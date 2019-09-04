Lebanon, Jordan Face Struggle to Treat Young Refugees With Cancer

BEIRUT — When 6-year-old Fatima al Abed was admitted to the hospital in early 2016 with a fever that turned…

BEIRUT — When 6-year-old Fatima al Abed was admitted to the hospital in early 2016 with a fever that turned out to be a symptom of leukemia, her family was already facing a host of other problems.

They had fled the war in Syria three years earlier, finding refuge in the Lebanese town of Arsal, a remote settlement in the barren hills on the country’s far eastern edge and just across the border from the Syrian village of al-Jarajir, where Fatima’s family is from.

[IMAGE]

But the war followed them: In 2014, Islamic State and Al Nusra militants launched attacks on a Lebanese Army post in Arsal, leading to a five-day battle followed by an Army blockade of the town that was still ongoing when Fatima became sick.

She remained in a local hospital in Arsal for nearly a month as doctors puzzled over her condition, says her father, Zakaria al Abed. Because of the security cordon and restrictions on Syrians coming and going from the village, he had to go through a series of bureaucratic steps — including finding a Lebanese sponsor to help him renew his lapsed residency permit — to get permission to take his daughter to a pediatric specialist in the larger town of Chtoura some 45 miles away and then to Beirut for treatment.

After initial tests showed that the girl likely had leukemia, the doctor referred the family to the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon, a specialized center connected to the American University of Beirut Medical Center and also affiliated with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

“And thank God, they accepted our case and helped us,” Abed says. He was sitting in a waiting room at the center with his daughter, now a bright-eyed 9-year-old who likes to draw and play games of make-believe with her siblings. She was nestling her head into the crook of his arm as she awaited her weekly chemotherapy treatment, which would be one of her last.

After three years of treatment, Fatima finished her chemotherapy in May and today appears to be cancer-free.

Fatima’s case is emblematic of the difficulties young cancer patients face in conflict zones and surrounding refugee-hosting countries. A scarcity of treatment centers at home — some bombed from war — an influx of refugees that overwhelms existing hospitals and clinics in host countries, a lack of money to afford care and security checkpoints in restricted areas converge to create barriers for accessing care. The girl’s case also shows the coordinated response that has sprung up to ensure that Syrian children would continue to receive cancer treatment as their country fell into a brutal and protracted conflict.

[IMAGE]

Civil War Leaves Syria’s Health Care in Shambles

The war in Syria has tested the region and the world in numerous ways, including the health care system. Inside Syria, many health care facilities were destroyed — often deliberately targeted.

As of June 2018, the World Health Organization reported that 45% of public hospitals inside Syria had been damaged in the conflict and 26% were non-functioning. Those that remained struggled with decreased staffs, as many doctors joined the outflow of refugees, and difficulty obtaining the needed supplies.

In the neighboring countries that have hosted the bulk of the more than 5 million refugees who fled Syria, existing health care systems were in danger of being overwhelmed by the influx of patients. The cost of treatment presented another major obstacle, as the United Nations refugee agency, which subsidizes primary and emergency medical care for refugees, generally does not cover cancer treatment.

However, in the years leading up to the war, the global arm of the U.S.-based St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital had spearheaded an effort to develop a network of specialized pediatric cancer centers in the Middle East region. Now, those centers have sprung into action to respond to the crisis.

“When we started this we had no idea, and no one was wishing for this crisis to happen,” says Sima Jeha, director of the East and Mediterranean Region for St. Jude’s Global. “I see it that this refugee crisis was really a test for the strengths of the system.”

The Challenges of Building a Regional Network

In an effort to address the high childhood cancer death rates in developing countries, St. Jude began a project to develop specialized care networks in regions around the world, providing funding and training for doctors. One such center was the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon, which opened in 2002 with a mission of providing cancer treatment at no cost to families. Meanwhile, King Hussein Cancer Center in Amman, Jordan, had opened in 1997, originally under the name Al Amal Center. In 2013, those centers and others throughout the Middle East and North Africa formed a regional network, Pediatric Oncology East & Mediterranean.

Even before the war in Syria, the centers in Lebanon and Jordan received patients from elsewhere in the region who were unable to access specialized care in their home countries. But with the explosion of post-Arab Spring conflicts in Syria, Yemen, and elsewhere, which drove millions of refugees across the borders, the centers were suddenly receiving a flood of new patients.

The war in Syria sent refugees to every part of the world, but the largest number went to the neighboring countries: Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan. Turkey, which received the largest number of Syrian refugees — more than 3 million — absorbed the refugees into its public health system, with the government providing financial coverage for their treatment.

Tiny Lebanon, with an estimated population of 4 million before the war in Syria, was hosting more than 1 million registered Syrian refugees by 2015 — with potentially hundreds of thousands more unregistered. The Lebanese government, anxious to prevent the displaced from settling permanently, asked the U.N. refugee agency to stop registering them. While a trickle of refugees has now begun to return to Syria, Lebanon is still hosting the highest number of refugees per capita in the world.

The country’s largely privatized health care system is expensive even for the Lebanese, who have their care subsidized by the government if they do not have another form of insurance. Syrians are not eligible for this assistance, and while the U.N. refugee agency helps to pay the costs of primary health care and emergency procedures, the cost of cancer treatment — which can rise to $50,000 or more — is generally not covered.

In Jordan, with the second-highest number of refugees per capita in the world — including more than 600,000 Syrians and smaller numbers from Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere — the government initially provided free health care for the refugees, but withdrew the policy in late 2014 when the costs became too high. After that, the refugees paid the same discounted rate as uninsured Jordanians, but in 2018 the rules were changed again so that they pay the “foreigners” rates, which require 80% of the cost of care to be paid upfront.

“We were faced with a crisis, because the way the Cancer Center runs is that we try as much as possible not to turn a child away, but at the same time, to be fiscally viable you have to have a source of funding for those patients,” says Dr. Raya Saab, acting director of the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon’s Children’s Cancer Institute, at the American University of Beirut Medical Center. “For a (Syrian) child who has zero financial coverage, the cost would be two to three times the cost for a Lebanese child who has some form of coverage.”

The Children’s Cancer Center and the King Hussein center, or KHCC, launched fundraising efforts to cover the growing influx of refugees, while also receiving substantial support from St. Jude. The King Hussein center’s board launched a major expansion of its facilities in 2011, essentially doubling the center’s capacity.

In general, the outcomes for refugee patients have been similar to those of the local populations, officials say. At KHCC, the five-year survival rate for the non-Jordanian and Jordanian patients alike is around 80%, according to Dr. Iyad Sultan, head of the pediatric unit. At the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon, the two-year survival rate has been about 70%, Saab says.

[IMAGE]

Malnutrition, Isolated Camps Provide Challenges to Care

Treating refugees presents heightened challenges, doctors say. Some have compromised immune systems due to poor living conditions and nutrition, making them more vulnerable to complications during chemotherapy. Particularly among the Yemeni refugees, Sultan says, “Some kids come to us with severe malnutrition, and it’s difficult to make them in a shape where they can receive any kind of treatment or surgery.”

And, as in Fatima’s case, refugee patients who are living in camps in remote areas may face limited access to specialized health care and barriers to travel. Those patients often arrive with more advanced-stage cancer than is typical among other patients.

That was the case for 17-year-old Noureddine Salamat, living with his family in Jordan’s Zaatari refugee camp. By the time he entered the KHCC in late March for treatment of Burkitt lymphoma, a highly aggressive form of cancer, he was in serious trouble. Since fleeing their home in Syria’s Daraa region eight years earlier, the family had lived in the Zaatari camp, two to three hours from Amman by bus, and requiring government authorization to leave.

But Noureddine, a gangly, soft-spoken teenager, made the best of his life in the camp. He played soccer with his friends, took taekwondo lessons at an academy established there by a nongovernmental organization, and applied himself to school, hoping that it might afford him a chance to resettle abroad.

In February, when he became sick with a stomach ache and flu-like symptoms, he went to a hospital in the camp for treatment of what his family initially assumed to be a minor illness. Over the course of the next month he cycled through five hospitals, two in the Zaatari refugee camp, a government hospital in the nearby town of Mafraq and two in Amman.

When he was admitted to King Hussein, he had jaundice and large abdominal masses. Sultan, accustomed to seeing seriously sick patients, described him as “one of the sickest who came to us.” Shortly after beginning chemotherapy, he started to have massive bleeding from his stomach.

“He had tens of blood transfusions to keep his blood stable, and eventually we had to do interventional blockage of the bleeding vessels, because he had a blood vessel that was gushing blood — we were unable to stop it,” Sultan says. “This is what happens when you don’t get patients early on.”

The teenager’s condition stabilized and he was able to continue his chemotherapy — so far with good results. “We are very happy that at the end he came to this point,” Sultan says. “At one point, we really thought we were going to lose him.”

[IMAGE]

Hospitals, NGOs Scramble to Treat Young Patients

Health-care systems in conflict regions have limitations, particularly in Lebanon, where the number of Syrian patients exceeds the funding available to treat them

In Jordan, estimates show that on average 869 Syrian refugees are annually diagnosed with cancer, of which 7% are younger than 15. In Lebanon, officials estimate there may be as many as 150 new cases of pediatric cancer among Syrians per year.

The Children’s Cancer Center had to triage the cases it would accept, Saab says. As with Lebanese patients, Syrians must be newly diagnosed and must be deemed curable. And sometimes the center doesn’t have the capacity to accept even cases that meet those criteria.

From 2011 to 2017, according to a report published by St. Jude and the center, 575 non-Lebanese children with suspected cancer were evaluated at the center, of which 311 received direct medical support — either full treatment or limited work-ups and specialty services. The rest received medical consultations and were referred elsewhere.

A small NGO, Karma, covers the cost of hospitalization for some patients which the Children’s Cancer Center, also known as the CCL, does not have capacity to accept. The NGO’s president, Layal Issa, says the organization frequently finds itself in debt.

At one private hospital, Issa says, the management told Karma officials that they would not accept more patients until the group paid its balance. “Well, I wish I had $100,000 to pay,” Issa says. “This is what they asked, but I don’t have the money, so kids remained without treatment for like a month.”

The NGO now sends its patients to Rafik Hariri University Hospital, a public hospital that is more tolerant with bill payments and gives a discount on treatment. The group was caring for seven patients as of June, but was unable to accept any more due to a lack of funding, Issa says.

“We are trying to provide funds for the already existing patients,” she wrote in a WhatsApp message. “The new patients are being referred to CCCL if there are funds for the Syrians. If not, they are recommended to go back to Syria if possible.”

[IMAGE]

Returning to Syria Tears Apart Families

Increasingly, some refugees are returning to Syria to seek care — but not always willingly.

Unlike in Jordan, the border between Syria and Lebanon never closed completely during the crisis. During the war, some Syrians came to Lebanon for treatment they could not obtain in their country. Now, as the Syrian regime has reasserted control over much of the country and the active fighting has wound down, the direction of the flow has begun to reverse.

Even during the height of the war, there was a center for children’s cancer at Bayrouni Hospital in the Damascus suburbs, run by the Syrian NGO Basma, and supported by Bashar al Assad’s wife, Asma. (Syrian authorities declined U.S. News’ request for a visa to visit the pediatric cancer center in Damascus, and representatives of Basma declined to comment for this article.)

Fatima’s father, Abed, says that without the intervention of the Children’s Cancer Center, he would have returned to Syria to seek treatment for his daughter. But at the time when Fatima got sick, Abed says, “The situation in Syria was very bad — even the center there was in a war zone … It was also threatened by bombing.”

The family is now preparing to return to Syria — sooner than they had planned. While the cost of Fatima’s chemotherapy was covered by the center, her follow-up care and monitoring to ensure she remains cancer-free are not, her father said. Unable to afford the cost of care themselves, the family decided to go back to Syria, where Fatima can continue her follow-up care at the Bayrouni center.

The family does not face some of the issues that prevent others from returning. Abed is old enough to be exempted from compulsory military service and he lacks any political issues that would cause him to fear arrest if they return.

“We can go back — there’s nothing on us, thank God,” Abed said.

For others, seeking care for a child in Syria means splitting the family.

Abeer, or “Um Hussam,” a widowed mother of four from Homs who asks that her family name not be published, returned to Syria from Arsal earlier this year, but not entirely by choice.

Her 8-year-old daughter, Ruqayya, has a brain tumor that has caused her to go blind in one eye. The Children’s Cancer Center performed an operation in February to drain fluid from her brain but could not remove the tumor. The girl required follow-up chemotherapy and the center did not have the capacity to take her. Saab says she did not meet the criteria but declined to give more details, citing patient confidentiality. She noted that the center did help to get the girl admitted at the Bayrouni center in Damascus.

After searching without success for other options in Lebanon, Um Hussam took her three youngest children and returned to Syria, where her daughter is now being treated, but so far with little effect on the tumor, her mother says.

She left behind her oldest son, who would be conscripted to the military should he enter Syria. And because she had violated residency requirements in Lebanon, Um Hussam is now barred from returning to see him. The family’s house in Syria was destroyed, and she and her children stayed with her brother until, with the help of private benefactors who took up the family’s case, a new house was built for them.

Although grateful that her daughter is receiving treatment, Um Hussam is fretting over the son she left behind. In Lebanon, she says, “I had peace of mind, because all my children were with me. We would eat together and sit together. Now my son is far from me.”

[IMAGE]

A Recovering War Zone Prepares to Welcome Refugees Home

For many others, returning to Syria is still not an option.

“A lot of people are telling us to go back to Syria — they’re saying there is the same treatment as here,” Amani Hassoun, also from Homs, said in late January of this year. She sat with her 5-year-old daughter, Salam, in her room at Rafic Hariri hospital, where she had begun chemotherapy a month earlier with Karma’s assistance. “But I can’t … I can’t go back to Syria after what I lived there.”

Hassoun pointed to a scar on her calf that she said was the result of an injury sustained during an airstrike on the family’s home in Homs. One of Salam’s older sisters, then 3 years old, had been presumed dead after the family’s building was bombed and destroyed, she said. By the time the family learned months later that she had been found alive, they had already fled to Lebanon. The girl stayed with relatives in Syria for three years before she could join her parents and siblings.

Salam should have been released from the hospital soon after that to continue the chemotherapy as an outpatient. But with her immune system weakened by chemotherapy, she developed a severe lung infection. On Feb. 11, she died.

While the number of returnees remains small — Saab estimates that only about 1 in 10 families of refugee patients are able to return to Syria for treatment — it is likely to grow as the conflict winds down in large swathes of Syria and donor fatigue grows in refugee-hosting countries.

St. Jude’s Jeha says that building capacity in Syria is a key part of the response moving forward. The process has already begun with Syrian doctors coming to the Children’s Cancer Center and King Hussein Center for training.

“One mistake that people do over and over again is, when there’s a war or a disaster people forget to prepare for the return of the people to that country and forget to put the infrastructure in place,” Jeha says. “We want to prepare for the return of the refugees so once the crisis is over the system will not be overloaded and not able to take care of them.”

Jeha says she hopes that the pediatric cancer response in the context of the Syrian conflict will serve as a model for responding to non-communicable diseases in future crises.

“It’s very rewarding to see that this was done. But it’s also heartbreaking to think that those kids would have died if no intervention was done, and probably they are dying in other places because of no intervention.”

