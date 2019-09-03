Mistakes to Avoid on a Thank-You Email

Making the right last impression Sending a thank-you note after an interview is a polite way of showing appreciation for…

Making the right last impression

Sending a thank-you note after an interview is a polite way of showing appreciation for the opportunity and the time the hiring manager took out of their day to speak with you. Knowing how to write an appropriate thank-you note after an interview often comes down to avoiding specific key mistakes. Check out the eight biggest ways you can bomb your interview thank-you email and learn how to steer clear of them.

Using the wrong tone

Your thank-you letter for a job interview needs to stay as professional in tone as your actual interview performance — even if you’re sending a thank-you email after the interview rather than a more formal printed thank-you letter or card. Some candidates blow this opportunity by writing their thank-you email in an overly casual or familiar way, since email tends to lend itself to quicker communication. Don’t just dash off a breezy note or one-liner. Craft this communication carefully, with attention to making the same positive impression you did during your face-to-face meeting.

Apologizing for an interview mistake

You can’t stop thinking about the last answer you gave to a tricky interview question, and you feel tempted to mention it in your post-interview thank-you email. Don’t. It’s difficult to know for sure whether the hiring team thought you botched the answer or not — and by apologizing for a possible misstep, you only draw more attention to it.

Asking about salary and benefits

Even if you feel you have the job in the bag based on your stellar interview performance, if you haven’t been offered the position yet, then it’s not time to pry into salary and benefits — especially not in your thank-you note. The interview thank-you email has a specific purpose, which is to show respect for the hiring team while checking the box for proper interview protocol. Making the mistake of prematurely bringing up how much the job pays will brand you as a novice and may change the team’s mind about you.

Waiting too long to send one

Timing is everything when it comes to sending your thank-you note after an interview. If you wait more than a day or two to click “send,” you may risk missing the boat by neglecting this important rule on this piece of interview etiquette. The best time to send your thank-you letter for a job interview is within the first 24 hours following the interview. Hiring decisions can be made quickly, and you also don’t want to risk making a poor impression by being the last candidate to get your thank-you email through the door.

Begging for the job

It should go without saying, but appearing desperate in your thank-you email after an interview is a definite turnoff for employers. Begging for the interviewer to give you the job, or otherwise indicating how badly you need or want the job, will only backfire — so stifle the urge to do it.

Making spelling mistakes

A thank-you letter for a job interview is a key component of your job search and should be treated as such. Just as you would (hopefully) take the greatest care to avoid typos, grammatical mistakes and spelling errors in your cover letter and resume, so too should you thoroughly proofread your thank-you email to ensure it is flawless. If spelling isn’t your strong suit, then ask a friend or colleague you trust to review it for a second pair of eyes.

Sending a bribe

Delivering a gift to the hiring team along with your thank-you note after an interview may be seen as bribery. To avoid this ethics quagmire, don’t send anything in addition to the thank-you note. Even if you have the best of intentions, human resources and hiring managers may not view it that way, and you might end up disqualified from the candidate pool.

Not sending one at all

A fear of making a mistake with your thank-you note shouldn’t stop you from sending one. An interview thank-you email is a common courtesy to the employer, and it shows your true interest in the position and intent to win the job. Also, since a few candidates may think it’s unnecessary and neglect this step, you’ll stand out from the competition at the end of the interview process by sending a professional, well-written thank-you email.

