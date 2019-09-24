Indiana College Road Trip: Purdue University

Purdue University–West Lafayette is often called “the cradle of astronauts” because so many of its graduates have ventured into space,…

Purdue University–West Lafayette is often called “the cradle of astronauts” because so many of its graduates have ventured into space, including first man on the moon Neil Armstrong. Outside a hall of engineering on campus named after him is a statue of Armstrong alongside a trail of boot prints meant to represent his historic moonwalk.

Many students dream of following in those footsteps. “I’ve always been passionate about space exploration,” says junior Kaitlyn Jones, an aeronautical and astronautical engineering major from Nixa, Missouri.

One of her favorite courses so far, in aerospace design, asked students to design an aircraft or a rocket that could save people from zombies in a post-apocalyptic world.

Indeed, from its founding in 1869 until today, Purdue has been a hub for aspiring scientists, engineers and innovators. The university’s 31,200-plus undergrads engage in roughly 2,000 research projects yearly, often seeing their work published. They can choose from more than 200 majors, and classes average about 31 students.

Since 2012, the university has been redesigning many of its undergraduate courses to make them as relevant as possible, according to Chantal Levesque-Bristol, executive director of the Center for Instructional Excellence. The IMPACT program, as it’s known, encourages professors to create engaging learning environments by teaching students how to apply what they learn in the classroom to solve real-world problems.

For instance, one nursing course includes a “night in the emergency room” simulation where students are asked to make rapid-fire decisions about how to care for imaginary patients. While undergrads are not required to take IMPACT courses, more than 90% complete at least one.

Jessie Searles, a junior from McKinney, Texas, majoring in supply chain, information and analytics, says her courses often include real-life examples, which has made them more enjoyable. Her class on spies, lies, intelligence and national security was taught by a former CIA analyst, and students were given a timed challenge for which they were asked to assemble a presidential daily briefing based on mock intelligence.

“I’ve definitely never felt like nonscience, non-STEM majors are put second by any means,” she notes. Indeed, campus includes a range of art galleries, performance spaces, music- and arts-related student organizations, and multicultural centers.

West Lafayette is located between Indianapolis and Chicago in northwest Indiana. Just over half of undergrads come from within the state, and roughly 14% hail from overseas.

About 40% of students live on campus in a mix of housing options, including learning communities organized around themes like data science and women in film and video production, for example. About 20% of students join a fraternity, sorority or one of about a dozen cooperative houses.

Purdue’s range of Division I sports teams have boasted numerous noteworthy athletes, including eight current or former Boilermakers who competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in such events as rowing and track and field.

One of the university’s most popular traditions is its Grand Prix, an annual go-kart race. Student teams compete to build the fastest vehicle possible.

While they take their studies seriously, students often display a lively sense of fun. Among their recent quirkier extracurricular activities, for example, was a successful effort in 2018 to set a mark recognized by the Guinness World Records for the most train whistles sounded at once when precisely 5,527 participants blew their whistles simultaneously.

