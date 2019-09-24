Indiana College Road Trip: IU–Bloomington

More than 32,100 undergrads are enrolled at Indiana University–Bloomington‘s campus, which spans 1,900-plus acres and includes an abundance of trees…

More than 32,100 undergrads are enrolled at Indiana University–Bloomington‘s campus, which spans 1,900-plus acres and includes an abundance of trees and some 150 buildings. Many of the buildings are made out of limestone milled in the Hoosier State.

With more than 200 undergraduate majors and 750-plus clubs and organizations, it’s “impossible to be bored” here, says 2019 grad Nick Kersting, who double-majored in biology and Russian.

The vastness of IU was one of its key selling points for Kersting, who was born in Russia and grew up in Downers Grove, Illinois. He got involved with a variety of extracurriculars, including serving as president of a residence hall floor, giving tours to admitted students and participating in the Indiana University Dance Marathon, which raises money for Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in Indianapolis.

Kersting also earned a scuba diving certification and took a research trip to the Florida Keys with the university’s Center for Underwater Science.

IU offers more than 70 languages as well as 380-plus study abroad programs, which attract more than 3,100 students each year.

Among IU’s 16 colleges and schools are the Jacobs School of Music, which has educated the likes of violinist and conductor Joshua Bell and singer Sylvia McNair. The Kelley School of Business has undergraduate majors in information systems, real estate and professional sales, among others, and is ranked in a tie for No. 10 among the top undergrad business programs in the country by U.S. News.

Jackson Holforty, an in-state junior in the Kelley School, says he has gained an abundance of marketable expertise from his business courses. He also appreciates how the scope and variety of activities at IU allows each undergrad to find his or her own “tightknit community” and pursue a professional calling.

“Very rarely have I ever heard of an interest that is not already represented on campus,” Holforty says. One of the activities he frequently enjoyed: a recreational club devoted to disc golf, a sport that involves using Frisbees or flying discs on a golf or dedicated course.

About 18% of undergrads join a fraternity or sorority.

The university’s rich course offerings and student engagement opportunities are often major selling points, says Sacha Thieme, executive director of admissions. Thieme, an alumna, says school spirit and an appreciation for tradition are frequently on display, whether it is students camping out for basketball tickets or dressed in IU apparel.

Indeed, IU is home to multiple Division I sports programs, including its famed Hoosiers basketball team, which has won five NCAA men’s championships.

One of the university’s most noteworthy traditions is when students show school pride by becoming part of the Crimson Guard. This group sits together in the student section of the basketball arena to cheer on the teams decked out in the IU colors of crimson and cream.

Another popular university tradition is the Little 500, an annual bicycle event designed to mimic the Indianapolis 500 race car competition. More than 25,000 students, alumni and community members witness the contest each spring.

India Sloan, a junior animal behavior major from Atlanta, says that although the large campus and cold Midwestern winters may initially seem intimidating, it is possible to experience a sense of belonging at this Big Ten school, as long as students are willing to seek out support and connections with faculty, advisers and peers.

“There’s a lot of ways to make a big campus feel small,” she says.

