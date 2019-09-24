Balanced Fund 12649.28 – .37 – .40 + 13.56 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2215.18 + .48 + 1.54 + 13.23 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12649.28 – .37 – .40 + 13.56

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2215.18 + .48 + 1.54 + 13.23

Emerging Markets 329.70 – .73 – 1.08 + 9.37

Equity Income Fund 12785.38 – .55 – .69 + 18.17

GNMA 757.60 + .05 + .25 + 5.14

General Municipal Debt 1416.65 + .14 + .84 + 7.45

Gold Fund 310.60 + 1.03 + 4.41 + 37.95

High Current Yield 2292.72 – .08 – .08 + 11.53

High Yield Municipal 669.30 + .13 + .82 + 8.75

International Fund 1848.26 – .24 – .69 + 13.43

Science and Technology Fund 2867.91 – 1.60 – 2.61 + 24.96

Short Investment Grade 371.11 + .10 + .26 + 4.01

Short Municipal 188.51 + .03 + .15 + 2.07

US Government 691.90 – .24 + .38 + 6.94

-0-

