercise intensities to define active recovery — typically a percentage of “ventilatory threshold,” the point at which breathing becomes hard and you feel like you can’t take in as much air as you need. But at home or in the gym, Dalleck suggests using Rate of Perceived Exertion, or RPE, to guide your recovery. If 1 is just barely noticeable effort and 10 is gasping for breath, you want to be a 2, he says. This standard obviously will mean different things to different people, depending on how much and how hard they normally exercise.

It’s tricky to be prescriptive about the specific amount of recovery you need — that’s largely dependent on how hard you work out and what type of training you’re doing, as well as how you feel. If you strength train, the American College of Sports Medicine recommends leaving 48 hours for recovery between workouts. If you do sweaty, breathless, high-intensity interval training, you’ll need at least a day off before doing it again.

A proper stretch. The American College of Sports Medicine recommends static stretching — moving a limb to its full range of motion but not to the point of pain — at least two to three days per week. Each stretch should be held for about 30 seconds. Stretching should not be done cold — it should be done either after a few minutes of active warmup (meaning your breathing has quickened) or at the end of a workout. This is a change from old recommendations; it’s been found that stretching before a warmup actually can reduce muscle strength and, in the case of running, speed. Sleep is, of course, essential to recovery; it’s when muscles rebuild. Sleep is also when growth hormone is naturally released, which improves recovery.

You can also nudge your muscles to bounce back faster (and work more efficiently) by using recovery props, the most popular of which is the foam roller, which can be found in most gyms or bought online for as little as $5. Many physical therapists and gyms say that rollers iron out the fascia, the connective tissue that stretches over and through the muscles. But scientists don’t think the foam roller is actually breaking down muscle adhesions — better known to you as sore points — and making the muscle more elastic. They think it’s more likely that the rolling acts as a neural inhibition, making something happen at the spinal cord and brain level.

[See: How to Get Your Fitness Groove Back.]

Mysterious mechanism. “We know foam rolling works, but it’s probably on much more of a global system than a local one,” says David Behm, a professor of human kinetics at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada, who has researched the subject. In a study, researchers rolled the opposite calf than the one with tender spots — and the pain went away. “We didn’t even touch the calf with the pain,” he says.

In previous studies, Behm and his fellow researchers found that after just two minutes of foam rolling the quadriceps, range of motion increased by 10 degrees (compared to less than 1 degree associated with doing nothing). In a separate study, they found that foam rolling performed twice on each muscle group for 60 seconds reduced muscle soreness for up to three days after exercise, increased the range of motion, and led to better performance in a vertical leap test.

Loosening up. You can foam-roll for five or 10 minutes before a workout — pro athletes foam roll every day — or you can do it on your off days as gentle recovery, Reavy says. He suggests focusing on the areas that are sore. If you’re short on time, the one key area to target is your hip flexors, muscles that get tight when we sit all day. When they tighten up, they shut down your abdominals, your glutes and your inner thighs, making you a prime candidate for back pain and also minimizing the effectiveness of your workout, because other muscles will have to compensate.

“One reason why people don’t get results from their workouts is because the right muscles can’t fire because they’re too tight,” Reavy says. “If you foam roll, you’re going to feel better, and you’re going to look better, because your workout will be more productive.”

More from U.S. News

How Fit Are You? Consider These 6 Measures

How to Get Your Fitness Groove Back

Please Don’t Fall for These Fitness Trends, Experts Beg

Muscle Recovery After Workouts originally appeared on usnews.com