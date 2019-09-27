Balanced Fund 12629.45 – .22 – .52 + 13.38 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2210.35 + .21 + .46 + 12.98 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12629.45 – .22 – .52 + 13.38

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2210.35 + .21 + .46 + 12.98

Emerging Markets 327.90 – .84 – 1.47 + 8.77

Equity Income Fund 12795.27 – .19 – .45 + 18.26

GNMA 758.34 + .18 + .16 + 5.25

General Municipal Debt 1415.40 + .01 + .28 + 7.36

Gold Fund 291.52 – 2.41 – 3.43 + 29.48

High Current Yield 2287.01 – .03 – .32 + 11.25

High Yield Municipal 668.66 – .01 + .26 + 8.65

International Fund 1843.35 – .04 – .94 + 13.13

Science and Technology Fund 2854.18 – 1.27 – 2.13 + 24.36

Short Investment Grade 370.91 + .02 + .12 + 3.95

Short Municipal 188.53 + .02 + .08 + 2.08

US Government 690.28 – .55 – .38 + 6.69

-0-

