Lying on Your Resume: Consider This Advice Before Embellishing Your Career

Last month on Twitter, users of the hashtag #LiesOnMyResume shared interesting, sometimes entertaining stories about how they spruced up their career history and skills or job preferences when applying for jobs. One noteworthy example is a tweet confessing: “Said that I had bar experience. Didn’t tell them which side of the bar.” Close enough, right?

Have you ever considered lying about past job titles, skills, responsibilities, dates of employment, education and other details on your resume? You’re not alone. A survey by GoBankingRates found that millennials (ages 25 to 34) were five times more likely to lie on their resumes than baby boomers. And Gen Z employees (those under age 25) were most likely to consider lying.

And while it might sound funny as a joke on Twitter, career embellishments can come with consequences. A CareerBuilder survey found that more than 75% of hiring managers have caught lies on a resume. Getting caught in a lie during the hiring process will most likely eliminate you from the candidate pool. Worse, if you’re hired and your resume lie is found out later, you’ll likely be escorted out the door and bid good riddance. And having a termination under your belt for lying dims your prospects for future employment.

Before you start embellishing your resume, consider this advice:

Don’t be scared off by skills requirements. Employers are beginning to recognize that overloading job descriptions with too many required skills is intimidating and scaring off applicants. Some of this is being driven by digital processes that rely on keywords. Even if you’re intimidated by some of the detailed skills requirements, if you think you can do the job, you should apply for the job anyway. In reality, many of these skills can be learned once hired. On your application, share any skills you have that are related. Highlight your adaptability with examples from your past where you have learned or acquired new skills and successfully taken on new challenges.

Be honest about the degrees you have — as well as the ones you don’t have. Don’t ever claim you have a degree or credential that you, in fact, don’t have. It will be immediate grounds for your dismissal. And, even if you get your foot in the door, you could risk your career many years from now if it comes up when you’re in another role. There have been numerous cases of senior leaders and even some politicians forced to resign from a role simply because they lied about a degree many years ago when they were first applying for jobs.

The good news: In today’s highly competitive job market, many employers are dropping arbitrary degree requirements that keep them from great talent in this current labor market. According to a recent article in HR Dive, employers are putting greater emphasis on a combination of skills and behaviors — both performance-based skills like data analysis and problem-solving, as well as behavioral skills such as the ability and willingness to learn. Again, your best strategy is to share the specific reasons you have the skills and can do the job even if you don’t have the degree.

Be upfront about arrest and conviction records. This is another area that employers are beginning to rethink. While many states have passed “Ban the Box” initiatives to remove the check box asking about criminal history from employment applications, your past criminal record may still come up on a background check. Be prepared to discuss how you’ve changed, developed your skills and are prepared to take on a new role. It will also help to have a roster of references from your most recent employment or volunteer roles who can affirm your recent accomplishments and skills.

Don’t lie about prior work experiences or make up references. If you do, it’s extremely likely you’ll get caught. Recent research conducted by SkillSurvey shows that 94% of employers are conducting background screens for every hire and 82% are conducting reference checks on all or critical roles. Do submit legitimate professional references, and only those who have experience working with you. Of course, get their approval first, and discuss with them the roles you are applying for and what skills you’re planning to highlight in your application and eventual job interviews. Ask them to provide feedback on those areas in any reference check. It’s always best to communicate with them beforehand to be sure they’re willing to provide a reference, because prospective employers may infer that a non-response from a reference is negative.

Consider your long-term happiness. It was interesting to note how many #LiesOnMyResume tweets focused on soft skills, such as: “I get along with others … NOT!” Sure, it’s tempting to say you have a skill when you don’t in order to get the job. But before you do it, consider your own well-being. If you get a job that requires a “people person” when you are not, or if you say you work well under pressure when you don’t, you’re not likely to be happy in that job.

Lying on your resume will likely backfire for you professionally and personally. So choose to be honest and, if you’re short on the job’s required skills, show your prospective employer how you’ve risen to challenges and learned new skills in the past. In today’s competitive environment, agility and willingness to learn counts, and they are more attractive character traits to employers than degrees.

