Balanced Fund 12662.14 + .32 – .27 + 13.68
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2212.69 + .23 + .37 + 13.10
Emerging Markets 327.95 + .15 – 1.26 + 8.79
Equity Income Fund 12837.78 + .32 – .14 + 18.66
GNMA 758.37 + .09 + .15 + 5.25
General Municipal Debt 1415.68 + .02 + .07 + 7.38
Gold Fund 283.64 – 2.93 – 7.74 + 25.98
High Current Yield 2285.22 – .04 – .41 + 11.16
High Yield Municipal 668.88 + .03 + .07 + 8.69
International Fund 1845.68 + .27 – .38 + 13.27
Science and Technology Fund 2884.71 + 1.50 – 1.02 + 25.69
Short Investment Grade 371.04 + .02 + .08 + 3.99
Short Municipal 188.56 + .02 + .06 + 2.10
US Government 690.65 – .61 – .41 + 6.75
