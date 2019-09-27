Balanced Fund 12629.45 – .22 – .52 + 13.38
Corporate A-Rated Debt 2210.35 + .21 + .46 + 12.98
Emerging Markets 327.90 – .84 – 1.47 + 8.77
Equity Income Fund 12795.27 – .19 – .45 + 18.26
GNMA 758.34 + .18 + .16 + 5.25
General Municipal Debt 1415.40 + .01 + .28 + 7.36
Gold Fund 291.52 – 2.41 – 3.43 + 29.48
High Current Yield 2287.01 – .03 – .32 + 11.25
High Yield Municipal 668.66 – .01 + .26 + 8.65
International Fund 1843.35 – .04 – .94 + 13.13
Science and Technology Fund 2854.18 – 1.27 – 2.13 + 24.36
Short Investment Grade 370.91 + .02 + .12 + 3.95
Short Municipal 188.53 + .02 + .08 + 2.08
US Government 690.28 – .55 – .38 + 6.69
