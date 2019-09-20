Balanced Fund 12698.65 – .10 + .08 + 14.00 Corporate A-Rated Debt 2204.53 + .65 + 1.84 + 12.69 Emerging…

Balanced Fund 12698.65 – .10 + .08 + 14.00

Corporate A-Rated Debt 2204.53 + .65 + 1.84 + 12.69

Emerging Markets 333.18 + .39 – .71 + 10.52

Equity Income Fund 12839.24 – .34 – .27 + 18.67

GNMA 758.31 + .27 + .37 + 5.24

General Municipal Debt 1411.16 + .07 + .27 + 7.04

Gold Fund 301.23 + 1.49 + 5.00 + 33.79

High Current Yield 2292.84 – .02 + .18 + 11.53

High Yield Municipal 666.67 + .04 + .24 + 8.33

International Fund 1862.80 – .02 – .37 + 14.32

Science and Technology Fund 2918.64 – .75 – .62 + 27.17

Short Investment Grade 370.53 + .09 + .24 + 3.85

Short Municipal 188.34 + 1.98

US Government 686.43 – .58 + .15 + 6.10

