Indiana College Road Trip: DePauw University

DePauw University is situated in a small town about an hour from Indianapolis, and students say the liberal arts college is both an intellectual haven and a close-knit community. With an undergraduate enrollment of about 2,100 and a student-faculty ratio of 9:1, DePauw’s size facilitates close relationships with professors and peers.

“You can find your place here,” says Kaela Wright, a 2019 grad from Chicago. She initially found moving from a major metro area to a town of about 10,500 disorienting, but says there was something comforting about attending a school where people tend to recognize each other. The communication major can’t recall attending a class of more than 15 students.

Campus resources such as the Center for Diversity and Inclusion are highly accessible, since there aren’t an overwhelming number of students competing for them. Wright participated in a variety of extracurriculars, including joining the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, serving as an anchor at the campus television station and working as a sports announcer for student radio.

Generally small classes mean that “it’s very obvious if you didn’t do your work,” says Alison Grimm, a 2019 communication and management fellows graduate from Batavia, Illinois. On the other hand, one of the advantages of the school’s size is that professors are available, and it’s relatively easy for students to rise to leadership positions on campus. Grimm worked her way up from news anchor to a marketing leadership role at the student-run TV station.

Some distinguished DePauw alumni include New York Times columnist James B. Stewart, Fox News anchor Bret Baier and author Barbara Kingsolver. The Society of Professional Journalists was established at DePauw 110 years ago, and student media outlets frequently win journalism prizes.

Arman Nazari, a 2019 graduate in economics from Plano, Texas, says he strongly considered attending one of the big public universities in Texas. His sister, though, was a DePauw alum and encouraged him to apply.

Nazari eventually realized the school was a great fit because of its friendly student body and cozy atmosphere. He further felt a sense of community through his fraternity, Phi Kappa Psi, where he served as president. Nearly 70% of students participate in Greek life.

DePauw has dozens of majors, and the liberal arts curriculum allows students to take a wide range of offerings. Nazari says that one of his favorite courses focused on the ethics of combat and included lessons about Japanese samurai and Roman gladiators.

Grimm loved a study abroad program that focused on children’s literature and allowed her to see places in London and Paris connected to the works of famous children’s authors.

Another aspect of the university that makes it special, according to both students and school officials, is its management fellows honors program for aspiring business leaders. Management fellows complete several business courses, including economics, statistics and accounting. They also have access to a for-credit business internship experience and opportunities to meet high-profile executives.

Michael Chen, a management fellow in the class of 2022 who grew up in Taiwan, says the program is helping him to learn the soft skills necessary for success in business. Chen appreciates the school’s “family environment,” and notes that a professor invited him over for dinner to celebrate Lunar New Year.

In January 2018, DePauw introduced a “Gold Commitment” pledge designed to reassure students and parents about career prospects after college.

For those who meet certain requirements — graduating in good standing and participating in certain co-curricular and professional development programs, for example — if they are neither employed nor attending grad school within six months of receiving their degree, the school will either provide them with an entry-level professional position or give them an additional semester tuition-free.

